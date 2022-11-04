ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hong Kong shares soar on hopes China COVID rules may ease

By YURI KAGEYAMA
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PFuDW_0iyFz8ko00

TOKYO — (AP) — Shares soared more than 7% in Hong Kong on Friday after a Communist Party newspaper reported that local officials were being urged not to impose overly burdensome controls to curb coronavirus infections.

The Shanghai Composite index jumped 2.5% as sentiment also was buoyed by an article in the party newspaper People’s Daily by China’s former top trade envoy, Liu He, who said the country would continue its market reforms. He appeared to be seeking to allay concerns after Liu and some other prominent reformers were dropped from the top ranks of leadership at a party congress last month.

Hong Kong's market has gyrated in the past few days as investors speculated over signs that Beijing might ease stringent “zero-COVID" policies that have led to entire cities being kept in lockdown for weeks. The policies also require frequent mass testing and lengthy quarantines for travelers.

The newspaper Global Times said the Chinese National Health Commission advised on Wednesday that officials should try to curb outbreaks using the “minimum scale affected, and the shortest time and lowest cost possible."

It said that was “in a bid to correct mistakes from overly strict measures that have caused damage to people's properties and lives." However, it also said that China was “unswervingly adhering to the dynamic zero-COVID strategy by preventing the import of cases and internal rebounds."

This week has brought a flurry of speculation over the possibility that Beijing might alter course nearly three years into the pandemic. Investors are watching for signs of recovering demand in China, the world's second-largest economy, and an end to disruptions to manufacturing and transport that have affected global supply chains.

There has been no official confirmation of broad policy changes.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell back slightly in afternoon trading, gaining 6.8% to 16,379.26. The Shanghai Composite added 2.5% to 3,073.86.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 1.8% to 27,163.13, catching up after Japan’s markets were closed Thursday for a holiday.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.5% to 6,892.50, and South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.5% to 2,341.02.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 lost 1.1% on Thursday, closing at 3,719.89 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index sank 1.7% to 10,342.94 a day after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate for the sixth time this year.

The Dow lost 0,5% to 32,001.25, and the The Russell 2000 fell 0.5% to 1,779.73.

As the Fed signaled that it may need to keep hiking rates for some time to successfully squash the highest inflation in decades, expectations of higher rates pushed up Treasury yields. That weighed on stocks since higher rates not only slow the economy by discouraging borrowing, but also make stocks look less appealing compared to lower-risk assets like bonds.

The central bank’s latest three-quarters-of-a-percentage-point raise brings short-term interest rates to a range of 3.75% to 4%, its highest level in 15 years. Wall Street is evenly split on whether the central bank ultimately raises rates to a range of 5% to 5.25% or 5.25% to 5.50% next year.

Stubbornly hot inflation has been prompting central banks around the world to also raise interest rates. On Thursday, the Bank of England announced its biggest interest rate increase in three decades. The increase is the Bank of England's eighth in a row and the biggest since 1992.

Investors had been hoping for economic data signaling that the Fed might avoid more rate hikes that might go too far in slowing the economy and bring on a recession. But hotter-than-expected data from the employment sector suggests the Fed will remain aggressive. On Friday, Wall Street will get a broader update from the U.S. government's October jobs report.

So far, hiring and wage growth have not fallen fast enough for the Fed to slow its inflation-fighting efforts.

Investors will also be looking ahead to the latest data on inflation at the consumer level. That report, the consumer price index, is due out next week.

“A busy week ahead for economic releases is expected with the key focus on U.S. and China inflation figures for October. China will also update October trade figures. The United Kingdom meanwhile releases third quarter GDP figures while Germany’s industrial production data will also be due,” S&P Global Market Intelligence said in its report on the upcoming week.

Wall Street has also been closely watching the latest company earnings reports. The reports have been mixed and many companies have warned that inflation will likely continue pressuring operations.

In energy trading Friday, benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.89 to $90.06 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, gained $1.85 in London to $96.52 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar inched down to 147.98 Japanese yen from 148.25 yen. The euro cost 97.80 cents, up from 97.50 cents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Global benchmarks advance as markets watch China, inflation

TOKYO — (AP) — Global stocks mostly advanced Monday as investors weighed uncertainties such as the U.S. midterm elections and China's possible moves to ease coronavirus restrictions. Oil prices fell and U.S. futures edged lower. France's CAC 40 lost 0.4% to 6,391.90 in early trading, while Germany's DAX...
Boston 25 News WFXT

China trade down on weak global demand, virus curbs

BEIJING — (AP) — China's trade shrank in October as global demand weakened and anti-virus controls weighed on domestic consumer spending. Exports declined 0.3% from a year earlier to $298.4 billion, down from September's 5.7% growth, the customs agency reported Monday. Imports fell 0.7% to $213.4 billion, compared with the previous month's 0.3% expansion.
WASHINGTON STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

World in crisis a grim backdrop for UN climate talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Envoys from around the globe gathered Sunday in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on tackling climate change amid a multitude of competing crises, including the war in Ukraine, high inflation, food shortages and an energy crunch. Notching up...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — Better catch the moon’s disappearing act Tuesday — there won’t be another like it for three years. The total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours — the farther west, the better — and across Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset. As an extra treat, Uranus will be visible just a finger’s width above the moon, resembling a bright star.
The Associated Press

Samsung Electronics Begins Mass Production of 8th-Gen Vertical NAND with Industry’s Highest Bit Density

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the world leader in advanced memory technology, as promised at Flash Memory Summit 2022 and Samsung Memory Tech Day 2022, announced today that it has begun mass producing a 1-terabit (Tb) triple-level cell (TLC) eighth-generation Vertical NAND (V-NAND) with the industry’s highest bit density. At 1Tb, the new V-NAND also features the highest storage capacity to date, enabling larger storage space in next-generation enterprise server systems worldwide. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005529/en/ Samsung Electronics Begins Mass Production of 8th-Gen Vertical NAND with Industry’s Highest Bit Density (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Kami Vision Unveils World's First Fall Detection & Assistance System with AI to Help 54 Million U.S. Seniors Age-In-Place

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- On the heels of its successful General Availability launch of KamiCare, an artificial intelligence (AI) fall management solution for senior living communities, Kami Vision has announced Fall Detect by KamiCare, the world’s first AI fall detection and assistance system available at home that does not require a wearable or pull alarm. Fall Detect by KamiCare, part of Kami Vision, the computer vision company that provides AI solutions to enterprise, SMB and consumers, helps detect and prevent senior fall risk by using affordable vision AI, two-way audio, private verification of incidents and more. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006302/en/ Fall Detect by KamiCare, helps detect and prevent senior fall risk by utilizing vision AI, private verification of incidents, two-way audio and more. The at-home system helps seniors remain in their homes for as long as possible and empowers caregivers to act quickly should an incident occur. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Drought tests resilience of Spain's olive groves and farmers

QUESADA, Spain — (AP) — An extremely hot, dry summer that shrank reservoirs and sparked forest fires is now threatening the heartiest of Spain's staple crops: the olives that make the European country the world's leading producer and exporter of the tiny green fruits that are pressed into golden oil.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Live updates | Climate Summit

The Latest on COP27, this year's annual UN summit on climate change. SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — More than 100 world leaders are preparing to discuss a worsening problem that scientists’ call Earth’s biggest challenge — greenhouse gas emissions, which leads to global warming. However, observers say it will be hard to make progress given all the other things happening in the world. Dozens of heads of states or governments Monday take the stage in the first day of “high-level” international climate talks in Egypt with more to come in following days. Much of the focus will be on national leaders telling their stories of being devastated by climate disasters.
Boston 25 News WFXT

U.S. weapons sales in Europe are booming as Russia's war in Ukraine continues to rage

Thanks to Russia’s prolonged war in Ukraine, sales of United States military weaponry in Europe are skyrocketing. Since late February, when Russian forces invaded Ukraine, countries in the European Union have pledged to beef up their arsenals by some $230 billion, with Germany alone planning to modernize its military to the tune of $100 billion this year. And the United States arms industry, which produces and exports more weapons than any other country — selling over 39% of the estimated $210 billion annual global arms sales from 2017 to 2021 — has been the biggest beneficiary.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — A fire broke out early Monday morning at a 35-story high-rise building in Dubai near the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. It wasn't immediately clear if there were any injuries in the blaze at the apartment building, which had been extinguished by the time an Associated Press journalist reached the site.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
131K+
Followers
138K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy