Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SFGate
San Jose St. 28, Colorado State 16
CSU_Morrow 56 run (Boyle kick), 13:43. SJSU_Mazotti 2 pass from Cordeiro (Schive kick), 9:07. SJSU_Robinson 5 run (Schive kick), 12:17. SJSU_Cooks 35 pass from Cordeiro (Schive kick), 13:46. CSU_Horton 40 pass from Stratton (pass failed), 4:26. SJSU_Robinson 1 run (Schive kick), 2:22. A_16,382. ___. CSU SJSU. First downs 23 20.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Faces Decades Of City Hall Debt
It's been roughly 20 years since San Jose leaders voted to build a new City Hall, rotunda, plaza and parking garage at Fourth and Santa Clara streets in the heart of the city's downtown. It'll be nearly another two decades before the full tab is paid. Even before the idea...
SFGate
$2.5M Berkeley Home Designed by Julia Morgan Quickly Finds a Buyer
A delightful domicile designed by architect Julia Morgan has quickly found a buyer. The home is pending sale after less than two months on the market, according to Realtor.com®. The home in Berkeley, CA, was listed for $2,495,000 in September. The buyer might not have been able to resist...
‘It’s a huge problem’: San Francisco delis and butchers brace for Thanksgiving turkey shortage
"There's really no replacement for turkey," said one deli owner. "It's a huge problem."
Lawyer in Troy McAlister case 'extremely disturbed' by Brooke Jenkins
"When prosecutors use information for personal or political reasons, it destroys all trust that the prosecutor can carry out their public duties in an unbiased and ethical manner."
SFGate
San Mateo resident reportedly saw mountain lion seize chicken, three big cat sightings in 9 days
San Mateo police said there's been a second sighting of a mountain lion in the city Sunday. Around 6 p.m., someone reported seeing a mountain lion walking either in or near Laurel Creek, near the 3400 block of Glendora. At 3:30 p.m. Sunday a resident of the 100 block of...
'Soaking early season rains' forecast for the SF Bay Area
After another day of sunny, dry conditions on Friday, the San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see a period of wet weather.
SFGate
Not So Fast | De La Salle Football With Emphatic Win At Clayton Valley
For Those Who May Have Had Doubts About De La Salle Football After An Inconsistent First Nine Games, The Spartans Had An Answer Friday •. Over the last three decades, the De La Salle football team has rarely needed to deliver a statement win. After losses to three NorCal teams...
Small hail, isolated thunderstorms and widespread rain on SF Bay Area forecast
"Another system produces widespread and heavy rainfall Monday night into Tuesday morning, which could wreak some havoc on the morning commute Tuesday," a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.
SFGate
Bart Delays Saturday Night Due To Police Activity At Hayward Station
BART service Saturday night is experiencing a 20-minute delay in the Richmond and Daly City directions due to earlier police activity at its Hayward BART Station. Regular service is recovering from the situation as of 7:30 p.m. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or...
Flames, chaos following I-80 tow truck chase past Oakland
"As you well know, rubber gets hot."
SFGate
Juveniles Arrested For 2 Armed Carjackings In City
A group of four teenagers was arrested last week in San Francisco for allegedly carjacking two vehicles at gunpoint, police said in a news release. San Francisco police responded to a report of a carjacking on Treasure Island on Oct. 31 at 3:20 p.m. A man said he was approached by four people who brandished guns and fled with his vehicle.
SFGate
All Eastbound Lanes Of Dumbarton Bridge Blocked
FREMONT (BCN) All lanes of eastbound state Highway 84 of the Dumbarton Bridge are blocked late Saturday evening due to a disabled truck. A California Highway Patrol spokesperson said all eastbound lanes are blocked midspan on the bridge as of 10:45 p.m. The CHP has units on scene. Eastbound traffic...
SFGate
Roadway Cleared Following Collision That Killed Two
REDWOOD CITY (BCN) El Camino Real in Redwood City reopened Saturday morning following a fatal collision Friday night. The Redwood City Police Department reported Friday night two people were killed in the collision, which occurred in the area of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue. Police said the collision occurred...
SFGate
Five Suspects Arrested Friday Night After Speeding Contest
SAN JOSE (BCN) Police in San Jose made five arrests Friday night after observing three vehicles engaging in a speeding contest. Officers conducted an enforcement stop on one of the involved vehicles near Seven Trees Boulevard and Capitol Expressway. Police say the other two vehicles began to intervene and taunt...
SFGate
Police Department Offering Free Gun Locks
UNION CITY (BCN) The Union City Police Department is offering free gun locks in an effort to promote gun safety. The gun locks are available in the lobby of the police department at 34009 Alvarado-NIles Road. About a third of households with children ages 17 and younger have a gun...
Oakland Walgreens store on Telegraph Avenue is closing next week
The Walgreens will close on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
SFGate
Bunker Hill Road Exit From Interstate Highway 280 Reopened Following Traffic Collision
The Bunker Hill Road exit from Interstate Highway 280 in San Mateo County reopened Saturday morning following a traffic collision on Skyline Boulevard Friday night. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office reported Friday evening a collision occurred at the intersection of Skyline Boulevard and Bunker Hill Road in unincorporated San Mateo County.
SFGate
Police Chief Shawny Williams Abruptly Resigns
Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams has abruptly resigned, a spokesperson for the city said on Friday. Williams joined the force as chief in the fall of 2019 and was instrumental in furthering accountability in the department in the wake of bad press surrounding the so-called "Gone Girl" kidnapping case, high officer-involved shootings and the badge-bending scandal where officers bent the tips of their badges to mark the shooting of suspects.
SFGate
Board Of Education Seeks Applicants To Fill A Vacant Trustee Seat
The Santa Clara County Board of Education is seeking out applicants to fill a vacant seat on its seven-member board. The board, which oversees county charter schools, announced Thursday that it hopes to find a new representative from Trustee Area 3 after Trustee Rosemary Kamei submitted a deferred resignation. The...
Comments / 0