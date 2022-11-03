Read full article on original website
KVIA
19 dead after commercial flight crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania
A Tanzanian commercial flight operated by Precision Air crash-landed in bad weather in Lake Victoria on Sunday, killing 19 people. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said officials believe all bodies have been recovered from the airplane. “We’re starting to pull out the luggage and personal items from the aircraft. A team...
More black people than white find stop and search humiliating, UK survey finds
Poll shows levels of trust in the police markedly lower among black people than white people
‘Emus can break bones’: stop buying giant birds on a whim, farmers warn
As a social media obsession grows, experts urge unprepared fans to think twice: ‘Videos don’t show the ugliness’
