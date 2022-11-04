Hedingham community outraged after mass shooter trick-or-treater strolls through neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One person in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood said she’s outraged after seeing someone dressed up in a mass shooting suspect costume for Halloween.

Angel Turner told CBS 17 she was in her garage with her daughter and neighbor when they saw a person walk down the street wearing army fatigues.

“On the shirt it said mass shooter’s lives matter. He had a skeleton face paint, his hands and neck were painted black,” Turner said.

It was a sight she did not want to see just three weeks after losing her neighbors in the Raleigh mass shooting.

“He got to the driveway, he pointed an object that looked like a gun or a rifle,” Turner said. “He pointed it at us and I heard like a flash bang pop and that’s when we all were pretty nervous.”

She quickly called police who responded to the neighborhood. Turner said that weapon ended up being a broom.

Turner also said the police officer who responded was unable to do anything.

“He asked him for his identification, the person didn’t want to give him his identification, so there was nothing he could do,” Turner said.

The Raleigh Police Department also issued a statement to CBS 17:

“The Raleigh Police Department (RPD) understands the lasting impacts of the October 13 mass shooting in the Hedingham community. The RPD received multiple calls regarding this individual, and several officers responded to the call within a few minutes. The subject was thoroughly investigated. The officers determined that the subject was not carrying a real weapon and did not deem him a threat. This subject’s costume and demeanor were insensitive and reprehensible but not criminal. The RPD appreciates the vigilance of the community members who called 911 and continues to urge all to call 911 when they see or hear anything suspicious.”

Turner said it has been a lot to handle after losing her neighbors, as well as her friend, Nicole Connors.

“To lose Nicole was like losing a piece to a puzzle. It’s never going be the same,” Turner said. “No one should have to go through being taunted after losing such peace and losing five neighbors, losing a close friend, no one should have to go through that.”

Turner said after this, she wants to see more protection from police in the neighborhood.

She also wants to see more support from city officials.

