Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC reports stunning new details of Paul Pelosi attack then scrubs it from onlineLashaun TurnerNapa, CA
Pelosi May Resign From CongressNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
The Forgotten San Francisco "Castle" that Was a Beer Factory and Water CompanyDianaSan Francisco, CA
Major Updates Released on Paul Pelosi's HealthNews Breaking LIVE
Legendary NFL Executive DiesNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
Related
Stanford Daily
Bee a Part of It: Honey Harvest Returns to Roble
Roble Hall brought a little sweetness to midterm season Saturday through its Honey Harvest collaboration with Planet Bee Foundation, a nonprofit based in San Francisco aiming to introduce bee conservation to STEM students in the Bay Area. Honey Harvest invited Roble residents to participate in the creation of honey made...
Stanford Daily
Stanford shares ‘care and concern’ for Jewish student community on campus
This article contains references to antisemitic incidents. The University expressed support to “every student who has been hurt in some way by” the recent news around antisemitism and intolerance, both around the world and on Stanford’s campus, in a Thursday email to the student body. “Stanford stands...
Stanford Daily
‘Stanford Hates Fun’ protests campus social life restrictions during football game
The typical loud cheers and cardinal red Stanford shirts filled the student section during Saturday’s football game against Washington State. But this time, many of the shirts and chants had little to do with the actual game. Instead, students were adorned in shirts that all read the same message: “Stanford Hates Fun.”
Stanford Daily
Kipp and the Cardinal down Utah for 11th straight win
No. 8 Stanford women’s volleyball (17-4, 12-1 Pac-12) returned home to defeat Utah (13-11, 6-7 Pac-12) on Friday. Though the Cardinal had the upper hand for much of the match, the Utes still managed to force a fourth set. Ultimately, however, senior opposite Kendall Kipp and the Stanford squad ended the night with a 3-1 win.
Stanford Daily
Showdown in Sparta: Women’s swimming & diving extend undefeated start to 3
A sunny Friday afternoon in the South Bay served as the battleground for a showdown between two unbeaten teams hoping to continue their winning ways to start the 2022-23 season – but only one could emerge victorious. Both entering the meet with a 2-0 record, it was Stanford’s women...
Stanford Daily
Season preview: Stanford women’s basketball looks to bounce back
During Halloweekend, Stanford women’s basketball enthusiasts were ghoulishly excited to see the first scrimmage of the year, and head coach Tara VanDerveer and her squad – ranked No. 2 in the country – did not disappoint. The women’s basketball team is on a mission: to win the NCAA championship for the second time in three years.
Stanford Daily
Field hockey’s unlikely run ends in conference championship stroke-off to UAlbany
No. 22 Stanford field hockey (10-9, 4-4 American East) reached the championship match of the American East Conference tournament, but fell to No. 16 UAlbany (15-4, 6-2 American East) on Sunday afternoon to end its season. The Cardinal led 1-0 at the half until UAlbany evened the score, and eventually won the stroke off 4-1.
Stanford Daily
Senior Spotlight: Spencer Jones on resilience, maturity and the upcoming season
Hailing from Roeland Park, Kan., senior Spencer Jones is entering his fourth year as a forward on the Stanford men’s basketball team. Last season, Jones was the team’s leading scorer, with 12 points per game. He was awarded with an All-Pac-12 honorable mention, as well as a Pac-12 All-Defense honorable mention, becoming the fourth player in Stanford history to earn both all-conference and all-defense honors. Ahead of the upcoming season, Jones was named on the Pac-12 preseason first team.
Stanford Daily
Michael Thorbjornsen and Rose Zhang sweep Pac-12 monthly golf awards
Cardinal golfers wrapped up their fall season with the men’s team winning the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate last week and the women’s side coming home with the trophy at the Pac-12 Preview on Wednesday. But, that doesn’t mean the awards have stopped just yet. For the second consecutive month, junior Michael Thorbjornsen and sophomore Rose Zhang swept the Pac-12 monthly golf awards.
Comments / 0