BioNTech spokesperson: Vaccine to initially be imported to China
BERLIN (Reuters) – BioNTech will initially import its COVID-19 vaccine into China, said a spokesperson for the company on Friday, after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a visit to Beijing that China would allow expatriates to receive the German company’s vaccine. (Reporting by Hans Seidenstucker, Writing by...
Scholz secures agreement allowing expats in China to use BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
BEIJING (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced an agreement on Friday to let expatriates in China use the COVID-19 vaccine from Germany’s BioNTech and pressed for Beijing to allow the shot to be made freely available to Chinese citizens. On his first visit to China since becoming...
Putin signs law on mobilisation of people who have committed serious crimes – RIA
LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law allowing the mobilisation of people who have committed serious crimes, RIA news agency said on Friday. The law excludes those convicted of child sex abuse, treason, spying or terrorism, RIA said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge)
U.S., Canada impose sanctions on two Haitian politicians
(Reuters) – The United States and Canada said on Friday they were imposing sanctions on two Haitian politicians, including the president of the country’s Senate, over what Canada described as their operational support for armed gangs. The sanctions target Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert and Youri Latortue, who...
Why a Southern California congressional race hinges on Asian American voters
A congressional race in Orange County has become one of the most closely watched contests this election cycle, and will likely trigger a rethink for politicos on how Asian Americans vote.
As war rages, Ukrainian startups spread message of hope
LISBON (Reuters) – Ukrainian entrepreneurs brought a message of hope to this week’s Web Summit in Lisbon, Europe’s largest tech gathering that ended on Friday: the war has made them more resilient than ever. Standing next to her company’s stand, Olga Shapovalova, who works at education technology...
U.S. privately asks Ukraine to show Russia it’s open to talks, the Washington Post reports
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration is privately encouraging Ukraine’s leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage in peace talks unless President Vladimir Putin is removed from power, the Washington Post reported on Saturday. The paper quoted unnamed people...
Kyiv residents snap up new stamp celebrating Crimean bridge blast
KYIV (Reuters) – Residents in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Friday snapped up a new postage stamp commemorating a blast that damaged a major bridge linking Russia to Crimea in a blow to the prestige of Russian President Vladimir Putin. “There isn’t a corner of the world which...
Acting leader of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood dies at 85 – statement
CAIRO (Reuters) – The acting leader of Egypt’s outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, Ibrahim Munir, died on Friday, the organization said on its website. Munir, who died in London at the age of 85, was twice jailed in Egypt in the 1950s and 1960s and has lived in exile for most of the last 40 years.
What to watch on Monday at COP27
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – Leaders from around the globe will begin making speeches at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt on Monday as they seek to whip up ambition in the fight against global warming. But their messages will likely differ a lot on key points, and their...
Iran successfully tests Ghaem 100 space launcher – state TV
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have successfully tested the first sub-orbital stage of the three-stage Ghaem 100 launch vehicle, Iranian state media reported on Saturday. “The flight test of this satellite carrier with a solid-fuelled engine …was successfully completed,” the state news agency lRNA reported.
More sanctions against Haitian political elites are coming -Canada foreign minister
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada will impose more sanctions on Haiti’s political elite, its foreign minister said on Friday, accusing the politicians of helping criminal gangs increase their influence in exchange for money. “Our goal is to put maximum pressure against these political elites,” Melanie Joly told Reuters by...
Russian-installed Kherson authorities say no electricity, water in city after ‘sabotage’
(Reuters) – The Russian-installed administration in Ukraine’s Kherson region said on Sunday that a number of settlements, including Kherson city had lost water and power supplies after what it said was an act of “sabotage”. In a statement on Telegram, the Russian-installed Kherson administration said that...
In Russian-held Donetsk, freed POWs return to tearful reunions
AMVROSIIVKA, Ukraine (Reuters) – Fighters affiliated with the Russian-installed administration of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region arrived in the town of Amvrosiivka on Sunday after being freed in a prisoner swap with the Ukrainian military. “I still can’t believe I’m home,” returning prisoner of war (POW) Maxim Chekanov told...
