Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Rams-Buccaneers: Tom Brady hits 100,000 yards, leads Bucs to 16-13 comeback in last minute
Tom Brady led yet another comeback win in the closing seconds against the Rams, who have now dropped to 3-5 on the season.
Sporting News
Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes
It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
As it happened: Bucs snap losing streak, defeat Rams during final seconds
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to redeem themselves this week after losing their third consecutive game for the first time since Tom Brady joined the roster.
WATCH: Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman Cusses Out Eagles Fans at Thursday Night Football Game
When your team is 8-0, you get to enjoy a little fun. That’s how Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman handled a hilarious sign during the team’s Thursday Night Football game against the Houston Texans this week. Philadelphia owns a perfect this season, the last-remaining undefeated team in...
Cowboys vs. Eagles: Can Dallas Catch Undefeated 'On Borrowed Time' Philadelphia?
The Dallas Cowboys play the Philadelphia Eagles next on Christmas Eve in Week 16.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs rally for OT win vs. Titans
Patrick Mahomes threw for 446 yards, accounted for two touchdowns and led two clutch drives down the stretch to carry the Kansas City Chiefs to an overtime win over the Tennessee Titans in Kansas City, Mo.
The Eagles win turnover battle and Saints rivalry with season-defining trade
The Philadelphia Eagles wield impressive stats all around, but it’s their August trade for C.J. Gardner-Johnson that has them winning their Saints trade. Although some outside of Philly may find the city’s athletic success this year surprising, those who bleed green know that the Eagles have been building toward this undefeated moment for years. And for those who don’t know, general manager Howie Roseman made it abundantly clear.
Rams RB Cam Akers’ status for Week 9 vs. Buccaneers after trade saga
One of the names that was intensely followed during the NFL trade deadline was Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers. Akers, the lead running back of the team last season, was involved in many trade rumors following LA’s disappointing start to the year. However, despite all of the rumors, Akers was not dealt to any team.
NFL Odds: Rams vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Los Angeles Rams will travel to Central Florida to take on the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and make a Rams-Buccaneers prediction and pick. The Rams fell 31-14 to the San Francisco 49ers last weekend at Sofi...
