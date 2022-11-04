Ahead of November’s election, CapeCod.com interviewed representatives endorsing both sides of the 2022 Massachusetts ballot questions. The Massachusetts Secretary of State’s office states that Question 2 would, if passed, “require that a dental insurance carrier meet an annual aggregate medical loss ratio for its covered dental benefit plans of 83 percent.” North Reading-based dentist Dr. Andrew Tonelli urged Massachusetts residents to vote “Yes” on Question 2, while Communications Consultant for the No on 2 Committee Doug Rubin spoke out against the change.

