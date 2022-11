The Edmonton Oilers are 7-5 on the season and their offence has been primarily generated by five players. The team has scored 46 goals so far and between Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Evander Kane, they’ve scored 35 of them. There will be lulls in the season when the scoring won’t come as easy for this group — much like the game against the Dallas Stars on Nov. 5 — and that’s when it’s important to have secondary scoring.

19 HOURS AGO