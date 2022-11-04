Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
PAIR OF FORMER NHLERS SLAM THE BOSTON BRUINS OVER THEIR SIGNING OF MITCHELL MILLER
When the Boston Bruins signed 21-year old defenseman Mitchell Miller, they knew exactly the type of reaction they would receive. They had been contemplating and coordinating the move for some time, according to Elliotte Friedman, so they had to have expected the proverbial sh-tstorm that ensued. Pretty much every credentialed...
NBC Sports
Patrice Bergeron gives candid reaction to Bruins signing Mitchell Miller
The Boston Bruins pride themselves on culture, and no player on the current roster has done more to establish that welcoming, inclusive environment than Patrice Bergeron. It's a culture that was largely established in 2006 with the arrival of Zdeno Chara, and the exceptional leadership, compassion and inclusiveness he displayed as team captain for well over a decade. Bergeron, who currently serves as team captain and is one of the franchise's greatest players, helped Chara build that type of culture and environment.
Bruins cut Mitchell Miller amid ‘new information’ and public outcry
Two days after signing him, the Bruins had a change of heart and cut ties with controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller. The Bruins released a statement Sunday night announcing the move. Miller is a 20-year-old standout defenseman from Ohio, who was originally drafted by the Coyotes. Arizona renounced his rights following fan outrage in 2020 after details emerged about a pattern of racist and bullying behavior. Miller was convicted in the Ohio juvenile justice system for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a developmentally disabled classmate as an eighth-grader.
Boston Globe
Read Cam Neely’s statement on the Bruins’ decision to cut ties with Mitchell Miller
“We are sorry that this decision has overshadowed the incredible work the members of our organization do to support diversity and inclusion efforts." Here is the text of the statement the Bruins released Sunday night on behalf of team president Cam Neely following the team’s decision to release controversial player Mitchell Miller.
NBC Sports
Sweeney sheds light on reasoning behind Bruins signing Mitchell Miller
The Boston Bruins signed controversial defenseman prospect Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday. Miller in 2016 was convicted in juvenile court of bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities when he was 14 years old. The Arizona Coyotes drafted Miller in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, but renounced his draft rights after an Arizona Republic investigation shed more light on the specifics of how Miller and a classmate bullied and mistreated another classmate, Isaiah Meyer-Crothers.
CBS News
Bruins sign controversial player who admitted to bullying disabled classmate
The Bruins signed Mitchell Miller, a defenseman, who admitted to bullying his classmate in 2016. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben spoke with the victim's mother, who says Miller has never apologized.
Boston Bruins part ways with controversial Mitchell Miller two days after signing him
Mitchell Miller had admitted in an Ohio juvenile court to bullying a Black classmate who had developmental disabilities when he was 14.
Boston Bruins signing Mitchell Miller shows hockey culture still has long way to go | Opinion
The Bruins' decision shows the NHL — which has a long history of immoral and racist behavior among players and staff — hasn’t changed a bit.
Bruins Applaud David Pastrnak’s Willingness To Defend Himself
David Pastrnak is one of the NHL’s most gifted goal-scorers and is a brilliant offensive player. He provides instant offense and as he proved Thursday night, he’s liable to score from anywhere in the attacking zone. Pastrnak’s backhander goal from a seemingly impossible angle was the main highlight...
Bruins part ways with Mitchell Miller after backlash
The Boston Bruins parted ways with defenseman Mitchell Miller on Sunday night following a slew of backlash stemming from multiple
NHL says Bruins prospect Mitchell Miller might never be eligible to play in league
BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins presumably signed defenseman Mitchell Miller despite all of his history so that he might help the hockey team win games. Yet in a bit of a twist to the story on Saturday, it turns out that Miller does not currently have that ability -- and he might not ever be given that chance.NHL commissioner Gary Bettman spoke to the media on Saturday from Finland, and he was asked about the Bruins' recent signee, whose draft rights were renounced by the Arizona Coyotes in 2020 when it was revealed that Miller had spent years bullying a...
Bruins players react to Miller signing: "Hard for us to swallow"
TORONTO - Before they took the ice against the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night, Boston Bruins players responded to the controversial signing of prospect Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract.Miller's draft rights were renounced by the Arizona Coyotes following backlash from a 2016 assault conviction for bullying a Black, developmentally disabled classmate. The victim's mother told WBZ-TV that her son suffered years of abuse at the hands of a seemingly unremorseful Miller. And NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league has no plans to let him play in the league."It's tough," Bruins forward Nick Foligno told the media in a...
Former Bruins All-Star Peter McNab passes away at 70
Former Bruins All-Star and fan favorite Peter McNab passed away Sunday at the age of 70. McNab played in Boston from 1976-1984, becoming one of the poster boys of the Bruins’ “Lunch Pail A.C.” era. McNab’s greatest statistical season in Boston was also his first. The Vancouver...
FOX Sports
Blues take losing streak into matchup with the Bruins
St. Louis Blues (3-6-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (10-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues look to stop their six-game slide with a win against the Boston Bruins. Boston had a 51-26-5 record overall and a 28-14-2 record at home last...
NHL
Bruins' Seven-Game Winning Streak Snapped in Toronto
TORONTO - Brad Marchand scored the lone Bruins goal on a penalty shot as the Black & Gold fell, 2-1, to the Maple Leafs in the finale of the club's three-game road trip on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena. The setback snapped Boston's seven-game winning streak and dropped the B's to 10-2-0 on the season.
markerzone.com
A SIX-GAME SUSPENSION IN THE OHL HAS LEFT SOME WONDERING WHY
A suspension given to Ottawa Senators first round draft pick Tyler Boucher has many wondering whether hitting in hockey is on it's way out. Boucher, who plays with the OHL's Ottawa 67s , was given a six game suspension for a hit on Luc Brzustowski of the Soo Greyhounds last weekend. The hit was hard, and the result was not pretty. Brzustowski would end up suffering a seizure on the ice and had to be stretchered off. However, he appears to be doing well.
markerzone.com
BRUINS PLAYERS THRUST INTO DIFFICULT POSITION BY MANAGEMENT AND ARE NOT IMPRESSED BY RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
The Boston Bruins' signing of Mitchell Miller has caused a huge whirlwind in and around the NHL, and placed centerfold in the discussion has been the Bruins' players. The players are the face of the organization, and they have been tasked with answering questions about the signing, which just isn't fair to them. The players didn't ask for it, they were not wholly on board with the decision (with what little consideration they are given), but still they must answer for it.
Mitchell Miller signs with Bruins, apologizes for bullying
Defenseman Mitchell Miller signed an entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins on Friday and issued an apology for bullying in
Bruins sign Mitchell Miller to entry-level contract
BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins are off to an incredible start to the season, but a controversial signing has the franchise doing some serious PR work on Friday. Boston has given a three-year entry-level contract to former Coyotes draft pick Mitchell Miller, whose draft rights were renounced by Arizona following backlash from a 2016 assault conviction for bullying and abusing a Black, developmentally disabled classmate.Miller was 14 years old when the bullying occurred, though the details are extremely disturbing. Miller and another classmate "rubbed a candy push-pop inside a urinal at the school during a girls basketball game and enticed...
NHL commissioner says Bruins recruit who abused Black classmate is ineligible: ‘The culture... is one of inclusion’
The Boston Bruins NHL team is facing condemnation after it signed a player who admitted to bullying and using racist language toward a student with developmental disabilities.Mitchell Miller, 20, was signed to the Bruins on Friday and is reportedly ineligible to play in the professional league, according to its commissioner.Mr Miller had been assigned to play for the Providence Bruins, which is Boston’s American Hockey League affiliate team.The New York Times reports that Bruins players and the commissioner of the NHL have both expressed their disapproval of the deal."It’s not something anyone in this room stands for," Bruins forward Nick...
