Fontana Herald News
Suspect is arrested for allegedly chasing and shooting a victim after a traffic collision
A suspect was arrested after he allegedly shot and wounded a victim after a traffic collision in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 22 at about 11:32 p.m. in Highland. After first responders arrived at the scene, the 27-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound and survived.
3 in custody after officers witness a shooting in downtown LA
Three people were in custody after a shooting in downtown Los Angeles. The incident happened on Maple Avenue and 7th Street after officers witnessed a shooting around 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the LAPD. Officers then chased after the suspect vehicle, described as a black Mercedes-Benz. Eventually, the three people inside the car got out and surrendered. All were taken into custody. Police said one person was injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital. There was no word yet on that person's condition.
Four people stabbed in Montebello, conditions unknown
Four people were stabbed Sunday at a home on the 200 block of N. 5th Street, near Whittier Boulevard. At least one of the victims was found suffering a stab wound to the torso area. First responders found the victim in the front yard of the residence. All four of the victims knew each other and the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute, according to Montebello Police Department. The assailant of the stabbing is in police custody. The condition of that person and the other victims is unknown at this moment. All four were transported to County USC Medical Center. It's unclear what led up to the stabbing and how many suspects may be involved.
foxla.com
One Arrested, Nine Cited During Pomona DUI Operation
One person was arrested during a driving while under the influence and drivers license check operation Saturday in Pomona.
2urbangirls.com
Two of three suspects in Covina shooting turns themselves in to authorities
COVINA, Calif. – Two of the three suspects wanted in connection with a house party shooting in Covina that killed two men turned themselves in to authorities Saturday. Homicide Investigators coordinated with the attorneys for 19-year-old Brian Thomas Ramos and 18-year-old Adrian Joseph Robles, and they turned themselves in, according to sheriff’s officials.
Armed robbery victim struck by suspect’s vehicle in West Hollywood
A man was robbed at gunpoint in a West Hollywood parking lot Friday morning and struck by the suspect’s vehicle in an incident that was captured on video. The robbery occurred around 9 a.m. at 9030 W. Sunset Blvd., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Surveillance video shows a man stepping out of […]
Man killed in Irvine hit-and-run, suspect at large
Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man in Irvine on Thursday. The victim is Saman Vakili Mafakhery, 33, of Aliso Viejo, confirmed Irvine Police. The man was struck by a car while walking near the intersection of Von Karman Avenue and Michelson Drive around 9:11 p.m. Police first received […]
Man armed with ax dies after being shot by deputies in Compton, authorities say
The sheriff's department said a victim told deputies the suspect had attacked him with a hatchet.
Highland man arrested on attempted murder charge after shooting motorist who fled accident scene: Sheriff’s Department
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced on Friday that they’ve made an arrest in an October shooting that followed a hit-and-run in Highland. The Oct. 22 attack hospitalized a 27-year-old Highland man, who survived the shooting and has not been publicly identified. Investigators found that the victim and another man, identified as 35-year-old Roy […]
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Man Killed in Drive-By Shooting in Palmdale
Authorities Friday publicly identified a 19-year-old man who was killed in a drive-by shooting in a park in Palmdale. Deputies went to Marie Kerr Park, in the 39900 block 30th Street West, about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday on a shots fired call, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
foxla.com
5 killed in 2-car crash on PCH near Point Mugu in Ventura County
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Five people were killed in a fiery two-car crash on Pacific Coast Highway near Mugu Rock in Ventura County Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on PCH north of Mugu Rock near Point Mugu, officials said. Mugu Rock...
foxla.com
VIDEO: Police chase suspect in motorcycle tries to blend in with other motorcyclists
LOS ANGELES - A police chase involving a motorcyclist took wild and wacky turns across Los Angeles County late Friday night. The suspect first led the Glendale Police Department on a chase before the suspect made their way to Eagle Rock, Universal Studios Hollywood, Hollywood and then West Hollywood. Over...
Suspect flees police through Los Angeles on dirt bike
A suspect on a dirt bike led police on a wild chase Friday night through the Los Angeles area from film studios in Burbank to the heart of Hollywood.
KTLA.com
1 dead after car crashes into Lancaster dealership
One person has died after a vehicle veered off the freeway and crashed into a Lancaster car dealership on Friday. The high-speed crash happened along the 14 freeway near Avenue K around 3 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol. The victim is a woman in her 20s, authorities confirm. Her...
