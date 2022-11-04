ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Single-member District supporters allege that NAACP is committing violations of election law and Cornell’s PAC is instigating vandalism and theft

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Amplify Alachua, the group behind the campaign for the Single-Member Districts Charter Amendment, has accused the NAACP of election violations for their role in disseminating signs that oppose the charter amendment, and a citizen has filed a complaint against Alachua County’s Future, a Political Action Committee (PAC) chaired by County Commission Candidate Ken Cornell, for encouraging their supporters to vandalize and remove signs in favor of the charter amendment.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Midterm Election Day is Tuesday across North Central Florida. We’re following local city, county and school board races as well as following the Gubernatorial and Senate races all day. On the same Tuesday morning, Alachua County commissioners are considering approving additional funds for the sheriff’s...
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuacounty.us

Gainesville CareerSource North Central Florida Career Center Temporarily Closed

The Gainesville CareerSource North Central Florida career center (1112 North Main Street, Gainesville) is temporarily closed for the remainder of the day today, Friday, November 4, 2022, due to a facility emergency. They anticipate the center will reopen Monday, November 7, at 8:00 a.m. To make an appointment, speak with...
ALACHUA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis kicks off closing campaign tour in Clay County

The 'Keep Florida Free' is so Thursday. Now, it's time for the 'Don't Tread on Florida' tour. Gov. Ron DeSantis will kick off his “Don’t Tread On Florida” tour in Clay County Friday afternoon. That’s part of a push that will run up to Election Day, where DeSantis seeks a second term and faces Democrat Charlie Crist.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

HCA names new North Florida Division president

Brian T. Cook has been named President of the HCA Healthcare North Florida Division, including its affiliated HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital in Lake City, and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville. The HCA Healthcare North Florida...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Clay County school board bids farewell to 2 board members, accepts grant for Clay County Education Foundation

School board members Tina Bullock and Janice Kerekes given farewells from Superintendent Broskie, board colleagues.Clay County District Schools. The Clay County school board was granted $15,000 toward the Clay County Education Foundation before saying their farewells to school board members Janice Kerekes and Tina Bullock during Thursday night’s school board meeting.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Zoey Fields

Clay County superintendent makes final decisions on 6 books; 2 removed from school libraries

Two challenged books have officially been removed from Clay County District Schools libraries; four others limited.Clay County District Schools. “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson and “Julián is a Mermaid” by Jessica Love are officially removed from all Clay County District Schools after being reviewed by parents, faculty and Superintendent David Broskie.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Time running out for early voting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you want to avoid standing in a long line on election day, time is running out to get out in early voting. Tomorrow is the last day of early voting for Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Marion and Union counties. Alachua, Bradford and Levy counties are continuing...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ocala CEP highlights the Champion location in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Champion is one of the largest providers of clinical seating here in the United States. Our friends at the Ocala CEP tell us how the clinical seating company is providing comfort and convenience for medical patients in this weeks Weekly Buzz.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Veterans speak at Columbia County commission meeting

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County military veterans are launching an assault on red tape. A number of veterans spoke at today’s county commission meeting, asking for more support for the county veterans service office. Veterans say the part time service officer is overwhelmed with VA claims that...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Plane crashes into Marion County lake, FAA says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration said a plane crashed Sunday morning in Marion County. The plane, a single-engine seaplane, crashed in Lake Weir around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the FAA. There were two people on the plane at the time of the crash. Information on...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Winter irrigation restrictions in effect for Ocala

The City of Ocala is reminding residents to roll back the clock and reset automatic sprinkler systems beginning on Sunday, November 6. According to the city, irrigation restrictions will be in effect on specific days during the winter months, and no irrigation should occur between the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Alachua Police department accepts applications for explorer program

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua police officers are looking for kids who are interested in a career in law enforcement. The department is accepting applications for its explorer program. It’s aimed at middle and high school students. Officers say it teaches them the kinds of skills they need in...
ALACHUA, FL

