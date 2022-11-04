ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet

By Joe Jurney
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24NR29_0iyFzz0i00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing.

While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh.

There is one new millionaire somewhere in North Carolina after one ticket matched all five white balls to win $1 million. That ticket was purchased at the Sheetz on Charlotte Highway in the Iredell County town of Troutman.

Another lucky $3 Power Play ticket — which was sold at the Food Lion on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh — matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The ticket doubled to $100,000 when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.

Eleven other lucky $2 tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. Those were sold in Mebane, Winston-Salem, Charlotte, New Bern, Huntersville, Littleton, Yadkinville, Holly Springs and Youngsville.

The jackpot Saturday, the second-largest in the history of Powerball, is worth $745.9 million in cash, officials said.

The odds of matching numbers on four white balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,000. The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Foodie News: Longleaf Swine has opened in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — RalToday is reporting this morning that Longleaf Swine’s first brick-and-mortar location opens today (Nov. 4) in the now-transformed Oakwood Cafe space at 300 E. Edenton St. Folks in Raleigh can now expect whole hog pulled pork, 18-hour smoked brisket and Brunswick stew. Plus, the new spot has a large, covered outdoor patio. Check it out here.
RALEIGH, NC
sunny943.com

Someone in Fayetteville Could Win $1.6 Billion in Powerball Drawing

Fayetteville, it’s time to get those North Carolina Education Lottery Powerball tickets, as Saturday night’s jackpot has soared to $1.6 billion!. It’s now the largest jackpot in United States lottery history!. “We have never seen a jackpot of this size before in the 30-year history of the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
thisisraleigh.com

6 Lovely Gardens in Raleigh (and one amazing garden nearby!

We’re fortunate to have access to several gorgeous gardens in Raleigh that are home to lovely flowers, plants, ponds, grass picnic areas and landscaped grounds. If you’ve been following us for a while, you’ll know that one of the reasons we love living in Raleigh is the abundant nature, greenery, lakes and outdoor activities the city has to offer. And just like experiencing our wonderful parks in Raleigh, one of the popular things to do in Raleigh is to explore these gardens at different times of the year.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Woman Calls Police To Restaurant Over Pink BBQ

Attention new North Carolina residents- learn about BBQ. Not BBQ from where you are from, North Carolina BBQ. Had this woman done just that a frivolous 911 call could have been avoided. Yes, a woman called the police over pink bbq. The incident happened at Clyde Cooper’s BBQ in Raleigh. The restaurant took to social media to share the incident. And it all boils down to the woman ordering something that she didn’t entirely know what it was.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

The North Carolina Whirligig Festival Returns This Weekend

North Carolina is no stranger to unique festivals. And one of the most uniquely named festivals in the state returns this weekend. It’s the North Carolina Whirligig Festival! This is an all-inclusive, two-day arts festival in Wilson, NC. Wilson is about 40 miles east of Raleigh. The festival showcases the arts of the region, including the NC Folk art known as Whirligigs that are created by local artist, Vollis Simpson. The Whirligigs the festival is named after are 20-50 feet tall. These unique pieces of art incorporate items such as highway and road signs, HVAC fans, bicycles, ceiling fans, various kinds of wood, steel rods, milkshake mixers, and many more.
WILSON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

36K+
Followers
25K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy