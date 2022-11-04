Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
Single-member District supporters allege that NAACP is committing violations of election law and Cornell’s PAC is instigating vandalism and theft
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Amplify Alachua, the group behind the campaign for the Single-Member Districts Charter Amendment, has accused the NAACP of election violations for their role in disseminating signs that oppose the charter amendment, and a citizen has filed a complaint against Alachua County’s Future, a Political Action Committee (PAC) chaired by County Commission Candidate Ken Cornell, for encouraging their supporters to vandalize and remove signs in favor of the charter amendment.
greenepublishing.com
Suwannee County chosen for Florida’s first Black-owned medical marijuana farm
Six years after Florida voters approved a medical marijuana ballot measure and six months after the Department of Health accepted applications, the first Black-owned business received its license to grow and sell marijuana for medicinal use. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Florida Department of Health on Tuesday, Sept. 20, announced...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Midterm Election Day is Tuesday across North Central Florida. We’re following local city, county and school board races as well as following the Gubernatorial and Senate races all day. On the same Tuesday morning, Alachua County commissioners are considering approving additional funds for the sheriff’s...
alachuacounty.us
Gainesville CareerSource North Central Florida Career Center Temporarily Closed
The Gainesville CareerSource North Central Florida career center (1112 North Main Street, Gainesville) is temporarily closed for the remainder of the day today, Friday, November 4, 2022, due to a facility emergency. They anticipate the center will reopen Monday, November 7, at 8:00 a.m. To make an appointment, speak with...
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis kicks off closing campaign tour in Clay County
The 'Keep Florida Free' is so Thursday. Now, it's time for the 'Don't Tread on Florida' tour. Gov. Ron DeSantis will kick off his “Don’t Tread On Florida” tour in Clay County Friday afternoon. That’s part of a push that will run up to Election Day, where DeSantis seeks a second term and faces Democrat Charlie Crist.
mainstreetdailynews.com
HCA names new North Florida Division president
Brian T. Cook has been named President of the HCA Healthcare North Florida Division, including its affiliated HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital in Lake City, and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville. The HCA Healthcare North Florida...
ABC Action News
Nebraska Senator Dr. Ben Sasse unanimously selected for University of Florida's president-elect
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Nebraska Senator Dr. Ben Sasse was officially selected to become the University of Florida's president-elect Tuesday. The University of Florida Board of Trustees unanimously voted Sasse for the position during a 10 a.m. meeting. The announcement was made on Twitter — 26 days after the University...
Clay County school board bids farewell to 2 board members, accepts grant for Clay County Education Foundation
School board members Tina Bullock and Janice Kerekes given farewells from Superintendent Broskie, board colleagues.Clay County District Schools. The Clay County school board was granted $15,000 toward the Clay County Education Foundation before saying their farewells to school board members Janice Kerekes and Tina Bullock during Thursday night’s school board meeting.
mycbs4.com
Alachua County Public Schools looking to hire bus drivers, pay starts at $17 an hour
Alachua County — Alachua County Public Schools plans to hold a job fair, looking to hire bus drivers. The job pays $17.37 per hour plus benefits, including free health insurance. Applicants will be paid while they a CDL, the district says. The job fair will take place November 14th...
Clay County superintendent makes final decisions on 6 books; 2 removed from school libraries
Two challenged books have officially been removed from Clay County District Schools libraries; four others limited.Clay County District Schools. “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson and “Julián is a Mermaid” by Jessica Love are officially removed from all Clay County District Schools after being reviewed by parents, faculty and Superintendent David Broskie.
WCJB
Florida for All hosts March for Justice and Party at the Polls
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a March for Justice and a party at the polls event in Gainesville on Friday. The event will be held at Bo Diddley Plaza from 4 until 8 p.m. It is hosted by Florida for All. TV20 will keep you updated on who the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida football: Quietly, Anthony Richardson is turning the corner
That’s the question that has defined much of Florida’s 1st season under Billy Napier. In a year in which Florida has had some constants, both good (power run game) and bad (defense), the play of the 1st-year starter at quarterback has been the wild card. When Richardson has...
WCJB
Time running out for early voting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you want to avoid standing in a long line on election day, time is running out to get out in early voting. Tomorrow is the last day of early voting for Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Marion and Union counties. Alachua, Bradford and Levy counties are continuing...
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights the Champion location in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Champion is one of the largest providers of clinical seating here in the United States. Our friends at the Ocala CEP tell us how the clinical seating company is providing comfort and convenience for medical patients in this weeks Weekly Buzz.
WCJB
Veterans speak at Columbia County commission meeting
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County military veterans are launching an assault on red tape. A number of veterans spoke at today’s county commission meeting, asking for more support for the county veterans service office. Veterans say the part time service officer is overwhelmed with VA claims that...
bestcolleges.com
Union Leader: ‘Very Clear’ Sasse Not Welcomed as University of Florida Presidential Candidate
The University of Florida put forth just one finalist as a candidate in its presidential search. That finalist was Ben Sasse, a Republican U.S. senator representing Nebraska since 2015. Sasse previously led a small Lutheran university in Nebraska as president before becoming a senator. His nomination was met with protests...
WCJB
Artist behind University of Florida’s so-called “French Fries” sculpture dies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Harn Museum of Art is confirming the passing of an artist who created multiple sculptures on the University of Florida campus. John Raymond Henry created “Big Max” which is part of the Harn’s collection at the UF Cultural Plaza. He died earlier this week.
WESH
Plane crashes into Marion County lake, FAA says
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration said a plane crashed Sunday morning in Marion County. The plane, a single-engine seaplane, crashed in Lake Weir around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the FAA. There were two people on the plane at the time of the crash. Information on...
ocala-news.com
Winter irrigation restrictions in effect for Ocala
The City of Ocala is reminding residents to roll back the clock and reset automatic sprinkler systems beginning on Sunday, November 6. According to the city, irrigation restrictions will be in effect on specific days during the winter months, and no irrigation should occur between the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WCJB
Alachua Police department accepts applications for explorer program
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua police officers are looking for kids who are interested in a career in law enforcement. The department is accepting applications for its explorer program. It’s aimed at middle and high school students. Officers say it teaches them the kinds of skills they need in...
