Ellensburg, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Toppenish, Zillah cruise into 1A state playoffs

It's on to state for Toppenish and Zillah. The SCAC West rivals handled their East crossover opponents convincingly as the Wildcats shut out Connell for the second time this season, 22-0, while the Leopards reeled off six straight touchdowns to pull away from College Place for a 44-21 victory Friday night.
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Peter Van Komen, 70

Peter "Pete" Van Komen, 70, of Ellensburg died Wednesday, Nov. 2, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Vote for White — Newhouse is a pariah in his party

To the editor — The endorsement of Dan Newhouse by the YH-R editorial staff is naive. For honoring his Oath of Office in the Trump impeachment, Mr. Newhouse became pariah in his own party. He’s the target, now, for serious reprisals and relegation to the MAGA-Republican “outhouse” — stripped of standing and committee assignments, leaving Washington’s 4th Congressional District voiceless in a party obsessed with pointless culture wars and “un-governing.”
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Dorothy A. Wolf, 82

Dorothy A. Wolf, 82, of Yakima died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Arrangements are by Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory, prosserfuneralhome.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Mary A. Allison, 80

Mary Ann Allison, 80, of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 2. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Cindy L. Evans, 74

Cindy Lee (Sugden) Evans, 74, of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 2. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Saunders would fight for county's liberty, safety

To the editor — Steve Saunders is running for commissioner in District 3. Please vote for this man of integrity and honest character. He has the will not only to sacrifice his precious time, but to fight for our liberty, safety and justice that has been so lacking with our current incumbent.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Selah-Moxee Irrigation District's water auction closes Nov. 15

An online auction for senior water rights and water leases in the Selah-Moxee Irrigation District closes Nov. 15. The district is selling 382 acre-feet of water and offering 5,950 acre-feet for lease. The surplus of water is the result of improved water conservation and land taken out of production over the years, said Nathan Draper, who oversees the district.
SELAH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Tyson J. Wahchumwah, 29

Tyson J. Wahchumwah, 29, of Toppenish died Thursday, Nov. 3. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Zillah, valleyhillsfh.com.
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Greenway Foundation breaks ground for new visitor center

The Yakima Greenway Foundation held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, November 4, 2022, for the future Greenway Visitors Center in Sarg Hubbard Park. The Greenway Visitors Center will hold offices for the Greenway Foundation as well as an education center. The Greenway Foundation offices, a playground in Sarg Hubbard Park, 111...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Lipstick doesn't make Newhouse's record any prettier

To the editor — The recent endorsement of Dan Newhouse for Congress in District 4 by the Yakima Herald-Republic is a classic example of putting “lipstick on a pig.”. Newhouse voted no on the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (November 2021). This landmark legislation will help struggling families throughout Central Washington by generating hundreds of good-paying jobs and stimulating economic growth.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Mary S. Partlow, 79

Mary Sue Partlow, 79, of Selah died Wednesday, Nov. 2. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
SELAH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Second suspect sought in Yakima shooting death

The Yakima Police Department announced late Saturday that it is seeking a suspect wanted for his alleged involvement in an Oct. 21 homicide at a Yakima hotel. Police said an arrest warrant has been issued for Cesar J. Sanchez on charges of murder and kidnapping in the death of Angelica Aguilar, 31, who was found dead with gunshot wounds to the face and torso at the Yakima Inn, 1022 N. First St.
YAKIMA, WA

