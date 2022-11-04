Read full article on original website
Kami Vision Unveils World's First Fall Detection & Assistance System with AI to Help 54 Million U.S. Seniors Age-In-Place
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- On the heels of its successful General Availability launch of KamiCare, an artificial intelligence (AI) fall management solution for senior living communities, Kami Vision has announced Fall Detect by KamiCare, the world’s first AI fall detection and assistance system available at home that does not require a wearable or pull alarm. Fall Detect by KamiCare, part of Kami Vision, the computer vision company that provides AI solutions to enterprise, SMB and consumers, helps detect and prevent senior fall risk by using affordable vision AI, two-way audio, private verification of incidents and more. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006302/en/ Fall Detect by KamiCare, helps detect and prevent senior fall risk by utilizing vision AI, private verification of incidents, two-way audio and more. The at-home system helps seniors remain in their homes for as long as possible and empowers caregivers to act quickly should an incident occur. (Photo: Business Wire)
techeblog.com
Nadia Humanoid Robot Gets Upgraded, Can Withstand Hard Shoves While on a Treadmill
IHMC Robotics teamed up with Boardwalk Robotics to develop a next-generation Nadia humanoid robot with a high power-to-weight ratio, and now, the ability to withstand hard shoves while walking on a treadmill. Named after world famous gymnast Nadia Comăneci, this project has a 3-year timeline in which it will be trained to function well in indoor environments, complete with stairs, ladders and more.
techeblog.com
Closest Black Hole to Earth Discovered by Astronomers Using Gemini North Telescope, Located 1,600 Light-Years Away
The closest black hole to Earth has been discovered by astronomers using the Gemini North telescope, one of the twin telescopes operated by NSF’s NOIRLab. It’s located 1,600 light-years away in the constellation Ophiuchs, making the black hole three times closer to Earth than the previously observed X-ray binary.
techeblog.com
Engineer Uses Two Commodore 64 Computers to Build a Functional Accordion, Called Commodordion
There’s this supercapacitor with an accordion-like design, and then the Commodordion, a functional accordion built from two Commodore 64 computers by Swedish engineer Linus Åkesson. The project began by creating the bellows, with each fold requiring three floppies cut in two different patterns and kept together with tape.
techeblog.com
Mojo Vision’s Augmented Reality Smart Contact Lens Gets Alexa Shopping List
Mojo Vision’s augmented reality smart contact lens is now compatible with Alexa Shopping List that basically puts all items directly in front of your eye. After putting in the Mojo Lens, simply ask Alexa to add items to an Alexa Shopping List before or during a trip to the store. Users can then access their list in their frame of view, while walking down store aisles.
