34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill Unsolved
silverscreenandroll.com
Scorching Jazz snap Lakers two-game win streak with offensive onslaught
Not even the newfound superstar of the Lakers, Russell Westbrook Off The Bench, could slow down perhaps the most surprising team of the young season in the Utah Jazz on Friday. Westbrook tallied a game-high 28 points off the bench in his most prolific scoring performance as a reserve of his career, but Utah absolutely scorched the nets all night long to win going away, 130-116.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Jazz Preview: Back at it on the road
After a frustrating loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, the Lakers are back at it exactly 15 hours later, but this time on the road for a rematch battle versus the scorching Utah Jazz — the same feisty team that outperformed the purple and gold in their homecourt last Friday. Although this time, the Lakers are hoping to rewrite the script.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Cavaliers Preview: Needing more out of LeBron and AD
The Los Angeles Lakers lost 130-116 to the Utah Jazz on Friday night, marking the first poor performance from the team’s defense in what has otherwise been a near-perfect start to the season on that end up. The team will now have to quickly lick its wounds from the...
silverscreenandroll.com
It may be time for LeBron to start sacrificing, too
Here are some team stats for this season, split between the first and the last 4 games. I decided to make the incision after the fourth game of the season for a number of reasons: A) It coincides with moving Russell Westbrook to the bench, therefore the data will be consistent with regards to role for the first 4 games and consistent with what can reasonably be expected moving forward. B) The fifth game is when Ham started to make bigger changes. The offense started to look better, he figured the first things out. Even though AD was missing the fifth game and Ham cut Jones’ and Nunn’s minutes from the sixth game. So it’s imperfect to divide the season in this way. However, moving Westbrook to the bench seems by far the biggest move and having the same sample size of 4 games still makes the mid-point the most logical point for an incision/distinguishing the very early games from what might be a better indication of what this team is.
silverscreenandroll.com
It should have been easy to say what Kyrie Irving was doing was wrong. I’m grateful LeBron James finally did
How many things do you vividly remember from when you were in sixth grade?. If you, like me, don’t possess the famously photographic memory of one LeBron James, the answer to that question is probably “very little.” But one of the precious few crystal-clear memories I do possess from those days still hits me from time to time — and has been doing so with increasing frequency this week: It’s of my paternal great uncle Abe, telling me about the cruelties he experienced at the hands of Nazi soldiers alongside his brother, my grandfather — as nearly every other member of their family was systematically murdered —while imprisoned in concentration camps during the Holocaust and not all that much older than I was at the time.
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron James out vs. Jazz with left foot soreness
The Lakers will be without LeBron James for the first time this season on Monday against the Jazz due to left foot soreness. LeBron will be one of multiple Lakers out in Utah with both Lonnie Walker IV and Patrick Beverley will be out with non-COVID illnesses. Beverley also missed...
silverscreenandroll.com
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope says he doesn’t ‘see that spark’ in LeBron James this season
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope serves as a recent example of enjoying what you have while you have it. During his tenure in Los Angeles, Caldwell-Pope was the focus of many trade rumors and a frequent subject in trade machine screenshots. Yet while all that was going on, he established himself as a...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers fall to Cavs in Sunday Matinee
The Lakers fell to Cleveland 114-100 thanks to an abysmal second half where Los Angles was outscored 56-36 by the Cavaliers. Before the game, the roster and rotation were in disarray. Patrick Beverly was ruled out due to non-covid illness, and coach Darvin Ham opted to add Kenrick Nunn to the starting lineup. Nunn has been out of the rotation and was given the start to keep Russell Westbrook on the bench as a super sub.
silverscreenandroll.com
Talen Horton-Tucker returned to L.A. with almost no fanfare
It seems like just yesterday that Frank Vogel was telling reporters in the NBA bubble how incredible Talen Horton-Tucker looked in practice. Great things seemed destined for Horton-Tucker — some people may have gotten carried away — after Vogel sprung him on the Rockets in Game 4 of the 2020 Western Conference semifinals, and THT followed that up with an epic preseason. Despite having a 10-man rotation of capable veterans in the 2020-21 season, Vogel moved aside Wes Matthews and Markieff Morris to make time for Horton-Tucker during the middle of the year; the Lakers had a point differential of plus-8.5 when THT played point guard that season, per Cleaning the Glass.
silverscreenandroll.com
The Lakers and Anthony Davis need to do a better job getting him second half touches
The ball was already levitating over Jarrett Allen’s signature hair and outstretched arms when Anthony Davis decided to leave his feet. It was the 8:04 mark of the 3rd quarter in the Lakers’ Sunday matinee with the Cleveland Cavaliers when Russell Westbrook violently attacked the basket, drawing Allen’s attention his way. Meanwhile, Davis tip-toed into the packed paint as if it were filled with hot coals.
silverscreenandroll.com
Darvin Ham went full parent mode on the Lakers after loss to Cavs
There’s nothing more fear-inducing than that moment, whether brief or long, when you know you’re in trouble and a parent or guardian is waiting to confront you about it. The dread of what they’re going to say you is then normally met with the phrase that everyone hates to hear...
