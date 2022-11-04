Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Amid Kyrie Irving Suspension, Amazon Is Still Profiting From Antisemitic Movie NBA Star Tweeted
At what point do Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Books share blame for selling and marketing the antisemitic materials that Kyrie Irving has been punished for tweeting? The post Amid Kyrie Irving Suspension, Amazon Is Still Profiting From Antisemitic Movie NBA Star Tweeted appeared first on NewsOne.
Report: Nets, ADL Ask Amazon to Remove Antisemetic Film Kyrie Irving Shared
Brooklyn’s guard was suspended without pay for at least five games on Thursday night.
thecomeback.com
Floyd Mayweather makes major Kyrie Irving statement
Corporate sponsors like Nike are distancing themselves from suspended Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving after Irving’s social media share of a controversial, antisemitic movie. Irving is set to lose $2.2 million if his suspension lasts for five games as he must meet a series of team-specified conditions...
Report: Nets' Joe Tsai faced pressure from NBA to take more punitive action towards Kyrie Irving
In an in-depth report for ESPN, Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski go into more detail on Wojnarowski’s earlier assertion that Nets owner Joe Tsai faced pressure from the NBA and from Nets management to take a more punitive approach following Kyrie Irving‘s promotion of an antisemitic film and initial refusal to apologize.
Anthony Davis Says He Will Demand That The Lakers Make Him The Focal Point Of Their Offense
Anthony Davis says he plans to start demanding the ball a lot more as he looks to be more aggressive on the court.
Blame It on Kyrie Irving
He is incapable of understanding the provocative nature of the rhetoric he continues to spew.
LeBron James Addresses Kyrie Irving Situation for First Time
Very few of the league’s players have addressed the Nets guard’s promotion of an antisemitic film this past week.
This Is A Start: Kyrie Irving Takes Responsibility For Problematic Tweet, Donates $500,000
Kyrie Irving is finally taking responsibility for his wreckless tweet, where he shared a link to a film full of antisemitic tropes. The post This Is A Start: Kyrie Irving Takes Responsibility For Problematic Tweet, Donates $500,000 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Kyrie Irving 'Deeply Sorry' to Jewish Community for Causing 'Pain' by Spotlighting Antisemitic Film
The Brooklyn Nets star, who was suspended over his actions, has issued an apology to the Jewish community on social media After a week of backlash and getting suspended by the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, Kyrie Irving has apologized for promoting an antisemitic film on Twitter. The NBA superstar, 30, released a statement to social media early Friday morning, addressed to all "Jewish families and communities" that were hurt by his actions. "I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize," Irving wrote. "I...
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Are Pissed After They Lost To The Jazz: “Russ Ain’t The Issue It’s LeBron”
The 2-game winning streak is over for the Los Angeles Lakers as they fell 130-116 to the Jazz which dropped them to 2-6 for the season. The Lakers fell into a big hole in the first half and even though they made a big run in the 3rd quarter, to cut the deficit to 95-93, they ultimately weren’t able to push through as the Jazz managed to stave off the comeback.
Kevin Durant comments on Kyrie Irving's antisemitism controversy
Last week, Irving shared an Amazon link on social media for a movie called "Heroes to Negroes: Wake Up Black America," a film that contains a host of antisemitic tropes and falsehoods about Jewish people, including the existence of "Jewish slave ships" and a claim that "many famous high-ranking Jews" worship Satan. The film also contains a fake quote from "Adolph" Hitler.
James Brown Delivers Strong Monologue on Antisemitism During 'NFL Today'
James Brown with an important message.
And-Ones: Durant, McCollum, Load Management
With Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder potentially selling the NFL team, the Nets’ Kevin Durant said he’d be interested in joining an ownership group, as he told ESPN’s Nick Friedell. “In a perfect world, I would be a part of it,” Durant said. “I would love to...
And-Ones: Henderson, 2023 Cap Room, Fredette, Hammon
After giving fans the opportunity to see more of top prospect Victor Wembanyama by announcing that all of this season’s Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 games will be available to watch for free on the NBA app, the league is taking a similar path with consensus No. 2 prospect Scoot Henderson.
Hoops Rumors
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
955K+
Views
ABOUT
Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
Comments / 0