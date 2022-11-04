Britney Apologizes to ‘Zoey 101’ Star for Bawling Her Out on Nickelodeon Set

Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Britney Spears posted an extended apology on social media to former child star Alexa Nikolas, who earlier this week recalled a distressing incident on the set of Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101 involving the pop star. Nikolas, speaking Tuesday on the Vulnerable podcast Tuesday, explained that she had been 12 or 13 years old when she had been brought to Spears after the singer’s younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears (the show’s “Zoey”), accused her of bullying. Britney then yelled at her. Hastening to add that Spears had already “apologized to me” over the issue at some point in the past, Nikolas explained that the star had been heavily pregnant, and that her tirade was “very unhinged in a way that felt… like someone was manipulating her.” On Thursday evening, Spears took to Twitter with a note addressing the incident. “I apologize for my ignorance for yelling at you when I obviously had no idea what was really going on !!!” Spears wrote, saying that her hormones had been “raging like hell” at the time. Shortly after the note was posted, Nikolas captioned an Instagram post of Spears, “I’m sitting here crying with my jaw on the floor. Thank you for seeing me and listening to me. Thank you for apologizing. As you know I forgive you.”

