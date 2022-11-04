Football playoffs start Friday night

A trio of Coos County football teams open the playoffs on the road Friday night, while two others have home games Saturday as the postseason begins.

Marshfield is at Scappoose in Class 4A, Coquille visits Dayton in Class 3A and Bandon is at Regis in Class 2A on Friday night, all trying to advance to next week’s quarterfinals with road wins. Gold Beach is home against Taft in another Class 2A first-round contest Friday. Each of those games is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

The two Saturday games involve the South Coast’s Class 1A teams.

In the eight-player first round, Myrtle Point hosts the combined Sherman/Condon team. In the six-player quarterfinals, top-ranked Powers is home against Eddyville. Both Saturday games start at 1 p.m.

Admission for all first-round football games is $10 for adults and $6 for students.