WDAM-TV
Jones County District 5 voters to fill school board seat Tuesday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - In two days, residents in Jones County will vote to fill the school board seat in District 5. Lester Boyles, a familiar face on the Jones County School Board, is seeking re-election, hoping to continue serving Jones County schools for a fourth term. “The main...
WDAM-TV
Saturday was last day for in-person absentee voting in Mississippi
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - In-person absentee voting for Tuesday’s general election wrapped up across the state Saturday. Circuit clerk’s offices in all 82 Mississippi counties were open in the morning for voters to cast absentee ballots in-person. Covington County Circuit Clerk Melissa Duckworth said about 15 people voted...
WDAM-TV
Miss Mississippi has send off party before heading to Miss America competition
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Before she competes for the national crown in Connecticut, Miss Mississippi was sent off in style. Friends and family gathered for a send-off party from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Magnolia State Bank in Hattiesburg for Emmie Perkins, the reigning Miss Mississippi. “Mississippi is so...
3 George County Schools staff promoted after being named in state cheating investigation
The school board declined to act on the superintendent's recommendation months earlier to fire the staff.
WLOX
Allen Beverages’ Panda Palace Contest - Official Promotion Rules
WDAM-TV
‘Costumes for a Cause’ raises scholarship money for students from foster care
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A few people wore their Halloween costumes one more time Saturday to help some young people attend college. The first “Costumes for a Cause” 5K and one-mile run took place Saturday morning at the Forrest County Campus of Pearl River Community College. The goal...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg restaurateur selected as ‘Veteran of the Year’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg business owner and retired member of the Mississippi Army National Guard is the Hattiesburg Veteran of the Year. Nelson Haskin Jr. was selected by the Hattiesburg Veterans Committee and was introduced during a news conference at Hattiesburg Veterans Park. Haskin, who owns several downtown...
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt Habitat launches new accessibility ramp program
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt is not just helping to build houses for deserving families, they’re also assisting in the construction of ramps for people with disabilities. The organization has launched a new initiative called, “Ramp Up Pine Belt.”. The goal is...
WDAM-TV
Laurel PD host food drive
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - With food prices on the rise, the City of Laurel hosted an event in an effort to lighten the load. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WDAM-TV
Waynesboro Food Truck Festival attracts interest
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents, visitors and friends all met at Rhinehart Square Sunday to enjoy a Food Truck Festival filled with vendors, live music, axe throwing and kids’ activities. “We wanted to be out in the community,” said Lee Holland, Red Pedal Kettle owner. “We wanted to be...
WDAM-TV
Mason Park’s ‘Fall Work Day’ underway
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The City of Laurel’s Parks and Recreation Department joined with the Friends of Mason Park to start the second stage of the cleanup for the park. Mason Park in Laurel has been around for nearly 75 years and covers 40 acres. Because of its size, upkeep...
Skeletal remains found Wednesday thought to be of Mississippi man missing since early October
Officials believe they have found the remains of a Mississippi man missing since early October. WLBT reports that skeletal remains were found Wednesday in a wooded area south of Taylorsville in Smith County. Coroner Samuel Houston Smith said officials believe the remains are of Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette.
an17.com
Deputies arrest two on LA 21 near Varnado
Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives were traveling on Highway 21 north of Varnado when they observed a Mississippi licensed truck being driven southbound at an excessive speed. The truck was stopped near the entrance to Rayburn Correctional Center and the driver, Devree Devonte Allen, 35, of Columbia, Mississippi, was discovered to be in possession of a quantity of illegal drugs. Allen’s passenger, Tiffany Ann Varnado, 33, a resident of Columbia, was also cited for being in possession of illegal drugs.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg assistant fire chief taking over in Moss Point
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Often, change is hard, but a Laurel naive is embracing change and continuing to serve the community. With 25 years experience as a firefighter, with the majority of those years in the Hub City, Hattiesburg Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade said he’s making a bittersweet transition to the Mississippi coast.
Remains of missing Fayette man found in Smith County: sheriff
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The remains of a missing 25-year-old Fayette man were found in Smith County on Wednesday, November 2. According to the Smith County sheriff, the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found south of Taylorsville. The sheriff said a landowner had a game camera set up in the area. When the […]
WDAM-TV
Taylorsville man arrested on drug charges by JCSD deputies on STEP detail
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Taylorsville man on drug charges Tuesday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s department, 31-year-old Dexter Page was arrested and charged with trafficking methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Page was stopped at a...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum expands on Pass Road
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Coast Railroad Museum is on track to become the largest railroad museum in the country. A multi-million dollar project will feature 50,000 square feet of interactive models for guests. Big changes are coming to Gulfport. The Mississippi Coast Model Train Museum is expanding to...
WDAM-TV
JCSD offers driver safety tips in rainy conditions
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging everyone to slow down and take precautions during rainy conditions. JCSD says the rain can make it harder for vehicles to stop and the odds of a crash increase. “Wet conditions like this (Saturday), people tend to...
WDAM-TV
Laurel police co-officers of the year rewarded
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department recently announced its Police Officer of the Year, except for the first time ever, that announcement came in plural. For the first time ever, there was a tie, making investigators Walter Blakeney and Brad Anderson Co-officers of the Year. “I’ve spent a...
WDAM-TV
Fans rally for the 101st edition of the Little Brown Jug game
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A rivalry that has withstood hurricanes, pandemics and a world war. The 101st Little Brown Jug game kicked off Saturday, Nov. 10, bringing rowdy fans, chanting bands and noise on both sidelines. “When it comes to Laurel and Hattiesburg, it doesn’t matter who’s up and...
