Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Asia-Pacific Stocks Rise Ahead of U.S. Midterm Elections; China to Release Trade Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose early Monday as investors digest the latest U.S. jobs report and look ahead to the midterm elections. China is slated to release trade data later in the day, while Apple suppliers in the region will be in...
NBC Los Angeles
Apple Warns Covid Restrictions in China Are Hurting iPhone Production
IPhone 14 production has been temporarily reduced because of Covid-19 restrictions at its primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly plant in Zhengzhou, China. The factory, operated by Foxconn, is operating at "significantly reduced capacity," Apple said. Apple said in a statement on Sunday that it has...
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Starbucks, Twilio, Carvana, DoorDash and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Starbucks — The Seattle-based coffee company jumped 8.48% after reporting quarterly profit and revenue that topped expectations. Net sales rose 3.35 to $8.41 billion and Global same-store sales rose 7%. Twilio — Twilio's stock plunged 34.61% a day after the...
NBC Los Angeles
Afraid to Cruise? Not at All, Say Fans Who Are Causing ‘an Explosion of Bookings'
Outbreaks, port refusals, travelers stuck onboard. Cruise ships dominated the news in early 2020 for all the wrong reasons. Some people predicted the industry would never recover. But cruising fans say: That's ancient history. "Given a choice, we would be living on the cruise ship for the remainder of our...
Comments / 0