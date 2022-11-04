ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose St. 28, Colorado State 16

CSU_Morrow 56 run (Boyle kick), 13:43. SJSU_Mazotti 2 pass from Cordeiro (Schive kick), 9:07. SJSU_Robinson 5 run (Schive kick), 12:17. SJSU_Cooks 35 pass from Cordeiro (Schive kick), 13:46. CSU_Horton 40 pass from Stratton (pass failed), 4:26. SJSU_Robinson 1 run (Schive kick), 2:22. A_16,382. ___. CSU SJSU. First downs 23 20.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Faces Decades Of City Hall Debt

It's been roughly 20 years since San Jose leaders voted to build a new City Hall, rotunda, plaza and parking garage at Fourth and Santa Clara streets in the heart of the city's downtown. It'll be nearly another two decades before the full tab is paid. Even before the idea...
SAN JOSE, CA
$2.5M Berkeley Home Designed by Julia Morgan Quickly Finds a Buyer

A delightful domicile designed by architect Julia Morgan has quickly found a buyer. The home is pending sale after less than two months on the market, according to Realtor.com®. The home in Berkeley, CA, was listed for $2,495,000 in September. The buyer might not have been able to resist...
BERKELEY, CA
Bart Delays Saturday Night Due To Police Activity At Hayward Station

BART service Saturday night is experiencing a 20-minute delay in the Richmond and Daly City directions due to earlier police activity at its Hayward BART Station. Regular service is recovering from the situation as of 7:30 p.m. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or...
HAYWARD, CA
Juveniles Arrested For 2 Armed Carjackings In City

A group of four teenagers was arrested last week in San Francisco for allegedly carjacking two vehicles at gunpoint, police said in a news release. San Francisco police responded to a report of a carjacking on Treasure Island on Oct. 31 at 3:20 p.m. A man said he was approached by four people who brandished guns and fled with his vehicle.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
All Eastbound Lanes Of Dumbarton Bridge Blocked

FREMONT (BCN) All lanes of eastbound state Highway 84 of the Dumbarton Bridge are blocked late Saturday evening due to a disabled truck. A California Highway Patrol spokesperson said all eastbound lanes are blocked midspan on the bridge as of 10:45 p.m. The CHP has units on scene. Eastbound traffic...
MENLO PARK, CA
Roadway Cleared Following Collision That Killed Two

REDWOOD CITY (BCN) El Camino Real in Redwood City reopened Saturday morning following a fatal collision Friday night. The Redwood City Police Department reported Friday night two people were killed in the collision, which occurred in the area of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue. Police said the collision occurred...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
Five Suspects Arrested Friday Night After Speeding Contest

SAN JOSE (BCN) Police in San Jose made five arrests Friday night after observing three vehicles engaging in a speeding contest. Officers conducted an enforcement stop on one of the involved vehicles near Seven Trees Boulevard and Capitol Expressway. Police say the other two vehicles began to intervene and taunt...
SAN JOSE, CA
Police Department Offering Free Gun Locks

UNION CITY (BCN) The Union City Police Department is offering free gun locks in an effort to promote gun safety. The gun locks are available in the lobby of the police department at 34009 Alvarado-NIles Road. About a third of households with children ages 17 and younger have a gun...
UNION CITY, CA
Police Chief Shawny Williams Abruptly Resigns

Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams has abruptly resigned, a spokesperson for the city said on Friday. Williams joined the force as chief in the fall of 2019 and was instrumental in furthering accountability in the department in the wake of bad press surrounding the so-called "Gone Girl" kidnapping case, high officer-involved shootings and the badge-bending scandal where officers bent the tips of their badges to mark the shooting of suspects.
VALLEJO, CA
Board Of Education Seeks Applicants To Fill A Vacant Trustee Seat

The Santa Clara County Board of Education is seeking out applicants to fill a vacant seat on its seven-member board. The board, which oversees county charter schools, announced Thursday that it hopes to find a new representative from Trustee Area 3 after Trustee Rosemary Kamei submitted a deferred resignation. The...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

