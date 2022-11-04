Hailing from Roeland Park, Kan., senior Spencer Jones is entering his fourth year as a forward on the Stanford men’s basketball team. Last season, Jones was the team’s leading scorer, with 12 points per game. He was awarded with an All-Pac-12 honorable mention, as well as a Pac-12 All-Defense honorable mention, becoming the fourth player in Stanford history to earn both all-conference and all-defense honors. Ahead of the upcoming season, Jones was named on the Pac-12 preseason first team.

