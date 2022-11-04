Read full article on original website
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Astros Signed Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier for $10K Each on Same Day in 2015
The Houston Astros best two starting pitchers of the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason — Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier — were both signed as international free agents from the Dominican Republic on the same day in March 2015. Both pitchers have come up big for the Astros in their run to the 2022 World Series, where they face the Philadelphia Phillies.
How Much Older Is Justin Verlander Than His Wife Kate Upton?
Here are a few things you may not have known about MLB pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton including their age difference.
King George! George Strait meets with Astros players before Game 6
HOUSTON — Being back at Minute Maid Park for Game 6 of the World Series is more than just a home-field advantage. There are perks like having Texas legends on hand for the pre-game ceremonies. Country music legend George Strait visited Minute Maid Park ahead of the potentially-series clinching...
Astros Third Baseman Bregman Broke Finger in Game 6 of World Series
Alex Bregman said postgame Saturday he broke his left index finger sliding into second base in the eighth inning.
3 Philadelphia Phillies who were huge disappointments in the World Series loss to Houston
A tremendous story during the postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies came up short against the Houston Astros in the World Series. If you’re looking for one of the biggest reasons why the Philadelphia Phillies fell in six games to the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, look no further than the lack of offense produced by the Philadelphia lineup. Houston pitchers held the Phillies to a combined .163/.259/.321 slash line. Following a 7-0 win in Game 3, the Phillies scored just three runs over the final three games of the Fall Classic.
theScore
Astros remove Gurriel from World Series roster due to knee injury
The Houston Astros replaced first baseman Yuli Gurriel on the World Series roster with catcher Korey Lee, the club announced Saturday. Gurriel suffered a right MCL sprain while in a rundown during Game 5 on Thursday, general manager James Click said, according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. He took part in early running drills on Saturday in hopes of playing in Game 6, but the recovery didn't progress far enough for the team's liking, according to Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest.
Six Astros Declared Free Agents
Michael Brantley, Jason Castro, Aledmys Díaz, Yuli Gurriel, Rafael Montero and Christian Vázquez are now free agents.
Kate Upton ‘So Proud’ Of Justin Verlander For Making It To World Series, Plans To Be At ‘Every’ Game (Exclusive)
Kate Upton is one proud wife! The stunning supermodel ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 23 to celebrate her husband Justin Verlander after his team’s big win against the New York Yankees and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’ll be keeping that same energy when her husband pitches in the World Series start this Friday, Oct. 28. Justin, 39, and his team The Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies for as many as 7 games, and Kate, 30, is planning to be there for every one. “This is a huge moment for Justin so barring any family issues Kate will be there at every game,” the source shared. “She’s not just a supportive wife, she’s also become a massive baseball fan, she’s passionate about the game and knows her stuff so going to these World Series games and being there for Justin is a privilege, she loves it.”
NBC Sports
Christian Vazquez relishes in World Series win with dig at Phillies
It's safe to say things worked out for Christian Vazquez. In late July, the veteran catcher was on a directionless Boston Red Sox team with an uncertain future on the final year of his contract. Fast forward to early November, where Vazquez won his second World Series title in five years after his Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday.
Yardbarker
Did Rob Thomson cost Phillies with bullpen decision in Game 6?
The Philadelphia Phillies lost Game 6 of the World Series 4-1 on Saturday night to end the series, and the team’s fans can thank Rob Thomson for making a brutal move to cost the team. Thomson made a pitching change that helped the Houston Astros blow open the game...
Chas McCormick's father has been "overwhelmed" during Phillies-Astros World Series
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- One of the pivotal plays from Game 5 of the World Series Thursday night was made by a Houston Astros player who's from West Chester, Pennsylvania. Outfielder Chas McCormick made an acrobatic catch in the bottom of the ninth inning to prevent the Philadelphia Phillies from potentially winning the game."I was stunned. I was like, is this really happening?" Robert McCormick, Chas McCormick's father, recalled. "Meanwhile, I'm starting to cry and just [feel] overwhelmed." Chas McCormick and his three brothers all played baseball at nearby Henderson High School, while Chas went on to play college ball...
Yankees’ Brian Cashman’s latest on Aaron Judge contract talks, future
NEW YORK — In a development that stunned precisely nobody, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said he wants to keep star right fielder Aaron Judge in pinstripes. “We’d love to be able to bring Aaron Judge back and have him being able to maintain being a member of this franchise and the path he’s currently on is Hall of Fame-like,” Cashman said at a press conference at Yankee Stadium on Friday.
2022-2023 Hot Stove: MLB Free Agency Begins November 10
The Major League Baseball offseason has begun. Players can negotiate and sign free agent contracts beginning Thursday, November 10.
FOX Sports
Baker finally wins 1st Series title as manager with Astros
HOUSTON (AP) — For now and forever, Dusty Baker, the epic storyteller, first-class name-dropper, toothpick chewer and baseball lifer will bear a most distinguished title. World Series champion manager. The man who can weave a tale like few others, wistfully recalling his time under Hank Aaron’s tutelage or chance...
One Win Away From Title, Dusty Baker Isn't Worried About Contract Situation
As he always emphasizes, he is not worried about it at this moment.
FOX Sports
Astros aim to close out World Series over Phillies in Game 6
HOUSTON (AP) — Dusty Baker has been here before. It’s hard not to think of the last time the Astros’ manager was up 3-2 in the Fall Classic as he leads the team back to Houston Saturday night for Game 6 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies needing just one win for a championship.
Red Sox Reportedly Have Two Free Agents They Are 'Determined' To Re-Sign
The Boston Red Sox have five players on expiring contracts and a few more expected to opt out of their current deals. Of the group, two are priorities.
