ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

AIM Youth Mental Health host community members

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qFawh_0iyGCTmO00

A local mental health organization invited residents on Thursday night for a workshop addressing youth mental health.

The event was held at Canyon Creek Ranch in San Luis Obispo.

Representatives from AIM Youth Mental Health were on hand, offering resources to local teenagers and families on how best to care for any youth struggling with their mental health.

“AIM has a way of bringing together the role that everyone in the community can play to address youth mental health issues and that's what we are hoping to address tonight, to bring everyone together to contribute to help because the whole community has a stake in this," said Dr. Rene Bravo, a local pediatrician.

On their website, AIM says its mission and vision is “bridging the gap between research and access to care for youth struggling with their mental health by finding, funding, and implementing evidence-based treatments, empowering youth to discover their own mental health solutions, and training caring adults to create a safe holding place for youth in crisis.”

More information on future AIM events and resources can be found at their website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
syvnews.com

Lompoc community invited to provide feedback on skate park redesign project

The public is invited to give input on two proposed skate park design concepts through Friday, Nov. 11 via an online survey. Lompoc city staff and project architects are asking the public to weigh in on both concepts designated for the skate park portion of the College Park project that includes layout and design elements.
LOMPOC, CA
slohsexpressions.com

What’s behind San Luis Obispo’s Lack of Diversity?

SLO County is different. Graphic courtesy of freshman reporter Aidan Field. San Luis Obispo High School prides itself on accepting people of many different backgrounds. However, this is often undermined by the fact that San Luis Obispo has much less diversity in comparison to the state. This lack of diversity in SLO affects students and teachers alike. It also impacts the education that students receive.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy