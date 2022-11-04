ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BioNTech spokesperson: Vaccine to initially be imported to China

BERLIN (Reuters) – BioNTech will initially import its COVID-19 vaccine into China, said a spokesperson for the company on Friday, after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a visit to Beijing that China would allow expatriates to receive the German company’s vaccine. (Reporting by Hans Seidenstucker, Writing by...
Scholz secures agreement allowing expats in China to use BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

BEIJING (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced an agreement on Friday to let expatriates in China use the COVID-19 vaccine from Germany’s BioNTech and pressed for Beijing to allow the shot to be made freely available to Chinese citizens. On his first visit to China since becoming...
Putin signs law on mobilisation of people who have committed serious crimes – RIA

LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law allowing the mobilisation of people who have committed serious crimes, RIA news agency said on Friday. The law excludes those convicted of child sex abuse, treason, spying or terrorism, RIA said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge)
U.S., Canada impose sanctions on two Haitian politicians

(Reuters) – The United States and Canada said on Friday they were imposing sanctions on two Haitian politicians, including the president of the country’s Senate, over what Canada described as their operational support for armed gangs. The sanctions target Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert and Youri Latortue, who...
As war rages, Ukrainian startups spread message of hope

LISBON (Reuters) – Ukrainian entrepreneurs brought a message of hope to this week’s Web Summit in Lisbon, Europe’s largest tech gathering that ended on Friday: the war has made them more resilient than ever. Standing next to her company’s stand, Olga Shapovalova, who works at education technology...
Kyiv residents snap up new stamp celebrating Crimean bridge blast

KYIV (Reuters) – Residents in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Friday snapped up a new postage stamp commemorating a blast that damaged a major bridge linking Russia to Crimea in a blow to the prestige of Russian President Vladimir Putin. “There isn’t a corner of the world which...
Acting leader of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood dies at 85 – statement

CAIRO (Reuters) – The acting leader of Egypt’s outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, Ibrahim Munir, died on Friday, the organization said on its website. Munir, who died in London at the age of 85, was twice jailed in Egypt in the 1950s and 1960s and has lived in exile for most of the last 40 years.
What to watch on Monday at COP27

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – Leaders from around the globe will begin making speeches at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt on Monday as they seek to whip up ambition in the fight against global warming. But their messages will likely differ a lot on key points, and their...
Iran successfully tests Ghaem 100 space launcher – state TV

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have successfully tested the first sub-orbital stage of the three-stage Ghaem 100 launch vehicle, Iranian state media reported on Saturday. “The flight test of this satellite carrier with a solid-fuelled engine …was successfully completed,” the state news agency lRNA reported.
More sanctions against Haitian political elites are coming -Canada foreign minister

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada will impose more sanctions on Haiti’s political elite, its foreign minister said on Friday, accusing the politicians of helping criminal gangs increase their influence in exchange for money. “Our goal is to put maximum pressure against these political elites,” Melanie Joly told Reuters by...
In Russian-held Donetsk, freed POWs return to tearful reunions

AMVROSIIVKA, Ukraine (Reuters) – Fighters affiliated with the Russian-installed administration of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region arrived in the town of Amvrosiivka on Sunday after being freed in a prisoner swap with the Ukrainian military. “I still can’t believe I’m home,” returning prisoner of war (POW) Maxim Chekanov told...

