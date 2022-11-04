ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

Newport Beach-Based OC Community Foundation Helps Raise $142K for Five Nonprofits

On November 2, the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) hosted Preserving Dignity, a collaborative online Giving Day to support older adults in need. OCCF announced that 238 donors contributed $142,226 to participating nonprofits in support of their vital missions to help Orange County’s growing aging population. Recently released studies...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Birtcher Development in Newport Beach Welcomes Five New Team Members

Birtcher Development, a five generation Newport Beach-based industrial real estate development firm has added five new team members: Holly Fessler, Director of Asset and Property Management; Lindsey Mansker, Director of Development; Mark Shea, Director of Accounting; Tom Adamson, Development Manager; Shellie McDearmon, Project Accountant. “We are thrilled to welcome Holly,...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
OC Coastkeeper Disappointed in Coastal Commission’s Approval of Newport Dredging Project

On Friday, Oct. 14, the California Coastal Commission approved a Coastal Development Permit for a controversial dredging project impacting Newport Harbor. According to Orange County Coastkeeper, an environmental nonprofit committed to clean water, the City of Newport Beach will create a Confined Aquatic Disposal (CAD) facility to address underwater sediment buildup.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

