Chelsea vs Arsenal result, highlights and analysis as Gabriel's winner sends Gunners back to Premier League summit

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his players had taken an "extra step" by returning to the top of the Premier League in confident style with victory at Chelsea. Gabriel stabbed over the line in the 63rd minute to end the hosts' 12-match unbeaten home run and give the visitors a third successive triumph at Stamford Bridge with an assured display.
Brazil World Cup squad snubs: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Arsenal's Gabriel among star players left out

Brazil is considered to be the top favorite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of the most star-studded and loaded squads of any nation on the planet. The squad, which was announced by manager Tite on November 7, features top names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and many other global superstars that are household names among even the most casual football fans.

