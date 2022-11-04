Read full article on original website
Hundreds gather for special pet event in Springfield
The annual Dog Day at Maze Craze happened Sunday in Springfield.
DAYTON EATS: Jimmie’s Ladder 11 celebrates 11 years in business
Since it opened its doors on Wayne Ave., the number 11 has played an important role in the story and identity of Jimmie’s Ladder 11. The 1892 building that the restaurant resides in used to be Firehouse #11. The renovated restaurant appropriately opened on 11/11/11. Now, 11 years later it will be celebrating its iconic anniversary next week.
Attending my first SPOOM conference
I had the honor and pleasure of attending my first ever SPOOM Conference October 12-15. What is SPOOM? It stands for the Society for the Preservation of Old Mills. It is an international organization dedicated to promoting interest in old mills and other Americana now quickly passing from the present scene. SPOOM was formed as a non-profit in 1972. Which means they are celebrating a 50th Anniversary right along with Darke County Parks!
Longtime cop Keith hangs up his badge
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Lulu’s Diner just off Spencerville Road is to Mike Keith what Cheers pub was to Norm, Cliff and the others. Everyone there seemingly knows his name. That’s due, in part, to a weekly gathering of retired Lima-area police officers at the diner. Every Friday morning, 6 0’clock sharp.
Holiday bazaars 2022: Find unique gifts, treats
Work by Dayton area crafters on display and for sale. This weekend kicks off the time of year where we are thrilled to submerge ourselves in the arts and crafts of local craftspeople. Holiday bazaars ranging from those at local churches, community centers and local downtown festivals to others like...
Rodeheffers celebrate 63 years
The family of Goethe and Patty Rodeheffer of Ansonia are happy to announce the couple will be celebrating their 63rd anniversary on November 7, 2022. Goethe Brent Rodeheffer of Ansonia and Patty Lou Boolman of Greenville were married on November 7, 1959 at East Zion Church, Greenville. Goethe is the son of the late Wilbur Dale and Charlotte Freda (Pipenger) Rodeheffer, and Patty is the daughter of Harry Luther and Ina Iona (Godown) Boolman.
300 adults, children to receive new socks and shoes
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The House of Bread and Shoes 4 the Shoeless are partnering together alongside the Charles D. Berry Foundation on Saturday to help give to those in need in the community. A release says that an event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the […]
Clifton Mill light display to return for 2022 Christmas season
The Legendary Lights of Historic Clifton Mill will return for the 2022 Christmas season from Nov. 25 through Dec. 30.
Coldwater man injured in two-vehicle accident in Mercer County
COLDWATER — A Coldwater man was seriously injured in an incident that appeared to begin when another driver went through a stop sign without stopping Sunday morning, according to a press release by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. A 2017 Honda sedan driven by Angel Martinez Cruz, 27,...
Crews respond to field fire in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — Crews responded to a field fire in Greene County Sunday. Around 2:30 p.m. crews were called to the 2900 block of Oglesbee Road to reports of a grass fire, according to initial reports. Emergency scanner traffic indicates that some of the standing corn in the field...
New Choices plans furniture purchase
SIDNEY — New Choices, an organization that assists victims and survivors of domestic violence and abuse to find help, shelter and safety. It is participating in the Community Foundation’s Match Day and will use gifts to purchase commercial grade furniture for its shelter. “Since the beginning of COVID,...
3 injured after crash in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY — Three people were injured in a crash in Mercer County Sunday morning. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 8 a.m. reporting a crash at the intersection of State Route 219 and Burkettsville-St. Henry Road. An initial investigation found that Grant Ebbing, 18,...
Your restaurant guide for Veterans Day deals across the Miami Valley
If you or someone you know is a veteran and are looking for food discounts for the federal holiday, 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of discounts and freebies for your service.
Burger chain closes in Washington Twp.
The Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. is closed, according to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant. The sign encourages customers to visit the chain’s other locations at 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek or 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Other nearby locations include 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg and 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek.
Town & Country Funiture’s Pet of the Week: Lucina!
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fridays mean the Living Dayton team gets to meet a new fluffy friend with the Town & Country Furniture Pet of the Week!. Jessica Garringer with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton joined us in the studio to share the Pet of the Week: Lucina!
Thousands impacted by power outages from winds in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people in the Miami Valley were impacted by strong winds that knocked out power Saturday afternoon. According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, the outages began affecting people in Darke, Greene and Montgomery County and crews worked to get the lights back on. The Director of Corporate Communications, Mary […]
Jamie Jarosik, Kelley King participated in Dancing with the Kettering Stars
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Familiar faces from 2NEWS Today were in Kettering for a night of dancing to raise money for a good cause. The Kettering Police Foundation held its annual Dancing with the Kettering Stars on Saturday. Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik is the emcee of the event. Traffic anchor and reporter Kelley King was one […]
New Italian restaurant coming to Dayton Arcade
DAYTON — For lovers of pizza, pasta and wine a new restaurant coming to the Arcade in Dayton may pique your interest. Est! Est!! Est!!! will open at 45 West Fourth Street in the Arcade’s commercial and Fourth Street buildings. It will feature authentic Italian food including brick...
Center Stage Academy of Troy celebrates 25th anniversary
TROY — Center Stage Academy of Dance in Troy recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. “It’s so hard to put all my feelings into words,” said Jenell Krites, founder and owner, “but I keep going back to grateful and blessed. I feel so grateful to be able to share my love of dance with literally thousands of dancers that have passed through my program.”
WATCH: Historian shares new details on origins of pioneer cabin in Hamilton
Studying history is often like doing detective work and for a Hamilton Schools’ teacher his recent sleuthing cracked the case on the origin and identity of the builder of a beloved, downtown landmark. Local historian Chris Maraschiello, a history teacher at Hamilton Freshman School, has discovered new origin details...
