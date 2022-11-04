Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC reports stunning new details of Paul Pelosi attack then scrubs it from onlineLashaun TurnerNapa, CA
Pelosi May Resign From CongressNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
The Forgotten San Francisco "Castle" that Was a Beer Factory and Water CompanyDianaSan Francisco, CA
Major Updates Released on Paul Pelosi's HealthNews Breaking LIVE
Legendary NFL Executive DiesNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
Related
Stealing at suppertime: Police warn Palo Alto residents of early evening burglaries
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a series of home burglaries with similar circumstances that have occurred since early October, according to a press release from the Palo Alto Police Department. Since Oct. 9, 11 similar burglary incidents took place across the city of Palo Alto around dinnertime. Police say that the burglars […]
NBC Bay Area
5 Suspects Arrested Friday Night After Speeding Contest
Police in San Jose made five arrests Friday night after observing three vehicles engaging in a speeding contest. Officers conducted an enforcement stop on one of the involved vehicles near Seven Trees Boulevard and Capitol Expressway. Police say the other two vehicles began to intervene and taunt the officers, which...
Driver of stolen vehicle crashes, arrested after car chase in Peninsula
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person was arrested after a stolen vehicle was involved in a car chase, the South San Francisco Police Department (SSFPD) announced in a Facebook post on Saturday. The driver of the stolen vehicle crashed into several parked cars on the 100 block of Avalon Drive Friday night. The […]
Police searching for men who burglarized two homes
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (BCN) — Two houses in the city of San Carlos were burglarized Sunday night about an hour apart, and investigators with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department believe the same trio is responsible for both. At 8:02 p.m. sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence on the 1400-block of Edmond Drive where […]
eastcountytoday.net
Pleasant Hill Police Make Several Retail Theft Arrests
In the last several days, the Pleasant Hill Police Department have made several arrests relating to retail theft incidents within the City of Pleasant Hill. First, Pleasant Hill Police nabbed a thief who stole $800 of merchandise from Dick’s Sporting goods. Second, they provided a photo of the $4,250...
Five arrested for allegedly assaulting San Jose police officer after traffic stop
(KRON)– Five people were arrested on Saturday after police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the South Bay, according to the San Jose Police Department. Police say that last night two officers in a patrol car saw three vehicles that appeared to be racing. Police proceeded with a traffic enforcement stop with one of the […]
Suspect wanted on capital murder charge arrested for carjacking, 2 others arrested
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Clara police investigators released information Friday afternoon about the arrest of three carjacking suspects dating back to late September. One of the three suspects is a 21-year-old Alabama man, who was wanted in that state on a capital murder warrant. The incident occurred at about 11 p.m. Sept. 26 […]
Teenage crew arrested in connection with San Francisco armed carjackings
SAN FRANCISCO -- Four teenagers -- two 16-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys -- have been arrested in connection with two violent, armed San Francisco carjackings.San Francisco police said officers responded to a report of a carjacking on Treasure Island on Oct. 31 at 3:20 p.m. A man told arriving officers he was approached by four people who brandished guns and fled with his vehicle.Officers spotted the vehicle near Cesar Chavez and Connecticut streets and initiated a pursuit, which was briefly suspended for public safety reasons.The chase resumed near Howard and 6th streets, before the driver of the vehicle crashed into an unoccupied parked car. Police believe the four teenagers in the car were also responsible for a carjacking the day before. On Oct. 30, a person had their vehicle stolen at 25th and South Van Ness in similar circumstances.The teens were arrested and booked on multiple charges including robbery-related charges and conspiracy to commit a felony. Three of the suspects are also facing weapons charges. All were booked into San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center.
Fremont man killed in hit-and-run collision
NEWARK, Calif. (BCN) — Newark police investigators are looking for a suspect responsible for the hit and run death of a Fremont man early Wednesday morning. Preliminary information from the police investigation indicated the victim, a 29-year-old Fremont man, was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Central Avenue. The suspect vehicle left the scene […]
Suspected DUI crash kills one in Cloverdale
CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — One person died and another was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Saturday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the California Highway Patrol. On Saturday afternoon around 3:47 p.m., a crash took place at Geyserville Avenue just south of Zanzi Lane. Police say they received reports that […]
Three girls reported missing in Antioch in one week
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a third girl who went missing this week in Antioch, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department on Sunday. Police say Hailey Brown is 5’6” and weighs about 120 pounds. She is described as having black hair and brown […]
KTVU FOX 2
Suspected catalytic converter arrested after string of thefts, gunfire in Berkeley hills
BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley police have arrested a 28-year-old man suspected of a string of catalytic converter thefts in the hills, including one where he is accused of shooting a gun at a witness. Oscar Cerrato-Garcia was taken into custody on Oct. 27 after police tracked him to an Oakland...
Gilroy shooting suspect still at large
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – The Gilroy Police department is investigating a shooting that resulted in life-threatening injuries Thursday night, the GPD said in a Facebook post Friday. At approximately 10:00 p.m. GPD officers responded to the 1200 block of Juniper Drive for a report of a shooting. Officers located a woman suffering from at least […]
milpitasbeat.com
Suspect who left feces at Rose Elementary School has been arrested
An arrest was made recently following long-running acts of vandalism at Rose Elementary School (located at 250 Roswell Dr. in Milpitas). The suspect had been leaving animal feces on the school campus, spreading it on doors and windows and dumping it in the parking lot. The Milpitas Police Department (MPD) formally documented 17 different acts of vandalism from May to the beginning of this school year, with a pause over the summer recess.
2 arrested for car thefts in American Canyon
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) – The American Canyon Police Department recovered two stolen vehicles within a span of two hours on Thursday, the ACPD announced on Facebook Friday. At approximately 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, the ACPD was alerted to a stolen 2006 silver Chevrolet 4×4 pickup truck that had entered city limits. The vehicle was […]
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood Police Recover $3k in Stolen Merchandise
The Brentwood Police Department reported that officers recently recovered more than $3,000 in stolen merchandise from local businsses in the City of Brentwood. According to Brentwood police, officers responded to a call from an Ulta Beauty Store after two women had walked out with a large amount of product and attempted to leave. When the women were in the parking lot, officers located them and approached them. The women denied stealing the items.
NBC Bay Area
SF Store Employee Pistol Whipped During Armed Robbery
A violent armed robbery and assault was caught on camera in San Francisco’s Mission District. The incident happened Thursday night at a convenience store near Mission and 26th streets. According to store employees, a light-colored sedan pulled up outside the business. The driver stayed inside the car while three...
KTVU FOX 2
Another person killed in Oakland as OPD teams up with U.S. Marshals to address gun violence
OAKLAND, Calif. - A shooting in Oakland left one person dead Friday afternoon, as the police chief says all hands are on deck to address gun violence. Oakland police said one person was shot and killed just after 3 o'clock on 81st Avenue. There is no information yet on a possible suspect, but we know OPD is now taking a different approach to these investigations with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.
300-vehicle sideshow disrupted by Vallejo police
Police say there were about 300 vehicles involved in a sideshow on Saturday night, according to the Vallejo Police Department.
Police: Man buried car in wealthy Bay Area enclave for insurance fraud
Years before a former homeowner in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave attempted to sink his $1.2 million yacht in an insurance fraud scheme, police say they believe he buried a car in his backyard before reporting it missing and filing an insurance claim. The Atherton Police Department on Thursday said that Johnny Bocktune Lew, the man who built the sprawling 9,144-square-foot mansion at 351 Stockbridge Ave. that sold for $15,000,000 in March 2020, "possibly buried" a 1991 Mercedes-Benz 500SL "for insurance fraud purposes." ...
Comments / 0