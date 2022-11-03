ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

White Supremacist Group Hangs Antisemitic, Pro-Kanye Banner Over L.A. Highway

Gathering above a busy Los Angeles freeway on Saturday, members of a white supremacist hate group displayed banners in support of Kanye West and his recent antisemitic rhetoric. The banners hung above Interstate 405 read: “Kanye is right about the Jews” and “Honk if you know,” as well as references to several biblical verses, including one regarding “the synagogue of Satan.” The ralliers—photographed raising their arms in a Nazi salute—were identified as affiliates of the “Goyim Defense League,” a loosely organized antisemitic network, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Also present was the Goyim Defense League’s leader, Jon Minadeo, according to...
The dangerous rising tide of anti-Semitism

Senior Vice President for National Affairs for the Anti-Defamation League George Selim and former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok react to the alarming trend of anti-Semitism being normalized in American politics and how its become a facet in the rise in political violenceNov. 4, 2022.
FBI says it received 'credible information' on 'broad threat' to New Jersey synagogues

The FBI's Newark office announced on Thursday it has received "credible information of a broad threat to synagogues" in New Jersey. "We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility," the office tweeted. "We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police." In follow-up tweets, the office said it is "taking a proactive measure with this warning while investigative processes are carried out. The FBI takes all threats seriously and we are working with our law enforcement partners actively investigating this threat. We are...
Trump, Mastriano's wife criticize Jews for not loving Israel enough

Prominent Republicans, including former President Donald Trump and the wife of Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, have recently engaged in an unusual form of antisemitism: attacking American Jews for being insufficiently loyal to Israel. The most recent instance was last Saturday, when an Israeli reporter asked Mastriano, a Pennsylvania...
How the popularity of US holidays varies by generation

How the popularity of US holidays varies by generation. Family taking selfie at Christmas. In the United States, finding balance between working arduously at a job and meeting obligations to loved ones—not to mention finding time for a healthy social life and personal time—proves to be a perpetual balancing act. Perhaps that’s why U.S. holidays are such a cornerstone in people’s personal and professional lives.

