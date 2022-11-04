Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Brenham falls to No. 5 Montgomery Lake Creek for the district title, 54-42
MONTGOMERY, Texas (KBTX) - It was a battle for first place in District 10-5A Division ll in Montgomery tonight between Lake Creek and Brenham, both teams undefeated in district play. After going into the break tied up 19-19, the second half was a shootout. In the third quarter, the Cubs...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Drops Opening Match of Weekend Series at Auburn
AUBURN, Alabama (KBTX) - Texas A&M volleyball dropped the opening match of its weekend series with Auburn 3-1 (25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21). The Aggies have another opportunity in tomorrow’s repeat fixture against the Tigers. Leading the way for A&M (12-12, 4-9 SEC) was Logan Lednicky, she tallied 25 kills...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Comes up Short in Tough Sunday Match with Auburn
Auburn, Ala. – Texas A&M volleyball dropped Sunday’s match versus Auburn 3-1 (25-21, 29-27, 24-26, 33-31). The Aggies return home to Reed Arena next Saturday for a match against No. 12 Florida. Leading the way for A&M (12-13, 4-10 SEC) was Caroline Meuth as she logged 19 kills...
KBTX.com
College Station Girls XC Finishes 3rd at State Meet
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Girls Cross Country Team scored 91 points to finish 3rd at the UIL State Championship Meet on Saturday in Round Rock. Lucas Lovejoy (28 points) won the team championship and Boerne Champion (85 points) was runner-up. Senior Megan Roberts continued her tremendous postseason racing with a 7th place individual finish to earn All State honors. Katherine Brunson was the second Lady Cougar across the line in 18th and also earned a place on the All State Team. Tough racing from Delaney Ulrich (29th), Maddie Jones (33rd), Jadyn DeVerna (42nd), Ellie Seagraves (77th), and Audrey Wong (123rd), pushed the Cougars to the podium.
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 11
AUSTIN, Texas - Four teams were still undefeated heading into the 11th week of Central Texas high school football season, and those four teams remain unbeaten heading into the playoffs. Check out our rankings for Week 11 of the season which featured such matchups as Burnet vs Taylor, Manor vs...
KBTX.com
Aggies tally 5 losses in a row for the first time since 1980
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M has now lost five straight games, which is the first time since the 20th century after falling to Florida 41-24 on Saturday night. Now the Aggies play for their pride. Entering the final three games of the season needing to sweep just to qualify for a bowl.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M comes out strong in exhibition game against Kingsville
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team won big 90-47 against Kingsville in an exhibition game. This was the Aggies lone exhibition game of the season. The Aggie men’s basketball team will tip off its regular season on Monday against Louisiana Monroe at Reed Arena at 7:00 p.m.
KBTX.com
C.C. Creations works through the night to make Astros Championship Shirts
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After the final out in the World Series, the work began at C.C. Creations, making thousands of officially licensed Astros championship shirts. The warehouse in Bryan was buzzing with workers hours after the game ended to meet the needs of fans wanting to celebrate the win with the same shirts the players wore immediately after the game ended.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M travels to Auburn for weekend Series
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball team is back on the road to face Auburn on Saturday and Sunday at Neville Arena. The Aggies will take on the Tigers in their first weekend series away from home since the start of October. First serve of the matchup between...
KBTX.com
No. 14 Aggies defeat TCU
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team took down TCU, 174-109, Friday afternoon inside the Rec Center Natatorium. ”We were really looking forward to having two days of racing, back-to-back,” said head coach Jay Holmes. “We think it really helps us as we get closer to invite and our conference meet, where there are several days in a row that you have to compete. This situation was right for us and we got to be at our home pool, were SEC [Championships] will be this year. “We were pretty familiar with TCU going in, I’ve watched some of them swim growing up. We were looking forward to some key races and the guys all did what we asked them to do. Coming in after last night, we needed to be aggressive. We are a little disappointed in our 200 medley relay, we know we are faster than that, but we just have to get the right personnel on there.” Returning to the pool following Thursday’s win over Kentucky, the Aggies placed first in the 200 medley relay as Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Connor Foote and Kaloyan Bratanov clocked in at 1:28.37.”We had several places where we had guys that needed to be in an event they haven’t had a chance to do yet this year. Kaloyan Bratanov hadn’t raced a 200 IM all year and he’s a pretty good IMer, he made NCAAs in it last year. We are pretty deep in the 200 backstroke, but Anze [Fers Erzen] hasn’t swam a 200 back yet this year and we needed him to do that. He’s one of those guys that we can put in a lot of different places and he’s going to find a way to be pretty good at it. We put him in the 1,000 tonight and that’s not one of his main events, but he swam it really, really well. His maturity and his swimming IQ are really impressive. The divers are starting to come around. Takuto [Endo] looked good and Victor [Povzner] winning was really good, he needed that.” Anze Fers Erzen kicked off the individual events with a top finish in the 1,000 free, recording a time of 9:28.45. Bratanov added two wins for the team as he swam a 1:39.47 in the 200 free and a 1:50.81 in the 200 IM. The Aggies continued to take care of business with top times from Tyler Hulet in the 100 back (48.66), Collin Fuchs in the 50 free (20.54), Gogulski in the 100 back (45.20), Fers Erzen in the 200 back (1:47.49) and Jace Brown in the 100 fly (48.35). Andres Puente touched the wall first in the 100 breast with a time of 54.27. Following behind him were teammates Alex Sanchez (55.92) and Vincent Ribeiro (56.72). Baylor Nelson posted a pair of top times this meet including the 200 fly (1:49.53) and 500 free (4:28.83). A top-time in the 400 free relay from Fuchs, Gogulski, Foote and Nelson capped off the meet as they swam a 3:01.09. Victor Povzner earned a pair of first-place dives on the 1-meter, scoring a 427.88 and on the 3-meter, putting up a score of 436.65. “We are two weeks away from [the Art Adamson Invitational]. We still have a long way to go before we get there and we have several things we need to be better at, but we are looking forward to it. That is going to be quite an event, there are several very good teams coming in so it should be pretty exciting.” Up NextThe Aggies return to action Nov. 16-18 to host the Art Adamson Invitational at the Rec Center Natatorium. Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieSwimDive.
KBTX.com
No. 22 Texas A&M dominates TCU
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Coming off a big win against No. 12 Kentucky, the No. 22 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team took down TCU, 168-118, Friday afternoon inside the Rec Center Natatorium. The 200 medley relay team kicked off the meet as Jordan Buechler, Charlotte Longbottom,...
KBTX.com
One of Aggieland’s greatest returns to sign autographs
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When it comes to gamedays in BCS, all roads lead to Aggieland Outfitters. That’s why the man, the myth, the legend: Johnny Manziel, will be signing autographs at the University Drive location from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Store Manager Jake...
KBTX.com
IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
hellogeorgetown.com
WATCH: Georgetown’s Hometown Hero – Tommy Lockhart
One of the things that makes our community so special is the countless people who are committed to uplifting and serving those around them. Georgetown isn’t just where you live, it’s how you live, and at Hello Georgetown, we want to recognize these every day Hometown Heroes. We’ve teamed up with Cookie Co. Georgetown to do that!
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
App State Fan Celebrates Texas A&M's Loss to Florida With Cigar
App State fan celebrates Texas A&M's loss to Florida with cigar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Appalachian State didn't play Texas A&M on Saturday, but that didn't stop one of its fans from trolling the Aggies. As the Florida Gators closed out a 41-24 road victory over Texas A&M,...
KBTX.com
Aggie Gameday: Florida vs. Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -KBTX Media’s award winning Texas A&M Football pregame show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. on KBTX. It looked ahead to the Aggies match up against Florida on Nov. 5, 2022. Attached to this story are the segments from the show.
KBTX.com
No. 3 College Station Lady Cougars to run for Cross Country State Championship Saturday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The UIL State Cross Country Meet will take place Saturday morning in Round Rock and the College Station Lady Cougars will be chasing the 5A team championship. They are ranked 3rd in the state and coming off a Regional Championship effort last week in Huntsville.
KBTX.com
Honoring fallen soldiers at Aggie Field of Honor
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Just before Veteran’s Day on Nov.11, volunteers and Sojourners placed more than 230 flags at the Aggie Field of Honor. Dozens of people gathered at the Aggie Field of Honor to pay their respects to our fallen soldiers on Sunday afternoon. Its an event that has a mission of acknowledging those who risked their lives for our country. There was a specific list of fallen soldiers given to all volunteers so they could put flags aside their grave.
KBTX.com
It may be November, but two tropical systems are about to form in the Atlantic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The clock is ticking down with just 24 days left in the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The calendar may be dwindling but the tropical waters are still plenty warm to develop tropical systems. As of Sunday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring two areas of interest with a high chance of strengthening into a tropical or sub-tropical system before mid-week. Here is the latest from the agency:
KBTX.com
Annual model railroad fall tour returns next week
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - November is National Model Railroad Month, which means it’s time for the annual Model Railroad Fall Tour. It’s a time when model builders open their homes to share their railroad layouts that are months and years in the making. The tour starts Friday in...
