Traders expect 200% upside from MATIC, but does Polygon network data support that?
In the past year, Polygon (MATIC) has focused on growing their list of high-profile partners which includes luminaries like Disney, Starbucks and Robinhood. The recent announcements of partnerships with both Instagram and JPMorgan have speculators pushing the token price up nearly 200%. In addition to partnerships, blockchain adoption through network...
How to transfer $1 billion for basically free: Bitcoin whale watching
Billionaires, take note. It's one million times cheaper to send huge sums of money on the Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain. A Bitcoin user sent over 50,562 BTC ($1 billion) to an address on the blockchain, paying a fee of just 2,513 Satoshis (the smallest denomination of a Bitcoin), equivalent to half a dollar for the pleasure.
Meta reportedly plans 'large-scale layoffs,' but what of its metaverse division?
Social media and tech giant Meta is reportedly gearing up for “large-scale layoffs” this week amid rising costs and a recent collapse of its share price. According to Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report on Nov. 6 citing people familiar with the matter, the planned layoffs could impact thousands of employees in a broad range of divisions across Meta’s 87,000-strong workforce.
Why are institutions accumulating crypto in 2022? Fidelity researcher explains
Institutions' investment in crypto has increased in 2022 despite the bear market, according to a recent survey by Fidelity Digital Assets. In particular, the amount of large investors betting on Ethereum have doubled in the last two years, as revelead by Chris Kuiper, the Head of Research at Fidelity Digital Assets in a recent interview with Cointelegraph.
Dogecoin trader explains why shorting DOGE now makes sense
Dogecoin (DOGE) has surged nearly 100% quarter-to-date (QTD) on hopes that Elon Musk would integrate the token onto the Twitter platform. However, DOGE's potential to continue its uptrend in the coming weeks is low, one popular market analyst argues. Short Dogecoin hard?. Independent, pseudonymous market analyst GCR said he is...
Crypto Biz: Was Celsius just a Ponzi after all?
Crypto lender Celsius was one of the biggest casualties of the bear market. After halting withdrawals for months due to “extreme market conditions,” the distressed lender officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 13. Now, the federal judge overseeing the bankruptcy proceedings has ordered the case examiner to determine whether the company was operating like a Ponzi scheme. Disgruntled Celsius customers have made a strong case that the company’s business operations met the legal definition of a Ponzi. After all, it didn’t take long for Celsius’ business model to crumble under volatility. This is one case we should all be monitoring very closely.
Is Bitcoin bullish or nah? Here is what is really going on with BTC price
Since March 2022, traders and so-called analysts have been forecasting a policy change or pivot from the United States Federal Reserve. Apparently, such a move would prove that the Fed’s only available option is to print into oblivion, further diminishing the value of the dollar and enshrining Bitcoin (BTC) as the world’s future reserve asset and ultimate store of value.
Why banking uses at least 56 times more energy than Bitcoin
The next time Bitcoin (BTC) comes under fire for energy consumption, remember this statistic: the banking industry uses at least 56 times more energy. That's according to cryptographer and founder of Valuechain, Michel Khazzaka:. “I’m not saying it uses less or the same, just know it uses 56 times more...
Bitcoin could become the foundation of DeFi with more single-sided liquidity pools
For many years, Ethereum reigned supreme over the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape, with the blockchain serving as the destination of choice for many of the most innovative projects serving up their take on decentralized finance. More recently, however, DeFi projects have started to crop up across multiple ecosystems, challenging Ethereum’s hegemony. And, as we look to a future in which the technical problem of interoperability is solved, one unlikely contender for the role of DeFi power player emerges — Bitcoin (BTC).
Bitcoin sets new 7-week high as BTC price jumps past $21K on US jobs
Bitcoin (BTC) passed $21,000 at the Nov. 4 Wall Street open as bulls tackled a formidable sell wall. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows BTC/USD breaking through resistance to hit local highs of $21,262 on Bitstamp. The pair had struggled to return to higher levels during the week,...
What are crypto whale trackers and how do they work?
Most cryptocurrencies have a number of large holders of the asset who can influence the price of the crypto asset. For active investors and crypto traders, it helps to understand the market behaviors of these whales. Crypto whales refer to large holders of cryptocurrencies. They can be individuals or organizations...
Founders should consider VC firms their allies as they build in the bear market
This year’s bear market trajectory should be looked upon as a favorable opportunity for Web3 founders to raise capital and build cutting-edge products. Some of the most robust businesses today were built during market downturns, and founders now have a real opportunity to ensure they’re building products and services that meet genuine, real-world needs and look beyond oversized checks to find the most suitable business partnership.
FX spot settlement in 10 seconds: NY Fed releases results of wholesale CBDC research
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York Innovation Center has released a report on the first phase of its Project Cedar wholesale central bank digital currency (wCBDC) Nov. 4. The Fed still has no plans to issue a CBDC, NY Fed executive vice president and head of markets Michelle Neal said at a presentation in Singapore, but it has investigated foreign exchange spot settlement “from the perspective of the Federal Reserve.” Its prototype wCBDC, intended for use by financial institutions rather than the public, was able to implement transactions dramatically faster and more securely than the current standard.
Inflation is killing us; cryptocurrency alone cannot beat it
Much like a pandemic, inflation has spread throughout the world, clouding the future with dark uncertainty. Disagreement over how to best manage soaring prices in the United Kingdom nearly caused its economy to collapse and subsequently led to the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss after just 44 days in office. Currently, at least 10 emerging economies are hyperinflationary, with more expected to follow. And the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the part of the U.S. Federal Reserve responsible for keeping prices stable, just announced higher interest rate hikes in the midst of a return to positive gross domestic product — signaling continuing inflation troubles ahead.
Polygon Studios' Ryan Wyatt talks Web3's core principles and fairer internet
The year 2022 in crypto was eventful in many ways. However, the negative impacts of a bear market dampened the excitement around the blockchain upgrades that significantly brought crypto ecosystems closer to the future of finance. For Bitcoin, it was the Taproot soft fork upgrade, which was aimed at improving...
NFT pricing strategy: How to price your NFTs?
Early in 2021, markets for nonfungible tokens (NFTs) started to gain some notoriety, and by the end of March 2021, this new market for digital assets had a total lifetime traded volume of about $550 million. Any digital asset can be an NFT including collectibles, artwork, video game characters, virtual world objects and digitized sports.
Ethereum inches even closer to total censorship due to OFAC compliance
Considering that protocol-level censorship is deterrent to the crypto ecosystem's goal of highly open and accessible finance, the community has been keeping track of Ethereum’s growing compliance with standards laid down by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Over the last 24 hours, the Ethereum network was found to enforce OFAC compliance on over 73% of its blocks.
Solana unveils Google partnership, smartphones, Web3 store at Breakpoint
During the ecosystem’s annual gathering at Breakpoint 2022 in Libson, Solana made a series of launch announcements as it prepares to go mainstream. Cointelegraph’s ground team — present during the conference — shared insights into Solana’s roadmap, which includes the launching of smartphones, decentralized application (DApp) stores and a partnership with Google Cloud, among others.
OpenSea launches on-chain tool to enforce NFT royalties
Nonfungible (NFT) marketplace OpenSea appears to have taken a position in the NFT royalties debate — launching a new “on-chain” tool helping creators enforce royalties. The NFT marketplace, which according to CoinGecko, commands 66% of the market share in NFT marketplaces, has been relatively silent on the issue of royalties and enforcement, while others in the space have been implementing their own strategies over the last few months.
Musk continues Twitter overhaul, Instagram to host NFT tools and JPMorgan makes public blockchain trade: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 30-Nov. 5
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. JPMorgan executes first...
