A VIEW FROM THE GRIDIRON (RUTGERS FOOTBALL) For the first half of play, Rutgers looked like it had what it takes to defeat top 5 Michigan. Shortly into the third quarter, it was clear that the Scarlet Knights have a ways to go before they can hang with the top programs of the B1G.
Rutgers fell to Michigan 52-17 in a game the Scarlet Knights were winning at the half. Here is what the head coaches had to say following the game. GREG SCHIANO: Yeah, thought he did some really good things early on. I think he made some young quarterback mistakes in the second half. Literally, in like a minute-and-thirty-second time period. Things that are definitely correctible but I guess inopportune time. But he'll get it. Just a matter of time. It was good learning experience for him. Unfortunately it was part of -- it wasn't all of it. It was part of -- a big part, but it was only part of. We played clean football field in the first half. The penalties kind of disappeared. Really, there was no turnovers. It was clean football. To beat a team that's a National Championship contender, you have to play clean football for 60 minutes. You have to do some things that are a little aggressive and be able to cash in on those things and that's where we were in the first half. But the second half, the roof caved in there a little bit in that time period and it's hard to go back and catch up.
Three observations from LSU's win over Alabama
The legend of Jayden Daniels continues to grow, who were some under the radar heroes behind LSU's victory over Alabama.
