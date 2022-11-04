ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kami Vision Unveils World's First Fall Detection & Assistance System with AI to Help 54 Million U.S. Seniors Age-In-Place

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- On the heels of its successful General Availability launch of KamiCare, an artificial intelligence (AI) fall management solution for senior living communities, Kami Vision has announced Fall Detect by KamiCare, the world’s first AI fall detection and assistance system available at home that does not require a wearable or pull alarm. Fall Detect by KamiCare, part of Kami Vision, the computer vision company that provides AI solutions to enterprise, SMB and consumers, helps detect and prevent senior fall risk by using affordable vision AI, two-way audio, private verification of incidents and more. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006302/en/ Fall Detect by KamiCare, helps detect and prevent senior fall risk by utilizing vision AI, private verification of incidents, two-way audio and more. The at-home system helps seniors remain in their homes for as long as possible and empowers caregivers to act quickly should an incident occur. (Photo: Business Wire)
Nadia Humanoid Robot Gets Upgraded, Can Withstand Hard Shoves While on a Treadmill

IHMC Robotics teamed up with Boardwalk Robotics to develop a next-generation Nadia humanoid robot with a high power-to-weight ratio, and now, the ability to withstand hard shoves while walking on a treadmill. Named after world famous gymnast Nadia Comăneci, this project has a 3-year timeline in which it will be trained to function well in indoor environments, complete with stairs, ladders and more.
Mojo Vision’s Augmented Reality Smart Contact Lens Gets Alexa Shopping List

Mojo Vision’s augmented reality smart contact lens is now compatible with Alexa Shopping List that basically puts all items directly in front of your eye. After putting in the Mojo Lens, simply ask Alexa to add items to an Alexa Shopping List before or during a trip to the store. Users can then access their list in their frame of view, while walking down store aisles.

