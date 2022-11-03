Read full article on original website
Dow Jones Newswires: NIO shares soar in Hong Kong despite earnings miss
NIO Inc. 9866, +17.98% shares soared in Hong Kong, tracking Wall Street gains overnight as slower-than-expected U.S. inflation buoyed markets and helped investors shrug off the Chinese electric-car maker’s earnings miss. Shares rose as much as 19% on Friday and were 13% higher at 79.30 Hong Kong dollars (US$10.11)...
UK economy shrinks by 0.2% in Q3 at start of expected long recession
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s economy shrank by 0.2% in the three months to September, according to official data which is expected to represent the start a lengthy recession. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a bigger contraction of 0.5% in gross domestic product in the third...
Dow Jones Newswires: Mazda Motor shares soar after guidance boost
Mazda Motor Corp. 7261, +7.59% shares rose sharply Friday morning after the Japanese auto maker boosted its full-year earnings guidance following strong quarterly results on higher shipment and selling prices. The shares were recently 8.6% higher at 1,101 yen after rising as much as 13% earlier. Mazda said after Thursday’s...
Monte dei Paschi posts 388 million euros loss hit by layoff costs
MILAN (Reuters) -State-owned Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) on Friday reported a 388 million loss for the third quarter after booking charges to lay off staff through a costly voluntary scheme. To fund the scheme and beef up its capital reserves, MPS this month raised 2.5 billion...
German harmonised inflation +11.6% y/y in October
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries, were 11.6% higher year-on-year in October, the Federal Statistical Office said on Friday, confirming preliminary figures. On a non-harmonised basis, consumer price inflation was also confirmed at 10.4%. The office offers more detailed economic data...
What to Do with Your Money Now that Savings Rates are Up
Making sure your money is working hard for you is an important skill to have if you want to have a sound financial situation. While it might be easier to keep all of your money in the same accounts no matter what (“set it and forget it”), a policy like that could cause you to potentially miss out on hundreds if not thousands of dollars. With interest rates going up, you may want to take a look at where your money is stored and make sure you’re getting the best deal possible.
DOGE Price Drops Amidst Current Crypto Market Uncertainty
DOGE Price Drops Amidst Current Crypto Market Uncertainty. DOGE’s recent rejection from the $0.14 rejection invalidated its bullish pattern. The meme coin marked a declining trend in its volume. DOGE is currently trading at $0.0809 after a 7% drop in price. Dogecoin’s (DOGE) recent rejection from the $0.14 rejection...
Blockfi Pauses Customers Withdrawals, Cites ‘Lack of Clarity’ on FTX’s Status as Cause
Blockfi, a cryptocurrency lending platform, has announced that it is limiting the operations of its platform and pausing customer withdrawals. The company issued a letter where it states that this decision was caused by the “lack of clarity” on the current state of FTX, which had previously announced an investment of $250 million in the platform to bolster its balance sheet.
Japanese Regulator Slaps FTX Japan With Business Suspension Order
Japan’s top financial regulator, the Financial Services Agency (FSA), has issued a business suspension order to FTX Japan, the Japanese subsidiary of FTX.com. The financial watchdog has also ordered the crypto exchange to submit a business improvement plan by Nov. 16. Japanese Regulator Takes Action Against FTX Japan. Japan’s...
Russia and Turkey to Collaborate on Combating Crime-Related Crypto Transactions
Law enforcement and judicial authorities from Russia and Turkey are joining forces in the fight against cybercrime, including the use of cryptocurrencies for illegal purposes. The collaboration has been agreed upon during a visit by Russia’s Prosecutor General to Ankara. Russia, Turkey Arrange Cooperation on Countering Crime Involving Digital...
Crypto: Crypto lender BlockFi pauses withdrawals in wake of FTX’s collapse
Crypto lending platform BlockFi announced it was halting withdrawals Thursday night in the wake of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. “We are shocked and dismayed by the news regarding FTX and Alameda,” BlockFi said in a tweet. “We, like the rest of the world, found out about this situation through Twitter.”
Market Extra: FTX’s stunning collapse nothing like Theranos, says venture investor and crypto bull Tim Draper: ‘This is about people who got ahead of their skis’
Tim Draper, founder and managing partner of Draper Associates and Draper University, balked at comparing the stunning implosion of crypto trading platform FTX to the notorious biotech startup Theranos, in a conversation with MarketWatch. “It’s not like Theranos,” he said. In a Friday phone interview, Draper said he hadn’t been...
Luxury group Richemont sounds cautious note on cost-of-living pressures
ZURICH (Reuters) -Richemont sounded a cautious note about demand for its jewellery and Swiss watches during an era of rising inflation and spiralling living costs after the Swiss luxury group on Friday posted a rare loss during the first half of its financial year. The owner of Cartier jewellery and...
Credit Suisse trims 8 jobs in Southeast Asia, part of regional cuts-sources
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Credit Suisse has cut eight jobs in its Southeast Asia investment banking and capital markets team, two sources familiar with the matter said, just weeks after the Swiss bank announced a major global restructuring plan. One of the sources said the cuts in Southeast Asia affected...
Months to Collapse, FTX Offered 8% Interest on USD & BTC Deposits
© Reuters Months to Collapse, FTX Offered 8% Interest on USD & BTC Deposits. FTX offered 8% interest on USD deposit product a few months before its collapse. Binance CEO said people should avoid businesses that offer high incentives for locking tokens. The embattled exchange has liabilities of $10...
Robert Kiyosaki: I’m a Bitcoin Investor — When BTC Hits New Bottom, I Get Excited
The famous author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, says he is not worried about the price of bitcoin dropping. “I am a bitcoin investor,” he said, adding that when the price of the cryptocurrency hits a new bottom, he gets excited. Robert Kiyosaki...
Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers Compares FTX Collapse to Enron Fraud
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers has compared crypto exchange FTX to Enron, noting that the case is a classic fraud rather than the complexities of cryptocurrency regulation. He said the regulatory community ought to draw two lessons from the collapse of FTX. Larry Summers Compares FTX to Enron. Former...
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week. The Group of 20 members begin talks on the Indonesian resort island Tuesday under the hopeful theme of “recover together, recover stronger.” While Putin is staying away, Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and get to know new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni. The summit’s official priorities of health, sustainable energy and digital transformation are likely to be overshadowed by fears of a sputtering global economy and geopolitical tensions centered on the war in Ukraine. The nearly 9-month-old conflict has disrupted trade in oil, natural gas and grain, and shifted much of the summit’s focus to food and energy security.
Ukraine central bank says it is preparing banking system for blackouts
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s Central Bank said on Sunday it was preparing the country’s banking system to work in emergency conditions in connection with possible blackouts. “It is envisaged to ensure the viability of 14 systemically important banks of the country. If absolutely necessary, the National Bank...
