ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.5 KISSFM

These 5 Boise Businesses Are Offering Free Birth Control, Plan B

Women's reproductive rights, access to healthcare, and everything surrounding the polarizing issue has been front and center for months now. As many should be able to recall, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v Wade, allowing states like Idaho, Texas, and many others to virtually ban abortion. In the instance of Idaho, a "trigger law" was already in place, meaning that an abortion ban would go into place as soon as (and at the time, IF) Roe vs. Wade was overturned.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Traffic alert: road closures begin Monday in Kuna

Kuna, IDAHO — Two closures begin in Kuna on Monday. ACHD says Lake Hazel Road will be closed from Black Cat Road to Ten Mile Road. This closure is expected to last through November 23rd. Linder Road will be closed between Columbia Road and Hubbard Road. This closure is...
KUNA, ID
MIX 106

The Most Horrific Reviews Of Idaho Hotels Of All Time

We're quickly approaching the busiest travel time of the year and perhaps it's an unpopular opinion, but I would rather sleep in a hotel instead of someone's house. There's just something about using someone else's shower that bothers me. I wish I could explain to you exactly what it is that bothers me about it, but maybe it has something to do with sharing an area that was designed to wash away your "dirtiness"?
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Warmer Weekend Before Steep Drop Off

It's no understatement to say it's cold right now in Boise. The wind and rain combined with highs in the low 40s making it a far cry from the very hot summer we had. There will be a weekend warmup however, but it is only expected to be short lived.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Idaho Humane Society needs help caring for kittens

Boise, IDAHO — The Idaho Humane Society needs your help caring for cats and kittens. The humane society has taken in 4,814 cats since January 1st. Of those, almost 2,000 were 8 weeks or younger. The Humane Society is looking for people to help fill foster shelves to support...
BOISE, ID
Recycling Today

Dow EnergyBag effort stays on track in Idaho

Global chemical and plastics firm Dow, Illinois-based Reynolds Consumer Products and California-based ByFusion have announced a new business agreement that continues their collaboration in the Boise region to what they call hard-to-recycle plastics from the landfill. Typically, the term “hard-to-recycle plastics” is referred to discarded packaging that is unwelcome in...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

5 Outrageously Expensive Idaho Homes You Could Buy When You Win the Powerball

We know that if you win the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on November 5, you’ll do something responsible with the money. Pay off your debt. Save for your kids’ college fund. But sometimes, it’s fun to dream about spending that money on something really over the top, right? Personally, we always wanted to build a backyard roller coaster (thanks Sweet Valley Kids books) but that’s a little difficult to do when your current residence is a three-bedroom apartment with no yard, so finding a dream home with acreage to work with would be priority #1!
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Street Sign Typo Leaves Residents Scratching Their Heads

Unless you're driving from Boise to Nampa on Interstate 84, there really isn't year long construction across the Treasure Valley. Don't even get us started on Interstate 84. Often times, however, there are little street projects here and there on heavy traffic intersections. Or, with the immense growth that the Treasure Valley is seeing, you will often see roads being torn up to expand underground infrastructure for new buildings.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho high school student killed by motorist is identified

A 16-year-old has died after being hit by a car on the corner of Ten Mile Road and Pine Avenue on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m., according to Meridian Public Safety Public Information Officer Kelsey Johnston. The victim, a student enrolled at Meridian High School, was crossing to the west side of Ten Mile when they were struck by a blue GMC pickup truck heading northbound on Ten Mile. The incident occurred less than a mile from Meridian High. ...
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Meridian school bus driver sentenced for injury to a child

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Leroy Morris (81) a Meridian school bus driver, has been convicted of Felony injury to a child. Morris was sentenced Friday, November 4th, to a suspended ten-year sentence, 3 years fixed and 7 indeterminate. Morris will spend 180 days in jail, to begin immediately, and...
MERIDIAN, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy