San Angelo Cinch Roping Fiesta Wrap
SAN ANGELO, Texas — 2022 was a record year for the San Angelo Cinch Roping Fiesta with close to $100,000 in tickets sold for the event.
This year marked one of the largest prize purses of the events 69-year history with over $223,000 paid out over the weekend. This was also the first year the competition presented Women’s Breakaway Roping.Women’s Breakaway Roping Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.
Comments / 0