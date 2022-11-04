Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
Related
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights the Champion location in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Champion is one of the largest providers of clinical seating here in the United States. Our friends at the Ocala CEP tell us how the clinical seating company is providing comfort and convenience for medical patients in this weeks Weekly Buzz.
ocala-news.com
Golden Orange Sunset Over Ocala’s Summerglen Community
Check out the beautiful golden rays in the evening sunset over Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WCJB
North Central Florida Comedian hosted 2nd annual toy drive and comedy show
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Standup comedian and Bronson native AJ Wilkerson brought the holiday cheer a little early this year by hosting his 2nd annual toy drive and comedy show. Families were invited to Amvets post 444 to enjoy dinner, a prize giveaway, and a comedy show. In order to...
WCJB
Plane crashed into Lake Weir
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a plane to crash into a Marion County lake this morning. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say a single-engine plane crashed into Lake Weir around 8 AM. The 2 people on board did survive and were not hurt.
WCJB
Food lovers get ready for the 41st annual Marion County Chili Cookoff
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Food lovers across North Central Florida are getting their taste buds ready for this year’s chili cook-off. The 41st annual fundraiser benefits The Cornerstone School in Ocala. More than 40 different businesses and organizations are competing in several categories, including the peoples’ choice chili and...
WCJB
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church groundbreaking ceremony
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church leaders invited city officials and residents to the groundbreaking ceremony at its soon-to-be location for their new church at 540 SW 24th Ave. Mt. Moriah is one of the oldest African-American churches in Ocala. Reverend Dr. Jerry Alexander says a new place...
WCJB
Downtown staple, Madrina’s announces closure
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A nightspot in downtown has served its last cocktail. Madrina’s made the announcement on social media. In a farewell letter, the owner wrote they have mixed emotions and “an immense amount of pride in what we were able to accomplish in six short years.”
WCJB
Marion County Block pARTy returns after 16 years
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Cultural Alliance’s Block pARTy returns after 16 years. The pARTy is a fundraiser featuring 12 x 12 canvases, or blocks, created by local and regional artists. The month-long exhibit launches with the VIP reception, which is hosted at the Brick City Center...
WCJB
Pedestrian hit and killed on Archer Road in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing Archer Road in Gainesville on Friday morning. State troopers say the light was green when a woman crossed at the intersection of Archer Road and Southwest 63rd Avenue. A car headed eastbound swerved and failed to avoid the...
WCJB
Two men dead in Dixie County crash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 men are dead after a car crash in dixie county last night. A Florida Highway Patrol report says a 26-year-old man from Casselberry was driving north on County Road 351 in Horseshoe Beach. His Sedan drove onto the shoulder of the road by SW 782...
WCJB
American Legion Auxiliary hosted its 10th annual “Blessing bucket giveaway”
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the holiday season approaching, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 16 wanted to bless some North Central Florida veterans. The veterans who attended received a hot meal, clothes, shoes, haircuts, and a blessing bucket filled with necessities. Ronna Jackson, who helped organize the event, said her...
WCJB
Alachua County Forever buys piece of planned conservation corridor
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County’s conservation program is acquiring more than 75 acres of land from area families. On Friday, Alachua County Forever closed land from members of the Carr and McNab families. The area is located southwest of Micanopy and is part of the Florida Ecological Greenways Network.
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Gucci, Dennis, and Boston
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First is a pup who is as extravagant as his name Gucci. This 4-year-old pup is very treat motivated and looking for a loving home. Next is...
click orlando
2 men, 1 from Casselberry, die in crash with tree in Dixie County, troopers say
DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men, one from Casselberry and the other from Horseshoe Beach, died early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash with a tree in Dixie County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred after 12 a.m. on County Road 351 south of SW 782nd Avenue,...
WCJB
Vinyard Church will hold a food distribution
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a food distribution in southeast Gainesville on Wednesday. The event starts at 11 a.m. It will be held at the Vinyard Church in the middle of Lincoln Estates. It is located at 1100 SE 7th Dr.
ocala-news.com
‘Bring the Harvest Home’ holiday food drive underway in Marion County
Marion County is encouraging residents and businesses to help those in need this holiday season by taking part in its 11th annual “Bring the Harvest Home” holiday food drive. “We encourage our community to pull together again to help ‘bring the harvest home’ in support of Marion County’s...
Action News Jax
JSO: Body of adult male found on Orion Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Around 4 a.m., JSO responded to 2500 block of Orion Street to assist JFRD with a call about an adult male laying in the roadway. Officials stated that the victim is between 50 and 60 years-old and was found with at least one fatal gunshot wound.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Jacksonville 2022 FL: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Jacksonville 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Jacksonville, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Jacksonville as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
mycbs4.com
Runaway teens from Oklahoma recovered in Gainesville with help from Lake City Police
Gainesville — Lake City Police say they helped reconnect two runaway teens from Oklahoma with their families, after locating them in North Central Florida. Police say the 13 and 15-year-olds stole their grandmother's car on October 28th, and started a road trip. The teens were formally documented as missing, in Oklahoma, on the 30th.
WCJB
Florida Baseball edges Stetson in fall Exhibition.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida baseball team is still a few months away from opening the 2022-23 season, but they tried to stay loose with a doubleheader against Stetson, at home, on Sunday. Brandon Sproat took the mound for the Gators to begin the contest. He pitched two scoreless...
Comments / 0