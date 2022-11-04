San Angelo Cinch Roping Fiesta Wrap

SAN ANGELO, Texas — 2022 was a record year for the San Angelo Cinch Roping Fiesta with close to $100,000 in tickets sold for the event.

This year marked one of the largest prize purses of the events 69-year history with over $223,000 paid out over the weekend. This was also the first year the competition presented Women’s Breakaway Roping.

