ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanNation Fastball

Houston Astros Signed Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier for $10K Each on Same Day in 2015

The Houston Astros best two starting pitchers of the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason — Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier — were both signed as international free agents from the Dominican Republic on the same day in March 2015. Both pitchers have come up big for the Astros in their run to the 2022 World Series, where they face the Philadelphia Phillies.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

3 Philadelphia Phillies who were huge disappointments in the World Series loss to Houston

A tremendous story during the postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies came up short against the Houston Astros in the World Series. If you’re looking for one of the biggest reasons why the Philadelphia Phillies fell in six games to the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, look no further than the lack of offense produced by the Philadelphia lineup. Houston pitchers held the Phillies to a combined .163/.259/.321 slash line. Following a 7-0 win in Game 3, the Phillies scored just three runs over the final three games of the Fall Classic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Astros remove Gurriel from World Series roster due to knee injury

The Houston Astros replaced first baseman Yuli Gurriel on the World Series roster with catcher Korey Lee, the club announced Saturday. Gurriel suffered a right MCL sprain while in a rundown during Game 5 on Thursday, general manager James Click said, according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. He took part in early running drills on Saturday in hopes of playing in Game 6, but the recovery didn't progress far enough for the team's liking, according to Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest.
HOUSTON, TX
HollywoodLife

Kate Upton ‘So Proud’ Of Justin Verlander For Making It To World Series, Plans To Be At ‘Every’ Game (Exclusive)

Kate Upton is one proud wife! The stunning supermodel ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 23 to celebrate her husband Justin Verlander after his team’s big win against the New York Yankees and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’ll be keeping that same energy when her husband pitches in the World Series start this Friday, Oct. 28. Justin, 39, and his team The Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies for as many as 7 games, and Kate, 30, is planning to be there for every one. “This is a huge moment for Justin so barring any family issues Kate will be there at every game,” the source shared. “She’s not just a supportive wife, she’s also become a massive baseball fan, she’s passionate about the game and knows her stuff so going to these World Series games and being there for Justin is a privilege, she loves it.”
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Christian Vazquez relishes in World Series win with dig at Phillies

It's safe to say things worked out for Christian Vazquez. In late July, the veteran catcher was on a directionless Boston Red Sox team with an uncertain future on the final year of his contract. Fast forward to early November, where Vazquez won his second World Series title in five years after his Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Chas McCormick's father has been "overwhelmed" during Phillies-Astros World Series

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- One of the pivotal plays from Game 5 of the World Series Thursday night was made by a Houston Astros player who's from West Chester, Pennsylvania.  Outfielder Chas McCormick made an acrobatic catch in the bottom of the ninth inning to prevent the Philadelphia Phillies from potentially winning the game."I was stunned. I was like, is this really happening?" Robert McCormick, Chas McCormick's father, recalled. "Meanwhile, I'm starting to cry and just [feel] overwhelmed." Chas McCormick and his three brothers all played baseball at nearby Henderson High School, while Chas went on to play college ball...
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Yankees’ Brian Cashman’s latest on Aaron Judge contract talks, future

NEW YORK — In a development that stunned precisely nobody, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said he wants to keep star right fielder Aaron Judge in pinstripes. “We’d love to be able to bring Aaron Judge back and have him being able to maintain being a member of this franchise and the path he’s currently on is Hall of Fame-like,” Cashman said at a press conference at Yankee Stadium on Friday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Baker finally wins 1st Series title as manager with Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — For now and forever, Dusty Baker, the epic storyteller, first-class name-dropper, toothpick chewer and baseball lifer will bear a most distinguished title. World Series champion manager. The man who can weave a tale like few others, wistfully recalling his time under Hank Aaron’s tutelage or chance...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Astros aim to close out World Series over Phillies in Game 6

HOUSTON (AP) — Dusty Baker has been here before. It’s hard not to think of the last time the Astros’ manager was up 3-2 in the Fall Classic as he leads the team back to Houston Saturday night for Game 6 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies needing just one win for a championship.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy