ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sporting News

Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes

It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

The Eagles win turnover battle and Saints rivalry with season-defining trade

The Philadelphia Eagles wield impressive stats all around, but it’s their August trade for C.J. Gardner-Johnson that has them winning their Saints trade. Although some outside of Philly may find the city’s athletic success this year surprising, those who bleed green know that the Eagles have been building toward this undefeated moment for years. And for those who don’t know, general manager Howie Roseman made it abundantly clear.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy