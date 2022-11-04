‘It’s not you, it’s your car’: Woman says climate group deflated her SUV tires

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland woman says she was targeted by a climate activist group Thursday morning after she discovered the tires of her SUV were deflated.

Nicol Driscoll says she looked outside at her SUV Thursday morning and was shocked to find all four of her tires had been deflated – with a note left behind, not only admitting to the act but also telling her why she was targeted.

The group responsible calls themselves “The Tyre Extinguishers” and aims to make it impossible to own an SUV in any major city.

“It’s just a punch in the stomach,” Driscoll said. “Around seven I saw a little note, like a leaflet, put between the car handle and the door of the passenger side. I didn’t think anything of it until I got to the car, and I grabbed it, and I was like ‘oh my God’ somebody deflated my tires.”

The notice left on Driscoll’s car had the title, logo and mission statement of the Tyre Extinguishers – an international climate direct action group that appears to have started in Europe.

The movement is now spreading to cities across the world, including Portland, with members deflating SUV tires in the middle of the night – targeting affluent areas like Driscoll’s.

The note left behind by the perpetrators read in part, “Attention! Your gas guzzler kills. We have deflated one or more of your tires, you’ll be angry but don’t take it personally, it’s not you it’s your car.”

As a worker in social services, Driscoll says she supports the message around the climate change issue, but not how the activists are choosing to get that message across.

“It’s dangerous. If I had seen someone messing around with my car in the middle of the night… who’s to say what I would have done. It’s a dangerous act, and again I appreciate activism, but this is not the right way.”

After posting the incident on Nextdoor, Driscoll says another neighbor experienced the same thing Thursday morning.

The incidents come nearly a month after KOIN 6 News reported upwards of 65 residents had their tires slashed in the Roseway neighborhood .

KOIN 6 News reached out to police for an update and to see if there is a connection but have not yet heard back.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.