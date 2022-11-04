ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Floyd Mayweather makes major Kyrie Irving statement

Corporate sponsors like Nike are distancing themselves from suspended Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving after Irving’s social media share of a controversial, antisemitic movie. Irving is set to lose $2.2 million if his suspension lasts for five games as he must meet a series of team-specified conditions...
TEXAS STATE
People

Kyrie Irving 'Deeply Sorry' to Jewish Community for Causing 'Pain' by Spotlighting Antisemitic Film

The Brooklyn Nets star, who was suspended over his actions, has issued an apology to the Jewish community on social media After a week of backlash and getting suspended by the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, Kyrie Irving has apologized for promoting an antisemitic film on Twitter. The NBA superstar, 30, released a statement to social media early Friday morning, addressed to all "Jewish families and communities" that were hurt by his actions. "I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize," Irving wrote. "I...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Lakers Fans Are Pissed After They Lost To The Jazz: “Russ Ain’t The Issue It’s LeBron”

The 2-game winning streak is over for the Los Angeles Lakers as they fell 130-116 to the Jazz which dropped them to 2-6 for the season. The Lakers fell into a big hole in the first half and even though they made a big run in the 3rd quarter, to cut the deficit to 95-93, they ultimately weren’t able to push through as the Jazz managed to stave off the comeback.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Kevin Durant comments on Kyrie Irving's antisemitism controversy

Last week, Irving shared an Amazon link on social media for a movie called "Heroes to Negroes: Wake Up Black America," a film that contains a host of antisemitic tropes and falsehoods about Jewish people, including the existence of "Jewish slave ships" and a claim that "many famous high-ranking Jews" worship Satan. The film also contains a fake quote from "Adolph" Hitler.
BROOKLYN, NY
Hoops Rumors

And-Ones: Durant, McCollum, Load Management

With Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder potentially selling the NFL team, the Nets’ Kevin Durant said he’d be interested in joining an ownership group, as he told ESPN’s Nick Friedell. “In a perfect world, I would be a part of it,” Durant said. “I would love to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Hoops Rumors

And-Ones: Henderson, 2023 Cap Room, Fredette, Hammon

After giving fans the opportunity to see more of top prospect Victor Wembanyama by announcing that all of this season’s Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 games will be available to watch for free on the NBA app, the league is taking a similar path with consensus No. 2 prospect Scoot Henderson.
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
955K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy