Newport Beach City Manager Update: Wake Up Newport Forum, OASIS Thanksgiving Luncheon
Last week I had the pleasure of providing a City update to an engaged audience at the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Wake Up! Newport forum. I presented an overview of the City budget, including trends and projections, an update on capital improvement projects, and a discussion of current issues.
Knoblock, Cabral Outearning Opponents in Campaign Contributions for Council Race
Newport Beach-Based OC Community Foundation Helps Raise $142K for Five Nonprofits
On November 2, the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) hosted Preserving Dignity, a collaborative online Giving Day to support older adults in need. OCCF announced that 238 donors contributed $142,226 to participating nonprofits in support of their vital missions to help Orange County’s growing aging population. Recently released studies...
Tone deaf OC Democrats are supporting greedy bus strikers instead of the county’s working poor
The OCTA’s union bus maintenance employees remain on strike – which has been a disaster for Orange County’s working poor. Many residents have not been able to get to work as a result of the lack of bus service. Those workers and their families face an uncertain financial future as their inability to get to work will result in no pay and some of them may even get fired.
OC Coastkeeper Disappointed in Coastal Commission’s Approval of Newport Dredging Project
On Friday, Oct. 14, the California Coastal Commission approved a Coastal Development Permit for a controversial dredging project impacting Newport Harbor. According to Orange County Coastkeeper, an environmental nonprofit committed to clean water, the City of Newport Beach will create a Confined Aquatic Disposal (CAD) facility to address underwater sediment buildup.
Birtcher Development in Newport Beach Welcomes Five New Team Members
Birtcher Development, a five generation Newport Beach-based industrial real estate development firm has added five new team members: Holly Fessler, Director of Asset and Property Management; Lindsey Mansker, Director of Development; Mark Shea, Director of Accounting; Tom Adamson, Development Manager; Shellie McDearmon, Project Accountant. “We are thrilled to welcome Holly,...
The OCTA and their striking union schedule more meetings
ORANGE – Following the Orange County Transportation Authority’s requests, the union representing the maintenance employees has agreed to meet with OCTA to continue negotiations. Meetings are currently scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, Sunday, Nov. 6, and Monday, Nov. 7. It is unclear whether the union will choose to...
OC Bus Service set to resume on Monday but delays are expected
ORANGE – Bus service in Orange County is anticipated to resume beginning Monday morning and passengers are advised they can expect some service delays following a four-day strike of maintenance employees. Riders should continue checking octa.net for updates. While a deal has yet to be reached, labor negotiations are...
Supervisor Bartlett to Sponsor Pet Adoptions Through November
The Irvine Police are investigating a collision that killed an elderly pedestrian
A 76-year-old pedestrian has died after being involved in a collision with a truck. Last night, at approximately 6:15 p.m., the Irvine Police Department (IPD) and Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) responded to a reported traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a white Chevrolet Silverado truck. The collision occurred on East Yale Loop just before the intersection of Witherspoon.
Pedestrian Struck by Train at Palisades Drive
CIF boys water polo playoff results: Rivals Irvine and Portola advance to semifinals
Irvine and Portola boys water polo teams both notched CIF quarterfinal round victories Saturday to advance into the semifinal round of the CIF Division 3 playoffs Wednesday night. The two Pacific Coast League rivals will meet Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Woollett Aquatics Complex in Irvine, Irvine’s home pool....
CIF football playoff scores for first round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 4
It’s a big night of high school football as the first round of the CIF playoffs continues for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
The Westminster Police arrested two suspects after a pursuit that ended in Los Angeles
On Saturday, at approximately 1:30 a.m. hours, a Westminster Police Officer attempted to a stop a vehicle for CVC (California Vehicle Code) violations in the area of Bolsa/Bushard. The vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit traveled to Los Angeles, where CHP handled the remainder of...
PHOTOS: St. Margaret’s airs it out in CIF playoff victory over Segerstrom
St. Margaret’s quarterback Max Ruff looks for an opening Friday vs. Segerstrom. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman). St. Margaret High School’s football team earned a berth in the CIF Division 11 playoffs by winning its last four games and finishing third in the Orange Coast League. The Tartans showed...
Top-Seeded JSerra Boys Water Polo Proves Its Mettle in Open Division First Round
QUICK-OUT: Orange Lutheran survives late comeback by Edison and advances
Orange Lutheran Coach Rod Sherman talks to his players after Friday’s playoff win. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Orange Lutheran High School’s football team survived an Edison two-point conversion with six seconds to play and edged the Chargers 38-37 in the opening round of the CIF Division 1 playoffs Friday night at Huntington Beach.
Fred Kelly Stadium a busy place for this weekend’s CIF football playoff games
Orange Coach Robert Pedroza talks to his players after last Friday’s 35-0 victory over Santa Ana that clinched the Orange Coast League title for the Panthers. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Newly-remodeled Fred Kelly Stadium on the El Modena High School campus is the site of...
Santa Ana Valley captures CIF playoff opener with second quarter field goal
Santa Ana Valley High School’s football team opened the CIF Division 12 playoffs Friday night with a 3-0 victory over Victor Valley at Victor Valley. The only score of the game was a 38-yard field goal by Alonso Puga of Santa Ana Valley in the second quarter. “We knew...
Seven day local weather forecast for November 06 through November 12
Seven day local weather forecast for November 06 through November 12. Details for seven day local weather forecast for November 06 through November 12. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a...
