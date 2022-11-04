Read full article on original website
Chelsea vs Arsenal result, highlights and analysis as Gabriel's winner sends Gunners back to Premier League summit
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his players had taken an "extra step" by returning to the top of the Premier League in confident style with victory at Chelsea. Gabriel stabbed over the line in the 63rd minute to end the hosts' 12-match unbeaten home run and give the visitors a third successive triumph at Stamford Bridge with an assured display.
Tottenham vs. Liverpool result, highlights and analysis as Mohamed Salah fires Reds to first away win of the season
Liverpool secured their first Premier League away win of the season as they held off a late fightback to earn a 2-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur. The Reds took a two-goal lead into the half-time break in London thanks to a well-taken brace from Mohamed Salah, the second coming courtesy of a poor Eric Dier mistake.
Barcelona Europa League playoffs draw 2022/23 vs. Manchester United: Fixtures, schedule, history and odds to win
Barcelona fell short of expectations in the UEFA Champions League this season, finishing third in their group behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, thus eliminated from the knockout stage of competition. As third-place finishers in the group, however, the Blaugrana have a chance to come good as they drop to...
When is the UEFA Europa League playoffs draw? Time, teams, pots, seeds, TV channels, live streams and rules for knockout round qualifiers 2022/23
With the group stage now done, the UEFA Europa League is well and truly heating up. Before the knockout round proper can be finalised, two-leg playoffs have to be arranged to determine the exact makeup of the round of 16. These playoffs give teams dropping down from the Champions League...
Brazil World Cup squad snubs: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Arsenal's Gabriel among star players left out
Brazil is considered to be the top favorite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of the most star-studded and loaded squads of any nation on the planet. The squad, which was announced by manager Tite on November 7, features top names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and many other global superstars that are household names among even the most casual football fans.
Alphonso Davies injury: Will Canada star be ready for World Cup after hamstring strain with Bayern Munich?
Canadian national team fans are holding their breath after star player Alphonso Davies picked up an injury with Bayern Munich just two weeks before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The injury, sustained during the second half of Bayern's 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin, forced Davies out of...
How old is Dani Alves? Why Brazil called up ex-Barcelona legend to World Cup 2022 despite age
Brazil are considered favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with a loaded squad full of superstars and top global talent. That's what made the inclusion of 39-year-old Dani Alves all the more surprising. Head coach Tite revealed his roster for the tournament in Qatar on November 7, and...
Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez live fight updates, results, highlights from 2022 boxing card
ETIHAD ARENA, ABU DHABI — Dmitry Bivol faces another Mexican challenge for his WBA light-heavyweight belt when he takes on Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez in Abu Dhabi. Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) outclassed pound-for-pound superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in May, securing a deserved unanimous-decision win to stun the wider sporting world.
