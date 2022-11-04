Read full article on original website
indianapolismonthly.com
The Retaking Of Richmond Hill
At 11:11 p.m. on November 10, 2012, the southeast sky of Indianapolis flashed orange. Houses shuddered. Sirens wailed. Social media lit up with rumors of a plane crash, a meth lab explosion—or had a bomb gone off?. In the otherwise quiet neighborhood of Richmond Hill, a blast not experienced...
atomic-ranch.com
A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem
Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
readthereporter.com
Wild & windy Westfield weekend
According to Hoosier Weather Daddy Paul Poteet, by 11 a.m. Saturday, peak wind gusts in Hamilton County were over 50 miles per hour – and we believe him! Reporter Publisher Stu Clampitt came upon this road hazard late Saturday afternoon just west of the intersection of State Road 32 and Ditch Road.
WANE-TV
7 area marching bands compete in state championship
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Seven local marching bands performed Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in a competition for the state championship. The ISSMA Marching Band State Finals brought to Indianapolis high schoolers from Carroll, Homestead, North Side, Concordia, Angola, Woodlan and Adams Central, along with more than 30 other schools.
Dollar General Closes Stores In Indiana
14news.com
SW Indiana schools place high at ISSMA state finals
INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - Several high school marching bands from across southwestern Indiana competed for their shot at a state title in Indianapolis. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) state finals were held at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. The Jasper Marching Wildcats captured its first state title in a...
cbs4indy.com
Major blast of cold air next weekend for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A mild week is ahead as high temperatures hang out in the 60s and 70s! More sunshine coming our way, before a major cool down. We have a mild week of weather overall. It’s been a fairly quiet fall season, and this week is no exception. Sunshine for the first part of the day, followed by partly cloudy skies Monday night.
WISH-TV
Semi flips, milk spilt on I-74 west of I-465
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Police say the exit ramp from I-465 northbound to I-74 westbound will be closed for several hours after a semitractor-trailer filled with milk flipped over. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramp is expected to be closed until 4:30 p.m. The crash...
Journal Review
David Finch
Pastor David Finch, 69, of Crawfordsville died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette. Arrangements are pending at Sanders Priebe Funeral Care. Share memories and condolences online at www.SandersFuneralCare.com.
Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It
If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: Planting bulbs in fall for spring blooms
INDIANAPOLIS — After clearing all the leaves that blew down this weekend, but your head fills with Thanksgiving thoughts and your task list for the winter holidays, Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden has one last landscaping task this fall that he promises will pay off big this coming spring.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Clinton Central Cheerleaders Compete In State Competition
Clinton Central Cheerleaders competition in New Castle, Indiana today yielded a 3rd place for the Traditional Routine and Time Out Team took 7th place for their routine. For One Senior Cheerleader today was bitter sweet. This was Hanna Mayfield’s final time to take the mat at State cheerleading Competition.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Indiana
The Hoosier State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the Food Network has done.
Good News: Lincoln Square Pancake House
INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro never tires of his weekly assignment to seek out positive, uplifting stories across Indiana. This week, he visited Lincoln Square Pancake House, where he found a customer who was celebrating the chance to participate in the upcoming election. "We finally get a chance...
Journal Review
Local Record: Nov. 7, 2022
• Public disturbance in the 800 block of Danville Avenue — 11:44 a.m. • James Wesley King, 33, Crawfordsville, was arrested on a parole warrant — 1:24 p.m. • Public disturbance in the 1800 block of South U.S. 231 — 1:29 p.m. • Personal injury crash at...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
Journal Review
William Jellison
William Jellison, 84, of Crawfordsville died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Crawfordsville. Arrangements are pending at Sanders Priebe Funeral Care. Share memories and condolences online at www.SandersFuneralCare.com.
cohaitungchi.com
19 Romantic Getaways in Indiana for a Blissful Couples Weekend
Best Romantic Getaways in Indiana: Discover 19 Highly Recommended Places for Romantic Getaways in Southern Indiana, Indianapolis and throughout the state. Take time away from your fast-paced life and from office stresses. Relax and reconnect with the person you love most. You need that. That’s why we’ve gathered a list of the best romantic getaways in Indiana. It’s time for a relaxing, romantic weekend and these destinations can provide the perfect retreat.
WTHR
GALLERY: High winds down trees, power lines in central Indiana
A tree was taken down by high winds in Galveston, Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: Kent Moss.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Total lunar eclipse Tuesday morning
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana will be in the viewing path of a total lunar eclipse in the early morning hours this Tuesday. A total lunar eclipse occurs only during full moons when the Earth completely shields the moon from the sun. The Earth casts a shadow onto the moon creating coppery-red coloring. Due to this color shading, this type of moon is often called a "blood moon".
