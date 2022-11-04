ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

NBC Bay Area

5 Suspects Arrested Friday Night After Speeding Contest

Police in San Jose made five arrests Friday night after observing three vehicles engaging in a speeding contest. Officers conducted an enforcement stop on one of the involved vehicles near Seven Trees Boulevard and Capitol Expressway. Police say the other two vehicles began to intervene and taunt the officers, which...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Police searching for men who burglarized two homes

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (BCN) — Two houses in the city of San Carlos were burglarized Sunday night about an hour apart, and investigators with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department believe the same trio is responsible for both. At 8:02 p.m. sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence on the 1400-block of Edmond Drive where […]
SAN CARLOS, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Pleasant Hill Police Make Several Retail Theft Arrests

In the last several days, the Pleasant Hill Police Department have made several arrests relating to retail theft incidents within the City of Pleasant Hill. First, Pleasant Hill Police nabbed a thief who stole $800 of merchandise from Dick’s Sporting goods. Second, they provided a photo of the $4,250...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teenage crew arrested in connection with San Francisco armed carjackings

SAN FRANCISCO -- Four teenagers -- two 16-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys -- have been arrested in connection with two violent, armed San Francisco carjackings.San Francisco police said officers responded to a report of a carjacking on Treasure Island on Oct. 31 at 3:20 p.m. A man told arriving officers he was approached by four people who brandished guns and fled with his vehicle.Officers spotted the vehicle near Cesar Chavez and Connecticut streets and initiated a pursuit, which was briefly suspended for public safety reasons.The chase resumed near Howard and 6th streets, before the driver of the vehicle crashed into an unoccupied parked car. Police believe the four teenagers in the car were also responsible for a carjacking the day before. On Oct. 30, a person had their vehicle stolen at 25th and South Van Ness in similar circumstances.The teens were arrested and booked on multiple charges including robbery-related charges and conspiracy to commit a felony. Three of the suspects are also facing weapons charges. All were booked into San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Fremont man killed in hit-and-run collision

NEWARK, Calif. (BCN) — Newark police investigators are looking for a suspect responsible for the hit and run death of a Fremont man early Wednesday morning. Preliminary information from the police investigation indicated the victim, a 29-year-old Fremont man, was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Central Avenue. The suspect vehicle left the scene […]
NEWARK, CA
KRON4 News

Suspected DUI crash kills one in Cloverdale

CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — One person died and another was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Saturday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the California Highway Patrol. On Saturday afternoon around 3:47 p.m., a crash took place at Geyserville Avenue just south of Zanzi Lane. Police say they received reports that […]
CLOVERDALE, CA
KRON4 News

Three girls reported missing in Antioch in one week

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a third girl who went missing this week in Antioch, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department on Sunday. Police say Hailey Brown is 5’6” and weighs about 120 pounds. She is described as having black hair and brown […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Gilroy shooting suspect still at large

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – The Gilroy Police department is investigating a shooting that resulted in life-threatening injuries Thursday night, the GPD said in a Facebook post Friday. At approximately 10:00 p.m. GPD officers responded to the 1200 block of Juniper Drive for a report of a shooting. Officers located a woman suffering from at least […]
GILROY, CA
milpitasbeat.com

Suspect who left feces at Rose Elementary School has been arrested

An arrest was made recently following long-running acts of vandalism at Rose Elementary School (located at 250 Roswell Dr. in Milpitas). The suspect had been leaving animal feces on the school campus, spreading it on doors and windows and dumping it in the parking lot. The Milpitas Police Department (MPD) formally documented 17 different acts of vandalism from May to the beginning of this school year, with a pause over the summer recess.
MILPITAS, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested for car thefts in American Canyon

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) – The American Canyon Police Department recovered two stolen vehicles within a span of two hours on Thursday, the ACPD announced on Facebook Friday. At approximately 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, the ACPD was alerted to a stolen 2006 silver Chevrolet 4×4 pickup truck that had entered city limits. The vehicle was […]
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood Police Recover $3k in Stolen Merchandise

The Brentwood Police Department reported that officers recently recovered more than $3,000 in stolen merchandise from local businsses in the City of Brentwood. According to Brentwood police, officers responded to a call from an Ulta Beauty Store after two women had walked out with a large amount of product and attempted to leave. When the women were in the parking lot, officers located them and approached them. The women denied stealing the items.
BRENTWOOD, CA
NBC Bay Area

SF Store Employee Pistol Whipped During Armed Robbery

A violent armed robbery and assault was caught on camera in San Francisco’s Mission District. The incident happened Thursday night at a convenience store near Mission and 26th streets. According to store employees, a light-colored sedan pulled up outside the business. The driver stayed inside the car while three...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Another person killed in Oakland as OPD teams up with U.S. Marshals to address gun violence

OAKLAND, Calif. - A shooting in Oakland left one person dead Friday afternoon, as the police chief says all hands are on deck to address gun violence. Oakland police said one person was shot and killed just after 3 o'clock on 81st Avenue. There is no information yet on a possible suspect, but we know OPD is now taking a different approach to these investigations with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Police: Man buried car in wealthy Bay Area enclave for insurance fraud

Years before a former homeowner in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave attempted to sink his $1.2 million yacht in an insurance fraud scheme, police say they believe he buried a car in his backyard before reporting it missing and filing an insurance claim. The Atherton Police Department on Thursday said that Johnny Bocktune Lew, the man who built the sprawling 9,144-square-foot mansion at 351 Stockbridge Ave. that sold for $15,000,000 in March 2020, "possibly buried" a 1991 Mercedes-Benz 500SL "for insurance fraud purposes." ...
ATHERTON, CA

