Lompoc, CA

Lompoc voters to decide on Measure A which would fund improvements for Lompoc Unifed School District

By Tony Almanza
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
LOMPOC, Calif.- Lompoc School District officials say Measure A will bring much-needed money to all 16 campuses.

Measure A is a 125-million dollar bond measure aimed to modernize the school district.

“The way California's school finance is structured is the money that we get are supposed to be spent on the students that year. It's not where we can set up this huge savings account. Our only way of being able to improve our schools is by passing a bond," said Interim Superintendent Lompoc Unified School District Dr. Debbie Blow.

Administrators at the school district say Cabrillo High School is one of several schools in the district in need of renovations.

Everything from rust on the walls to mismatched tiles on the floor as well as old classroom desks.

"“Can you imagine having a home that's 60 years old? You've taken great care of it, you've kept it clean, you've painted, you've replaced flooring and things as you needed to. But no major renovations in 60 years. It's going to need repairs and upgrades. It's going to need new windows. That's where our schools are we need to have this bond to be doing just basic upgrades to our classrooms," said Dr. Debbie Blow.

In order for Measure A to be passed 55% of voters will have to approve of it. So far Lompoc voters have rejected similar bond measures three times since 2016.

“It's structured in such a way that the bond the previous bond is expiring. And so the new level, the new bond when it comes in will not increase taxes over what they're paying right now," said Dr. Debbie Blow.

Residents say school improvements  would be good for the community.

“I think in the long term, we have to make some sacrifices in this country. And we've decided public education is one of those places that we're willing to invest because it means so much to the future of the country economically security wise. We have to have these kids be super smart, well-informed and well-educated in order to take on all these jobs in this society," said Sean Reilly resident of Vandenberg Village.

