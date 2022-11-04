ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

localocnews.com

Knoblock, Cabral Outearning Opponents in Campaign Contributions for Council Race

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Newport Beach-Based OC Community Foundation Helps Raise $142K for Five Nonprofits

On November 2, the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) hosted Preserving Dignity, a collaborative online Giving Day to support older adults in need. OCCF announced that 238 donors contributed $142,226 to participating nonprofits in support of their vital missions to help Orange County’s growing aging population. Recently released studies...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Tone deaf OC Democrats are supporting greedy bus strikers instead of the county’s working poor

The OCTA’s union bus maintenance employees remain on strike – which has been a disaster for Orange County’s working poor. Many residents have not been able to get to work as a result of the lack of bus service. Those workers and their families face an uncertain financial future as their inability to get to work will result in no pay and some of them may even get fired.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

OC Coastkeeper Disappointed in Coastal Commission’s Approval of Newport Dredging Project

On Friday, Oct. 14, the California Coastal Commission approved a Coastal Development Permit for a controversial dredging project impacting Newport Harbor. According to Orange County Coastkeeper, an environmental nonprofit committed to clean water, the City of Newport Beach will create a Confined Aquatic Disposal (CAD) facility to address underwater sediment buildup.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Birtcher Development in Newport Beach Welcomes Five New Team Members

Birtcher Development, a five generation Newport Beach-based industrial real estate development firm has added five new team members: Holly Fessler, Director of Asset and Property Management; Lindsey Mansker, Director of Development; Mark Shea, Director of Accounting; Tom Adamson, Development Manager; Shellie McDearmon, Project Accountant. “We are thrilled to welcome Holly,...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

The OCTA and their striking union schedule more meetings

ORANGE – Following the Orange County Transportation Authority’s requests, the union representing the maintenance employees has agreed to meet with OCTA to continue negotiations. Meetings are currently scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, Sunday, Nov. 6, and Monday, Nov. 7. It is unclear whether the union will choose to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

OC Bus Service set to resume on Monday but delays are expected

ORANGE – Bus service in Orange County is anticipated to resume beginning Monday morning and passengers are advised they can expect some service delays following a four-day strike of maintenance employees. Riders should continue checking octa.net for updates. While a deal has yet to be reached, labor negotiations are...
localocnews.com

Supervisor Bartlett to Sponsor Pet Adoptions Through November

ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

The Irvine Police are investigating a collision that killed an elderly pedestrian

A 76-year-old pedestrian has died after being involved in a collision with a truck. Last night, at approximately 6:15 p.m., the Irvine Police Department (IPD) and Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) responded to a reported traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a white Chevrolet Silverado truck. The collision occurred on East Yale Loop just before the intersection of Witherspoon.
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

Pedestrian Struck by Train at Palisades Drive

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

CIF football playoff scores for first round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 4

It’s a big night of high school football as the first round of the CIF playoffs continues for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Top-Seeded JSerra Boys Water Polo Proves Its Mettle in Open Division First Round

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

QUICK-OUT: Orange Lutheran survives late comeback by Edison and advances

Orange Lutheran Coach Rod Sherman talks to his players after Friday’s playoff win. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Orange Lutheran High School’s football team survived an Edison two-point conversion with six seconds to play and edged the Chargers 38-37 in the opening round of the CIF Division 1 playoffs Friday night at Huntington Beach.
ORANGE, CA
localocnews.com

Seven day local weather forecast for November 06 through November 12

Seven day local weather forecast for November 06 through November 12. Details for seven day local weather forecast for November 06 through November 12. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA

