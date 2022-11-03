Read full article on original website
buzzfeednews.com
The Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance Has Warned That Ye’s Antisemitic Tweets Are A Threat To Black And Jewish Relations
Black and Jewish communities are condemning Kanye West’s recent antisemitic tweets, accusing the rapper of pushing dangerous narratives about Black Jews. In a now-removed antisemitic tweet, the "Jesus Walks" performer, known legally as Ye, wrote that he planned to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”. In a...
White Supremacist Group Hangs Antisemitic, Pro-Kanye Banner Over L.A. Highway
Gathering above a busy Los Angeles freeway on Saturday, members of a white supremacist hate group displayed banners in support of Kanye West and his recent antisemitic rhetoric. The banners hung above Interstate 405 read: “Kanye is right about the Jews” and “Honk if you know,” as well as references to several biblical verses, including one regarding “the synagogue of Satan.” The ralliers—photographed raising their arms in a Nazi salute—were identified as affiliates of the “Goyim Defense League,” a loosely organized antisemitic network, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Also present was the Goyim Defense League’s leader, Jon Minadeo, according to...
News 12
Houses of worship on alert amid FBI warning of ‘credible’ threats to New Jersey synagogues
The FBI has issued a warning about “credible” threats against synagogues in New Jersey. “We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert,” the agency posted on Twitter.
‘This is what it means to be Jewish in America:’ N.J. rabbis respond to synagogue threats
The person behind threats against New Jersey synagogues has been identified and “no longer poses a danger to the community,” according to the FBI. The person, who hasn’t been named by federal law enforcement, told officials they “harbored anger towards Jewish people, according to the Associated Press.
Define Islamophobia so that in New Jersey violence against Muslims can be punished | Opinion
Earlier this month, a delegation of over 100 New Jersey Muslims and allies gathered at the State House in Trenton to meet with over 30 state legislators and push for six policy issues, most prominent among them the defining Islamophobia and establishing same-day voter registration bills. With Islamophobia steadily on...
Norman Lear Rips Donald Trump, Says Former President’s Recent “Appalling Words” About Jews Remind Him Why He Enlisted To Fight The Nazis
Norman Lear is 100 years old, yet the five-time Emmy winner still remembers the chilling moment more than 90 years ago when he says he heard “the vicious, Antisemitic voice of Father Coughlin railing against American Jews.”. Coughlin was a popular radio preacher in the early part of the...
Newsweek roasted after publishing fact-check denying existence of Antifa groups
Newsweek fact-checked Sen. Ted Cruz after he brought up "Antifa riots" during an appearance on The View. Commentators across Twitter blasted the outlet for gaslighting.
Justice: South Dakota hotel sued for denying rooms to Native Americans
The U.S. Department of Justice sued the owners of a Rapid City, South Dakota hotel on Wednesday, alleging that they violated the civil rights of Native Americans by trying to ban them from the property.
How antisemitic rhetoric is impacting Jewish communities, and what to do about it
Recent antisemitic incidents have put American Jews on edge. Community leaders hope this moment will finally make clear the importance of education and allyship.
The head of the ADL slams Trump's comments as 'disgusting' after the former president said American Jews 'have to get their act together'
Trump on Sunday wrote that US Jews "have to get their act together" on matters relating to Israel. Jewish organizations and key figures such as the ADL and AJC blasted Trump's remarks that same day. "Support for the Jewish state never gives one license to lecture American Jews," the AJC...
MSNBC
The dangerous rising tide of anti-Semitism
Senior Vice President for National Affairs for the Anti-Defamation League George Selim and former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok react to the alarming trend of anti-Semitism being normalized in American politics and how its become a facet in the rise in political violenceNov. 4, 2022.
America has an antisemitism problem and victims cannot be left to fight it alone, rabbi says
The United States seems awash in antisemitism, and it isn't just the usual suspects like the White supremacists and the avowed hatemongers. Now it's spouting forth from its superstar musicians and athletes, as well as its politicians, and it appears to be trickling down.
FBI says it received 'credible information' on 'broad threat' to New Jersey synagogues
The FBI's Newark office announced on Thursday it has received "credible information of a broad threat to synagogues" in New Jersey. "We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility," the office tweeted. "We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police." In follow-up tweets, the office said it is "taking a proactive measure with this warning while investigative processes are carried out. The FBI takes all threats seriously and we are working with our law enforcement partners actively investigating this threat. We are...
FBI warns of 'broad threat' to synagogues in New Jersey amid growing antisemitism in US
The FBI released a news alert about the threat on Thursday afternoon and said it was under investigation.
AOL Corp
Trump, Mastriano's wife criticize Jews for not loving Israel enough
Prominent Republicans, including former President Donald Trump and the wife of Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, have recently engaged in an unusual form of antisemitism: attacking American Jews for being insufficiently loyal to Israel. The most recent instance was last Saturday, when an Israeli reporter asked Mastriano, a Pennsylvania...
Florida readies for a rare a red wave, along with rare red moon. And Trump baits DeSantis.
It’s Monday, Nov. 7 and tomorrow is Election Day. More than 2.4 million votes have already been cast in early and mail-in voting in Florida, and now it’s up to voters to arrive at the polls Tuesday, even as a tropical storm system may be forming offshore.
Republican's Book Where Anne Frank Muses About Jesus Deemed 'Antisemitic'
The novel written by a Texas GOP congressional candidate has been slammed as "immoral" by some scholars.
KVIA
How the popularity of US holidays varies by generation
How the popularity of US holidays varies by generation. Family taking selfie at Christmas. In the United States, finding balance between working arduously at a job and meeting obligations to loved ones—not to mention finding time for a healthy social life and personal time—proves to be a perpetual balancing act. Perhaps that’s why U.S. holidays are such a cornerstone in people’s personal and professional lives.
REPORT: Ye paid settlement regarding antisemitic language in the workplace
After Ye – an artist formerly known as Kanye West – publicly made a string of antisemitic comments this month, another allegation regarding his history with antisemitism has come to light.
