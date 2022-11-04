13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing.
While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh.
There is one new millionaire somewhere in North Carolina after one ticket matched all five white balls to win $1 million. That ticket was purchased at the Sheetz on Charlotte Highway in the Iredell County town of Troutman.
Another lucky $3 Power Play ticket — which was sold at the Food Lion on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh — matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The ticket doubled to $100,000 when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.
Eleven other lucky $2 tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. Those were sold in Mebane, Winston-Salem, Charlotte, New Bern, Huntersville, Littleton, Yadkinville, Holly Springs and Youngsville.
The jackpot Saturday, the second-largest in the history of Powerball, is worth $745.9 million in cash, officials said.
The odds of matching numbers on four white balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,000. The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.
Comments / 2