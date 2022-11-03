Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey ResidentMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
70-year-old Woman Beaten to Death, Demented Husband, Prime Suspectjustpene50Rosedale, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Related
vegnews.com
Vegan Doughnut Shop Makes History as First Black-Owned Business in NYC’s Brooklyn Heights
There’s a new vegan doughnut shop making history in New York City’s Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. Opened last month, Cloudy Donut Co. is Brooklyn Heights’ first documented, Black-owned food and beverage business. “[Being the first] means a great deal to us, and we’re proud of it, but it’s...
brickunderground.com
How to find a rent-stabilized apartment in NYC
Finding a rent-stabilized apartment in New York City can be life changing and here’s why: You get automatic lease renewals and your rent increases are capped by the Rent Guidelines Board, typically 5 percent a year or lower. But even though there are one million rent-stabilized apartments in NYC, they can be difficult to find—unless you know where to look.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
A (happy) proposal on the Brooklyn Heights Promenade
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — Ahmad Hosman surprised the love of his life on the Brooklyn Heights Promenade recently when — on bended knee — he asked her to marry him. A smiling Qaderi said, “Yes!” and sealed the deal with a kiss. Hosman’s best friend Mansoor...
Man, 25, found with bruises, cuts inside Brooklyn sports bar: NYPD
The NYPD is investigating the death of a 25-year-old man found inside a Brooklyn sports bar Sunday night, authorities said.
Brooklyn lottery winners: Two Take 5 tickets worth $21,810 sold
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Two Take 5 tickets worth $21,810 each were sold in Brooklyn for Saturday’s drawing, lottery officials said. The winning tickets were for the Take 5 evening drawing. They were sold at: Food and Deli by Neil, located at 31 Marcus Garvey Boulevard Lucky’s Wine & Spirits, located at 641 Marcy Avenue Take […]
News to Make Your Skin Crawl: Hell’s Kitchen Building is One of City’s Worst for Bed Bugs
In a building once made famous by singer Sting, pests that don’t sting have taken over: bed bugs! All 21 units at 401-403 W57th Street, at the corner with 9th Avenue — an intersection memorialized by the British singer-songwriter in his 2016 album, 57th and 9th — have been infested by the dreaded insects, according […] The post News to Make Your Skin Crawl: Hell’s Kitchen Building is One of City’s Worst for Bed Bugs appeared first on W42ST.
Girls, 6 and 8, hit by driver in Brooklyn: NYPD
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two girls were struck by a driver as they crossed a Brooklyn street on Monday afternoon, police said. The children, ages 6 and 8, were with their mom crossing midblock near 57th Street and Seventh Avenue around 2:15 p.m., officials said. The kids were hit by a Honda headed northbound […]
A giant urban bathhouse is opening in Brooklyn next month
Spas are thrilling new neighborhood additions no matter what, but an urban bathhouse and wellness club focusing on treatments originating from all over the world is likely to bring a whole new level of excitement to any city area. That's exactly what World Spa, the new 50,000-square-foot space opening at...
N.J. rapper Tame One dead at 52. The Artifacts hip-hop great remembered by fans, friends.
He was “live like the third rail, on time like the PATH train.”. Tame One, the all-around hip-hop great, rap legend, graffiti artist and hometown hero from Newark’s Artifacts and Boom Skwad, has died at 52. Fans from New Jersey and all corners of hip-hop and the music...
chainstoreage.com
Most ‘interesting store in the world’ opens in Brooklyn
Showfields has unveiled a new retail concept in New York City. The lifestyle retailer’s new House of Showfields format is located in the the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. The 11,560-sq.-ft. store is designed as a six-room home, with each of the rooms displaying product in a room-appropriate location. Showfields...
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes
I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.
New York City man stabbed in the face while waiting on Bronx subway platform
The NYPD arrested a 24-year-old suspect for allegedly stabbing a man in the face around 7:00 a.m. on Sunday while the victim waited on a Bronx subway platform.
multihousingnews.com
Affordable Housing Project Unveiled in Brooklyn
Breaking Ground has redeveloped a former hotel into a residential property with on-site supportive services. Supportive housing developer Breaking Ground has completed 90 Sands, a conversion of a one-time Jehovah’s Witnesses hotel into an affordable and supportive apartment community in Brooklyn’s Dumbo section. The building offers 491 units, of which 185 are affordable to a broad array of New York City residents ranging from extremely low- to moderate-income households, 305 will house formerly homeless people, and one unit is reserved for an on-site building superintendent.
NY1
Harlem Restaurant Week comes to city
Organizers of Harlem Restaurant Week want New Yorkers and visitors to discover the many new eateries that have opened in the neighborhood over the past two years. Nikoa Evans-Hendricks, the executive director of Harlem Park to Park, joined Rocco Vertuccio and Shannan Ferry Saturday morning on NY1 to discuss Harlem Restaurant Week.
Eater
Crumbs Bake Shop Is Back From the Dead, With Plans to Go National
The once ubiquitous NYC bakery chain that was at one time the world’s largest cupcake vendor, Crumbs Bake Shop, which shuttered almost a decade ago, has been resuscitated with plans for a national expansion, the Daily News reports. Original co-founders and husband-wife team Mia and Jason Bauer struck a deal to relaunch that will allow them to take items like the squiggle, red velvet, and cookies and creme cupcakes to supermarkets starting in New York, with home delivery in Manhattan available now.
Mariners Harbor music producer lost nearly everything to Ida except his work ethic
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sometimes even the biggest obstacle could be a blessing in disguise. This was the case for Mariners Harbor resident Justin Mills, who, along with many Staten Islanders lost practically everything he owned when Hurricane Ida hit in 2021. Mills was living in the basement apartment...
New York YIMBY
90 Sands Street Affordable Housing Tower Opens in DUMBO, Brooklyn
Work is complete on 90 Sands Street, a 30-story residential tower in DUMBO, Brooklyn. Designed by Beyer Blinder Belle and developed by Breaking Ground, the project involved the redevelopment of the former Jehovah’s Witness Hotel and yields 491 units with a portion devoted to deeply affordable housing and supportive housing for the formerly homeless, as well as a 28,000-square-foot community facility and commercial space spanning the first and second floors and a public plaza at the corner of Sands and Jay Streets.
Suspect punches, robs man delivering beer in the Bronx
Police are searching for a man they said violently robbed a Bronx delivery man last month, authorities said.
Female Bronx worker robbed at gunpoint
NEW YORK, NY – A woman working inside a business at West 183rd Street in the Bronx was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday. The New York City Police Department is now seeking to identify a suspect wanted for the armed robbery. According to police, at around 9:25 am, a single black male walked into the business and approached the 28-year-old female employee and pointed his gun at her. He demanded her money, then robbed her of cash and a cell phone before fleeing. At this time no arrests have been made. The post Female Bronx worker robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
Washington Square News
NYPD vehicles park on sidewalks, violating city law and impeding accessibility
Late last month, a Honda SUV and what appears to be a yellow cab could be seen blocking a sidewalk near the New York City Police Department 6th Precinct in Greenwich Village. The cars are parked crookedly jutting out of a driveway, making the sidewalk impassable. A sign behind them, on the door of a garage they obstruct, reads “Active Driveway / Do Not Block / Towed at Owner’s Expense.”
Comments / 1