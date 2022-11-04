Read full article on original website
Related
capecod.com
Special Commission to Review Nuclear Decommissioning Impacts
PLYMOUTH – State lawmakers have approved the creation of a special commission that will study the economic and environmental impacts of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station decommissioning process that could potentially discharge wastewater into Cape Cod Bay. Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran said the commission will complete a report...
capecod.com
Report Says Housing Crisis Is Shrinking Cape Cod’s Labor Force
HYANNIS – A new report on Cape Cod’s housing crisis revealed the impacts it has had on the local economy and the region’s shrinking labor force. The study, led by economist Tim Cornwall, identified high real estate and rent prices and a limited workforce housing inventory have contributed to the labor shortage the Cape has been experiencing.
capecod.com
‘Turkeys for Cape Codders’ Seeks Donations
HYANNIS – A local event that will provide Thanksgiving dinners to community members in need is seeking donations. Director of Client Self-Sufficiency at Community Action Committee of Cape Cod & Islands Caronanne Procaccini said the group is preparing for its 2022 “Turkey for Cape Codders.”. St. Mary’s Episcopal...
capecod.com
Behavioral Health Help Line Secures Provider
HYANNIS – State officials have announced that the Massachusetts Behavioral Health Partnership has been selected as the clinical provider for the Behavioral Health Help Line. The program is set to launch at the beginning of next year, offering real-time support, initial clinical assessment, and more without needing insurance or the ability to provide payment.
capecod.com
Sunday Journal – Question 2 on the 2022 Massachusetts Ballot: Dental Insurance
Ahead of November’s election, CapeCod.com interviewed representatives endorsing both sides of the 2022 Massachusetts ballot questions. The Massachusetts Secretary of State’s office states that Question 2 would, if passed, “require that a dental insurance carrier meet an annual aggregate medical loss ratio for its covered dental benefit plans of 83 percent.” North Reading-based dentist Dr. Andrew Tonelli urged Massachusetts residents to vote “Yes” on Question 2, while Communications Consultant for the No on 2 Committee Doug Rubin spoke out against the change.
capecod.com
Largest Powerball Jackpot Ever Sits at Estimated $1.9 Billion
HYANNIS – Monday night’s Powerball drawing is now the largest jackpot in lottery history, with the prize at an estimated $1.9 billion. The cash option is around $929 million. The jackpot has passed the 2016 record amount of roughly $1.6 billion. Six Massachusetts tickets matched four out of...
Comments / 0