Bearcats Get By Bobcats in 4

W.F. West middle blocker Julia Dalan works in serve receive against Mossyrock Sept. 15.

Having a hard time getting going in Aberdeen, the W.F. West volleyball team dropped its first set to the Bobcats on the road, before rattling off three straight set wins in a 16-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-13 win Thursday night in its regular season finale.

“We started slowly and just couldn’t get going,” Bearcats coach Robert Lucas said. “Our serving went south until the middle of the second set, then we seemed to be back to ourselves.”

Morgan Rogerson had nine kills, and Mari Ceesay and Julia Dalan each added a team-high 11 kills.

Saige Brindle had eight assists, and Savannah Hawkins added 19 assists with six aces. Courtney Jones had 26 digs in the win.

“Overall we ended the night playing with excitement and a sense of pride,” Lucas said. “I’m proud of how the girls faced adversity and worked through it.”

Having earned the No. 3 seed in the 2A Evergreen Conference, the Bearcats will take on the Greater St. Helens League runner-up Ridgefield in the first round of the District tournament next Thursday.