Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Ocala CEP highlights the Champion location in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Champion is one of the largest providers of clinical seating here in the United States. Our friends at the Ocala CEP tell us how the clinical seating company is providing comfort and convenience for medical patients in this weeks Weekly Buzz.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Plane crashed into Lake Weir

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a plane to crash into a Marion County lake this morning. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say a single-engine plane crashed into Lake Weir around 8 AM. The 2 people on board did survive and were not hurt.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Food lovers get ready for the 41st annual Marion County Chili Cookoff

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Food lovers across North Central Florida are getting their taste buds ready for this year’s chili cook-off. The 41st annual fundraiser benefits The Cornerstone School in Ocala. More than 40 different businesses and organizations are competing in several categories, including the peoples’ choice chili and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Mt. Moriah Baptist Church groundbreaking ceremony

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church leaders invited city officials and residents to the groundbreaking ceremony at its soon-to-be location for their new church at 540 SW 24th Ave. Mt. Moriah is one of the oldest African-American churches in Ocala. Reverend Dr. Jerry Alexander says a new place...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Downtown staple, Madrina’s announces closure

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A nightspot in downtown has served its last cocktail. Madrina’s made the announcement on social media. In a farewell letter, the owner wrote they have mixed emotions and “an immense amount of pride in what we were able to accomplish in six short years.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Marion County Block pARTy returns after 16 years

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Cultural Alliance’s Block pARTy returns after 16 years. The pARTy is a fundraiser featuring 12 x 12 canvases, or blocks, created by local and regional artists. The month-long exhibit launches with the VIP reception, which is hosted at the Brick City Center...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Pedestrian hit and killed on Archer Road in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing Archer Road in Gainesville on Friday morning. State troopers say the light was green when a woman crossed at the intersection of Archer Road and Southwest 63rd Avenue. A car headed eastbound swerved and failed to avoid the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Two men dead in Dixie County crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 men are dead after a car crash in dixie county last night. A Florida Highway Patrol report says a 26-year-old man from Casselberry was driving north on County Road 351 in Horseshoe Beach. His Sedan drove onto the shoulder of the road by SW 782...
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Forever buys piece of planned conservation corridor

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County’s conservation program is acquiring more than 75 acres of land from area families. On Friday, Alachua County Forever closed land from members of the Carr and McNab families. The area is located southwest of Micanopy and is part of the Florida Ecological Greenways Network.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Gucci, Dennis, and Boston

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First is a pup who is as extravagant as his name Gucci. This 4-year-old pup is very treat motivated and looking for a loving home. Next is...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Vinyard Church will hold a food distribution

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a food distribution in southeast Gainesville on Wednesday. The event starts at 11 a.m. It will be held at the Vinyard Church in the middle of Lincoln Estates. It is located at 1100 SE 7th Dr.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Body of adult male found on Orion Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Around 4 a.m., JSO responded to 2500 block of Orion Street to assist JFRD with a call about an adult male laying in the roadway. Officials stated that the victim is between 50 and 60 years-old and was found with at least one fatal gunshot wound.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Jacksonville 2022 FL: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Jacksonville 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Jacksonville, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Jacksonville as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Florida Baseball edges Stetson in fall Exhibition.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida baseball team is still a few months away from opening the 2022-23 season, but they tried to stay loose with a doubleheader against Stetson, at home, on Sunday. Brandon Sproat took the mound for the Gators to begin the contest. He pitched two scoreless...
GAINESVILLE, FL

