Stanford, CA

Stanford Daily

Bee a Part of It: Honey Harvest Returns to Roble

Roble Hall brought a little sweetness to midterm season Saturday through its Honey Harvest collaboration with Planet Bee Foundation, a nonprofit based in San Francisco aiming to introduce bee conservation to STEM students in the Bay Area. Honey Harvest invited Roble residents to participate in the creation of honey made...
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Stanford shares ‘care and concern’ for Jewish student community on campus

This article contains references to antisemitic incidents. The University expressed support to “every student who has been hurt in some way by” the recent news around antisemitism and intolerance, both around the world and on Stanford’s campus, in a Thursday email to the student body. “Stanford stands...
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Kipp and the Cardinal down Utah for 11th straight win

No. 8 Stanford women’s volleyball (17-4, 12-1 Pac-12) returned home to defeat Utah (13-11, 6-7 Pac-12) on Friday. Though the Cardinal had the upper hand for much of the match, the Utes still managed to force a fourth set. Ultimately, however, senior opposite Kendall Kipp and the Stanford squad ended the night with a 3-1 win.
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Season preview: Stanford women’s basketball looks to bounce back

During Halloweekend, Stanford women’s basketball enthusiasts were ghoulishly excited to see the first scrimmage of the year, and head coach Tara VanDerveer and her squad – ranked No. 2 in the country – did not disappoint. The women’s basketball team is on a mission: to win the NCAA championship for the second time in three years.
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Senior Spotlight: Spencer Jones on resilience, maturity and the upcoming season

Hailing from Roeland Park, Kan., senior Spencer Jones is entering his fourth year as a forward on the Stanford men’s basketball team. Last season, Jones was the team’s leading scorer, with 12 points per game. He was awarded with an All-Pac-12 honorable mention, as well as a Pac-12 All-Defense honorable mention, becoming the fourth player in Stanford history to earn both all-conference and all-defense honors. Ahead of the upcoming season, Jones was named on the Pac-12 preseason first team.
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Michael Thorbjornsen and Rose Zhang sweep Pac-12 monthly golf awards

Cardinal golfers wrapped up their fall season with the men’s team winning the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate last week and the women’s side coming home with the trophy at the Pac-12 Preview on Wednesday. But, that doesn’t mean the awards have stopped just yet. For the second consecutive month, junior Michael Thorbjornsen and sophomore Rose Zhang swept the Pac-12 monthly golf awards.
STANFORD, CA

