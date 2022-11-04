Read full article on original website
The Lost Towns of San Diego County, Tango Dancing Beginner Class
Communities like Bernardo, Merton, Stowe, and Bostonia disappeared decades ago. Yet these places once bustled with life, each boasting its own school, general store, often a stagecoach or railroad stop. Historian Vincent Rossi his shares his research into these lost towns. When: Tuesday, November 15, 1 pm. Where: Mission Valley...
State Agency Files Civil Rights Suit vs. Black San Diego County Tenant
The California Civil Rights Department has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a Black man who alleges he was subjected to ongoing discrimination after leasing a room in San Diego County and told by his landlord, "Your people are always making trouble."
‘I Saw the Shark Bite My Thigh:' Del Mar Shark Bite Victim Speaks Out
Lyn Jutronich has been swimming her entire life. Here in San Diego, she’s part of a group of ocean swimmers. It's safe to say, most days, you can find her in the water. “During the week, I have a swim partner that I meet up with a couple of times a week,” said Jutronich. “And he and I swim together the same route that we usually do with the group because it's familiar and we know the distance and we know there are lifeguards and people out. So we had met up [on that day]”
Del Mar shark attack: San Diego shark bite victim speaks out about terrifying experience
Just hours after her swim ended in a shark bite off the Del Mar shore, Lyn Jutronich is ready to share her terrifying experience. "I'm feeling pretty good. I don't know if I just haven't processed everything yet," Jutronich said. Jutronich swam competitively in college and swims in the ocean...
How the Upcoming Rainstorm Could Impact Farms in San Diego County
Much of San Diego County will receive at least a half an inch of rain this week. The rain comes as parts of San Diego County are in varying degrees of a drought. “A drought is really negative because most wells like mine, if you don’t have that water to recharge the aquifer, well either can go dry or you have a lot less water, so you need that recharge water coming into the ground to supply your well and keep soil moisture,” Hillcrest Farmers Market Manager Mark Larson said.
UCSD Scientists Find COVID Damages Brain Cell Synapses, But Propose Treatment
An international team of researchers led by scientists at UC San Diego School of Medicine have shown that the virus which causes COVID-19 can damage brain cell synapses, according to a report published Thursday. By using tiny, self-organized, three-dimensional tissue cultures derived from stem cells called organoids, the scientists found...
San Diego County Public Health Urges Caution as Trio of Viruses Hits Community
San Diego County’s public health officials continued to urge caution Friday as winter approaches and three highly-communicable respiratory viruses remain present in the community. In addition to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the county is seeing an early spike of flu and respiratory syncytial virus cases. Flu cases rose by...
News 8 Throwback: San Diego’s swastika-shaped building
Is there really a swastika-shaped building on a San Diego military base? The answer is "Yes" and 15 years ago CBS 8’S Steve Price did an investigation.
Shark attack survivor reflects and offers support to latest shark attack victim
Four years ago, Keane Hayes was attacked by a great white shark while lobster diving in the Encinitas area.
Woman swimming in waters near San Diego attacked by a shark
DEL MAR, Calif. — A woman was swimming in the Pacific waters just north of San Diego, California, when she was attacked by a shark Friday. According to The Associated Press, just after 10 a.m. on Friday in the Del Mar beach area a lifeguard spotted a woman along with her friend as they were heading back to shore after a swim that was about a mile or so away.
Early voting in San Diego County by the numbers
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Registrar of Voters released early voting data ahead of midterm election day this upcoming Tuesday. Below, you'll find various numbers regarding voter turnout, mail-in ballots and early in-person voting (NOTE: data is as of 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6):. Expected turnout.
San Diego Man Kicked Out of Supermarket, Rams SUV Into Storefront
A man was booted out of a University City supermarket Sunday evening, then came back 20 minutes later, rammed his SUV into the storefront and drove off, according to witnesses, San Diego police said. The incident occurred at the Vons store at 7788 Regents Rd., according to San Diego Police...
Photos outside La Mesa’s historic McKinney House.
I took the trolley to La Mesa yesterday, eager to check out the La Mesa Historical Society’s McKinney House Museum. I arrived at the McKinney House right at one o’clock, when it is said to open on Saturdays. After walking up and down the sidewalk taking outside photographs, it became apparent the museum wouldn’t be opening on time. So in this blog post I can only provide exterior photos of the 1908 house built by Rev. Henry A. McKinney, back when La Mesa was known as Allison Springs.
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg visits San Diego amid rail closure crisis
As both companies and commuters struggle to deal with the closure of rail service between Los Angeles and San Diego due to unstable bluff conditions beneath the coast-hugging tracks, the Biden Administration has sent Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to San Diego to deliver an urgent message. “Both the President and I have an enduring commitment to the survival and growth of American rail travel,” said the Secretary. “In fact, we envision a future when more people ride the train to work than drive cars! When jet planes are replaced by green trains! You can’t fail when you ride the rails! However, I regret to inform you that we won’t be doing anything to restore this particular line. Better for it to remain defunct, a painful reminder of the reality of bluff erosion brought on by sea level rise, itself brought on by climate change. You did this to yourselves, America. You should have listened to Al Gore. I understand many of you may be disappointed, but what are you going to do, vote Republican? This is California! Choo-choo, vote blue!”
Upscale Neighborhoods Sue to Stop San Diego Plan for More Equitable Spending
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. In August, the San Diego City Council passed “Build Better SD,” a plan to unlock...
On the Menu: Get your sea legs (and lobster tails) at Fiddler’s Green in Point Loma
Ahoy, mates! Fiddler’s Green, a Point Loma fixture that’s merely a few fathoms from San Diego Bay, set anchor at the corner of Shelter Island Drive and Shafter Street some three decades ago. Ron Thomas, the new captain of the beloved restaurant, took the helm about two years...
Devi the elephant, 45, euthanized at San Diego Zoo
Devi had been undergoing therapy but her mobility had declined and wildlife care specialists “made the difficult decision" on Thursday to euthanize her.
Caltrans Unveils Julian International ‘Dark Sky’ Community Signs
Community leaders and elected officials gathered Friday afternoon to reveal new “Entering Julian” and “International Dark Sky Community” signs that will be installed along State Route 78 and State Route 79, to encourage more stargazers, visitors and shoppers to restaurants and businesses located in the East County town.
Del Mar Beach closed after swimmer survives shark attack
DEL MAR, Calif — A popular Del Mar beach has been closed after a shark attack was confirmed around 10 a.m. on Friday near the 17th St. beach. Del Mar lifeguards said that a female swimmer was in waist-deep water with another person when they noticed the swimmer was waving her arms, looking like she was in distress. When the lifeguards responded, they pulled the swimmer onto shore and saw that her injury was consistent with a shark bite.
Deadly carbon monoxide poisoning in Mexico City vacation rental
Carbon monoxide poisoning in Mexico City vacation rental kills 1, injures 2; siblings made trip to watch Formula One race
