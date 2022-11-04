Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 11
AUSTIN, Texas - Four teams were still undefeated heading into the 11th week of Central Texas high school football season, and those four teams remain unbeaten heading into the playoffs. Check out our rankings for Week 11 of the season which featured such matchups as Burnet vs Taylor, Manor vs...
kwhi.com
CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL SETS REGION QUARTERFINAL MATCH
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team has set their Region Quarterfinal match against Georgetown. The match will be Tuesday night at 6:30pm at Hearne High School. KWHI will have live coverage beginning with the pregame at 6pm on 1280AM, 101.7FM, and KWHI.com. The Cubettes are currently 35-12 on the season after...
KBTX.com
IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
The Community News
Bi-District playoff game information
The Aledo Bearcats will face the Killeen Shoemaker Grey Wolves for the bi-district football championship at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, at Bearcat Stadium. The Aledo ISD has announced that all playoff tickets are general admission — first-come, first-served — with no reserved seats. Tickets for students...
kwhi.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD – WEEK 11
Thursday: College Station 42 Pflugerville Hendrickson 14.
KBTX.com
C.C. Creations works through the night to make Astros Championship Shirts
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After the final out in the World Series, the work began at C.C. Creations, making thousands of officially licensed Astros championship shirts. The warehouse in Bryan was buzzing with workers hours after the game ended to meet the needs of fans wanting to celebrate the win with the same shirts the players wore immediately after the game ended.
KBTX.com
No. 3 College Station Lady Cougars to run for Cross Country State Championship Saturday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The UIL State Cross Country Meet will take place Saturday morning in Round Rock and the College Station Lady Cougars will be chasing the 5A team championship. They are ranked 3rd in the state and coming off a Regional Championship effort last week in Huntsville.
Aggies Land Commitment From In-State OL Ashton Funk
The Texas A&M Aggies 2024 recruiting class got another commitment on Sunday afternoon
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Comes up Short in Tough Sunday Match with Auburn
Auburn, Ala. – Texas A&M volleyball dropped Sunday’s match versus Auburn 3-1 (25-21, 29-27, 24-26, 33-31). The Aggies return home to Reed Arena next Saturday for a match against No. 12 Florida. Leading the way for A&M (12-13, 4-10 SEC) was Caroline Meuth as she logged 19 kills...
fox44news.com
Lake Belton clinches first ever postseason spot with a win over Ellison
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Lake Belton Broncos are headed to the postseason with a 24-13 win over Ellison. Lake Belton will open up the first playoff run in school history with a matchup against Burleson Centennial on Friday, September 11th at 7:00 pm in Burleson. Meanwhile, the Eagles season comes to an end with a 5-5 record.
KBTX.com
Aggie Gameday: Florida vs. Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -KBTX Media’s award winning Texas A&M Football pregame show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. on KBTX. It looked ahead to the Aggies match up against Florida on Nov. 5, 2022. Attached to this story are the segments from the show.
KBTX.com
Huntsville secures playoff spot with victory over Richmond Randle
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Randle looked good during the first portion of the game, but Huntsville would gain a second wind coming out of halftime. The first score of the game comes from a short pass from Leo Garza to Cortney Brown which would result in a 15 yard touchdown. This gives the Lions an early 7-0 lead. Later in the second quarter, another short connection from Garza to Brown leads to a second 39 yard touchdown. This widens the gap to 14-0. After a successful field goal attempt, Randle would go into the half with a 17-0 lead. Huntsville’s Trae’Shawn Brown turns a huge run into a touchdown halfway into the third quarter. This finally puts the Hornets on the board, but they still trail 7-17. Trae’Shawn Brown would go on to score again, this time with a 24 yard run. This closes up the gap to 14-17. Huntsville will go on to score two more times, giving them the victory and clenching a playoff spot.
KBTX.com
Brenham falls to No. 5 Montgomery Lake Creek for the district title, 54-42
MONTGOMERY, Texas (KBTX) - It was a battle for first place in District 10-5A Division ll in Montgomery tonight between Lake Creek and Brenham, both teams undefeated in district play. After going into the break tied up 19-19, the second half was a shootout. In the third quarter, the Cubs...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M comes out strong in exhibition game against Kingsville
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team won big 90-47 against Kingsville in an exhibition game. This was the Aggies lone exhibition game of the season. The Aggie men’s basketball team will tip off its regular season on Monday against Louisiana Monroe at Reed Arena at 7:00 p.m.
KBTX.com
No. 22 Texas A&M dominates TCU
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Coming off a big win against No. 12 Kentucky, the No. 22 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team took down TCU, 168-118, Friday afternoon inside the Rec Center Natatorium. The 200 medley relay team kicked off the meet as Jordan Buechler, Charlotte Longbottom,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Anthony Richardson taunts Texas A&M fans after scoring TD at Kyle Field
Anthony Richardson had a message for Texas A&M fans on Saturday. Richardson scored a touchdown in the first quarter of the Florida-Texas A&M. The Gators QB flashed a thumbs down to the Kyle Field crowd. For unfamiliar fans, the thumbs up is commonly used by Texas A&M fans when saying...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
App State Fan Celebrates Texas A&M's Loss to Florida With Cigar
App State fan celebrates Texas A&M's loss to Florida with cigar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Appalachian State didn't play Texas A&M on Saturday, but that didn't stop one of its fans from trolling the Aggies. As the Florida Gators closed out a 41-24 road victory over Texas A&M,...
KBTX.com
No. 14 Aggies defeat TCU
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team took down TCU, 174-109, Friday afternoon inside the Rec Center Natatorium. ”We were really looking forward to having two days of racing, back-to-back,” said head coach Jay Holmes. “We think it really helps us as we get closer to invite and our conference meet, where there are several days in a row that you have to compete. This situation was right for us and we got to be at our home pool, were SEC [Championships] will be this year. “We were pretty familiar with TCU going in, I’ve watched some of them swim growing up. We were looking forward to some key races and the guys all did what we asked them to do. Coming in after last night, we needed to be aggressive. We are a little disappointed in our 200 medley relay, we know we are faster than that, but we just have to get the right personnel on there.” Returning to the pool following Thursday’s win over Kentucky, the Aggies placed first in the 200 medley relay as Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Connor Foote and Kaloyan Bratanov clocked in at 1:28.37.”We had several places where we had guys that needed to be in an event they haven’t had a chance to do yet this year. Kaloyan Bratanov hadn’t raced a 200 IM all year and he’s a pretty good IMer, he made NCAAs in it last year. We are pretty deep in the 200 backstroke, but Anze [Fers Erzen] hasn’t swam a 200 back yet this year and we needed him to do that. He’s one of those guys that we can put in a lot of different places and he’s going to find a way to be pretty good at it. We put him in the 1,000 tonight and that’s not one of his main events, but he swam it really, really well. His maturity and his swimming IQ are really impressive. The divers are starting to come around. Takuto [Endo] looked good and Victor [Povzner] winning was really good, he needed that.” Anze Fers Erzen kicked off the individual events with a top finish in the 1,000 free, recording a time of 9:28.45. Bratanov added two wins for the team as he swam a 1:39.47 in the 200 free and a 1:50.81 in the 200 IM. The Aggies continued to take care of business with top times from Tyler Hulet in the 100 back (48.66), Collin Fuchs in the 50 free (20.54), Gogulski in the 100 back (45.20), Fers Erzen in the 200 back (1:47.49) and Jace Brown in the 100 fly (48.35). Andres Puente touched the wall first in the 100 breast with a time of 54.27. Following behind him were teammates Alex Sanchez (55.92) and Vincent Ribeiro (56.72). Baylor Nelson posted a pair of top times this meet including the 200 fly (1:49.53) and 500 free (4:28.83). A top-time in the 400 free relay from Fuchs, Gogulski, Foote and Nelson capped off the meet as they swam a 3:01.09. Victor Povzner earned a pair of first-place dives on the 1-meter, scoring a 427.88 and on the 3-meter, putting up a score of 436.65. “We are two weeks away from [the Art Adamson Invitational]. We still have a long way to go before we get there and we have several things we need to be better at, but we are looking forward to it. That is going to be quite an event, there are several very good teams coming in so it should be pretty exciting.” Up NextThe Aggies return to action Nov. 16-18 to host the Art Adamson Invitational at the Rec Center Natatorium. Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieSwimDive.
KBTX.com
Annual model railroad fall tour returns next week
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - November is National Model Railroad Month, which means it’s time for the annual Model Railroad Fall Tour. It’s a time when model builders open their homes to share their railroad layouts that are months and years in the making. The tour starts Friday in...
Guns found in car during Texas high school football game
Hutto ISD and City of Hutto Police detained three people, ages 16 and 17, on weapons violations charges. The three were not associated with Hutto ISD.
