ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Hong Kong shares soar on hopes China COVID rules may ease

By YURI KAGEYAMA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VBASs_0iyG4Qwu00

TOKYO — (AP) — Shares soared more than 7% in Hong Kong on Friday after a Communist Party newspaper reported that local officials were being urged not to impose overly burdensome controls to curb coronavirus infections.

The Shanghai Composite index jumped 2.5% as sentiment also was buoyed by an article in the party newspaper People’s Daily by China’s former top trade envoy, Liu He, who said the country would continue its market reforms. He appeared to be seeking to allay concerns after Liu and some other prominent reformers were dropped from the top ranks of leadership at a party congress last month.

Hong Kong's market has gyrated in the past few days as investors speculated over signs that Beijing might ease stringent “zero-COVID" policies that have led to entire cities being kept in lockdown for weeks. The policies also require frequent mass testing and lengthy quarantines for travelers.

The newspaper Global Times said the Chinese National Health Commission advised on Wednesday that officials should try to curb outbreaks using the “minimum scale affected, and the shortest time and lowest cost possible."

It said that was “in a bid to correct mistakes from overly strict measures that have caused damage to people's properties and lives." However, it also said that China was “unswervingly adhering to the dynamic zero-COVID strategy by preventing the import of cases and internal rebounds."

This week has brought a flurry of speculation over the possibility that Beijing might alter course nearly three years into the pandemic. Investors are watching for signs of recovering demand in China, the world's second-largest economy, and an end to disruptions to manufacturing and transport that have affected global supply chains.

There has been no official confirmation of broad policy changes.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell back slightly in afternoon trading, gaining 6.8% to 16,379.26. The Shanghai Composite added 2.5% to 3,073.86.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 1.8% to 27,163.13, catching up after Japan’s markets were closed Thursday for a holiday.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.5% to 6,892.50, and South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.5% to 2,341.02.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 lost 1.1% on Thursday, closing at 3,719.89 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index sank 1.7% to 10,342.94 a day after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate for the sixth time this year.

The Dow lost 0,5% to 32,001.25, and the The Russell 2000 fell 0.5% to 1,779.73.

As the Fed signaled that it may need to keep hiking rates for some time to successfully squash the highest inflation in decades, expectations of higher rates pushed up Treasury yields. That weighed on stocks since higher rates not only slow the economy by discouraging borrowing, but also make stocks look less appealing compared to lower-risk assets like bonds.

The central bank’s latest three-quarters-of-a-percentage-point raise brings short-term interest rates to a range of 3.75% to 4%, its highest level in 15 years. Wall Street is evenly split on whether the central bank ultimately raises rates to a range of 5% to 5.25% or 5.25% to 5.50% next year.

Stubbornly hot inflation has been prompting central banks around the world to also raise interest rates. On Thursday, the Bank of England announced its biggest interest rate increase in three decades. The increase is the Bank of England's eighth in a row and the biggest since 1992.

Investors had been hoping for economic data signaling that the Fed might avoid more rate hikes that might go too far in slowing the economy and bring on a recession. But hotter-than-expected data from the employment sector suggests the Fed will remain aggressive. On Friday, Wall Street will get a broader update from the U.S. government's October jobs report.

So far, hiring and wage growth have not fallen fast enough for the Fed to slow its inflation-fighting efforts.

Investors will also be looking ahead to the latest data on inflation at the consumer level. That report, the consumer price index, is due out next week.

“A busy week ahead for economic releases is expected with the key focus on U.S. and China inflation figures for October. China will also update October trade figures. The United Kingdom meanwhile releases third quarter GDP figures while Germany’s industrial production data will also be due,” S&P Global Market Intelligence said in its report on the upcoming week.

Wall Street has also been closely watching the latest company earnings reports. The reports have been mixed and many companies have warned that inflation will likely continue pressuring operations.

In energy trading Friday, benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.89 to $90.06 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, gained $1.85 in London to $96.52 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar inched down to 147.98 Japanese yen from 148.25 yen. The euro cost 97.80 cents, up from 97.50 cents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Asian stocks mostly rise as markets watch China, inflation

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian stocks advanced Monday as investors weighed uncertainties such as the U.S. mid-term elections and China's possible moves to ease coronavirus restrictions. Oil prices fell. China reported its trade shrank in October as global demand weakened and anti-virus controls weighed on domestic consumer spending....
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Apple says iPhone supplies hurt by anti-virus curbs in China

BEIJING — (AP) — Apple Inc. is warning customers they'll have to wait longer to get its latest iPhone models after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor's factory in central China. The company announcement Sunday gave no details but said the factory operated by Foxconn in the...
The Associated Press

Samsung Electronics Begins Mass Production of 8th-Gen Vertical NAND with Industry’s Highest Bit Density

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the world leader in advanced memory technology, as promised at Flash Memory Summit 2022 and Samsung Memory Tech Day 2022, announced today that it has begun mass producing a 1-terabit (Tb) triple-level cell (TLC) eighth-generation Vertical NAND (V-NAND) with the industry’s highest bit density. At 1Tb, the new V-NAND also features the highest storage capacity to date, enabling larger storage space in next-generation enterprise server systems worldwide. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005529/en/ Samsung Electronics Begins Mass Production of 8th-Gen Vertical NAND with Industry’s Highest Bit Density (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Kami Vision Unveils World's First Fall Detection & Assistance System with AI to Help 54 Million U.S. Seniors Age-In-Place

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- On the heels of its successful General Availability launch of KamiCare, an artificial intelligence (AI) fall management solution for senior living communities, Kami Vision has announced Fall Detect by KamiCare, the world’s first AI fall detection and assistance system available at home that does not require a wearable or pull alarm. Fall Detect by KamiCare, part of Kami Vision, the computer vision company that provides AI solutions to enterprise, SMB and consumers, helps detect and prevent senior fall risk by using affordable vision AI, two-way audio, private verification of incidents and more. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006302/en/ Fall Detect by KamiCare, helps detect and prevent senior fall risk by utilizing vision AI, private verification of incidents, two-way audio and more. The at-home system helps seniors remain in their homes for as long as possible and empowers caregivers to act quickly should an incident occur. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Global statesmen: UN needs to be more muscular and united

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The United Nations needs to be more muscular and united if it wants to remain a central player in tackling the world’s multiple escalating crises, a group of elder statesmen founded by Nelson Mandela said Friday. Former world leaders in the group...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

U.S. weapons sales in Europe are booming as Russia's war in Ukraine continues to rage

Thanks to Russia’s prolonged war in Ukraine, sales of United States military weaponry in Europe are skyrocketing. Since late February, when Russian forces invaded Ukraine, countries in the European Union have pledged to beef up their arsenals by some $230 billion, with Germany alone planning to modernize its military to the tune of $100 billion this year. And the United States arms industry, which produces and exports more weapons than any other country — selling over 39% of the estimated $210 billion annual global arms sales from 2017 to 2021 — has been the biggest beneficiary.
TheDailyBeast

North Korea’s Simulated Attack Strikes Land Closer Than Ever

North Korea has stepped up its rhetoric surrounding recent military drills between South Korea and the United States, claiming its own missile launches were based on simulating attacks on air bases and aircraft as well as a major city in South Korea. Claiming the retaliation was an attempt to “smash the enemies’ persistent war hysteria,” North Korea said it was fighting against a “dangerous war drill,” according to KCNA. Last week, as South Korea and the U.S. continued their air drills, North Korea fired a record number of missiles, including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that appears to have...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Haiti gang leader to lift fuel blockade amid shortages

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — A powerful gang leader announced Sunday that he was lifting a blockade at a key fuel terminal that has strangled Haiti's capital for nearly two months. The announcement by Jimmy Cherizier, a former police officer nicknamed “Barbecue,” followed government claims of at least...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

US to fly supersonic bomber in show of force against NKorea

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The United States will fly a supersonic bomber over ally South Korea as part of a massive combined aerial exercise involving hundreds of warplanes, in a show of force meant to intimidate North Korea over its barrage of ballistic missile tests this week that has escalated tensions in the region.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Drought tests resilience of Spain's olive groves and farmers

QUESADA, Spain — (AP) — An extremely hot, dry summer that shrank reservoirs and sparked forest fires is now threatening the heartiest of Spain's staple crops: the olives that make the European country the world's leading producer and exporter of the tiny green fruits that are pressed into golden oil.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
120K+
Followers
135K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy