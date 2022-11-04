Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Toppenish, Zillah cruise into 1A state playoffs
It's on to state for Toppenish and Zillah. The SCAC West rivals handled their East crossover opponents convincingly as the Wildcats shut out Connell for the second time this season, 22-0, while the Leopards reeled off six straight touchdowns to pull away from College Place for a 44-21 victory Friday night.
Yakima Herald Republic
Peter Van Komen, 70
Peter "Pete" Van Komen, 70, of Ellensburg died Wednesday, Nov. 2, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Vote for White — Newhouse is a pariah in his party
To the editor — The endorsement of Dan Newhouse by the YH-R editorial staff is naive. For honoring his Oath of Office in the Trump impeachment, Mr. Newhouse became pariah in his own party. He’s the target, now, for serious reprisals and relegation to the MAGA-Republican “outhouse” — stripped of standing and committee assignments, leaving Washington’s 4th Congressional District voiceless in a party obsessed with pointless culture wars and “un-governing.”
Yakima Herald Republic
Dorothy A. Wolf, 82
Dorothy A. Wolf, 82, of Yakima died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Arrangements are by Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory, prosserfuneralhome.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Kittitas County, state and tribal officials gather to celebrate water conservation efforts
ELLENSBURG — More than a decade ago, Kittitas County landed in trouble with the state over complaints that a proliferation of rural domestic wells was hurting senior water right holders’ supply. That prompted the state Department of Ecology to enact a controversial moratorium that halted new rural construction...
Yakima Herald Republic
Mary A. Allison, 80
Mary Ann Allison, 80, of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 2. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Yakima Herald Republic
Cindy L. Evans, 74
Cindy Lee (Sugden) Evans, 74, of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 2. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Saunders would fight for county's liberty, safety
To the editor — Steve Saunders is running for commissioner in District 3. Please vote for this man of integrity and honest character. He has the will not only to sacrifice his precious time, but to fight for our liberty, safety and justice that has been so lacking with our current incumbent.
Yakima Herald Republic
Selah-Moxee Irrigation District's water auction closes Nov. 15
An online auction for senior water rights and water leases in the Selah-Moxee Irrigation District closes Nov. 15. The district is selling 382 acre-feet of water and offering 5,950 acre-feet for lease. The surplus of water is the result of improved water conservation and land taken out of production over the years, said Nathan Draper, who oversees the district.
Yakima Herald Republic
Tyson J. Wahchumwah, 29
Tyson J. Wahchumwah, 29, of Toppenish died Thursday, Nov. 3. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Zillah, valleyhillsfh.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Greenway Foundation breaks ground for new visitor center
The Yakima Greenway Foundation held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, November 4, 2022, for the future Greenway Visitors Center in Sarg Hubbard Park. The Greenway Visitors Center will hold offices for the Greenway Foundation as well as an education center. The Greenway Foundation offices, a playground in Sarg Hubbard Park, 111...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Lipstick doesn't make Newhouse's record any prettier
To the editor — The recent endorsement of Dan Newhouse for Congress in District 4 by the Yakima Herald-Republic is a classic example of putting “lipstick on a pig.”. Newhouse voted no on the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (November 2021). This landmark legislation will help struggling families throughout Central Washington by generating hundreds of good-paying jobs and stimulating economic growth.
Yakima Herald Republic
Mary S. Partlow, 79
Mary Sue Partlow, 79, of Selah died Wednesday, Nov. 2. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Second suspect sought in Yakima shooting death
The Yakima Police Department announced late Saturday that it is seeking a suspect wanted for his alleged involvement in an Oct. 21 homicide at a Yakima hotel. Police said an arrest warrant has been issued for Cesar J. Sanchez on charges of murder and kidnapping in the death of Angelica Aguilar, 31, who was found dead with gunshot wounds to the face and torso at the Yakima Inn, 1022 N. First St.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima police investigating shooting on West Nob Hill Boulevard
Yakima police are investigating a shooting on West Nob Hill Boulevard. Nob Hill was closed between South 76th and 80th avenues around 3:30 p.m. Friday, the police department said. This story is developing and will be updated.
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect arrested, victim recovering after shooting on Nob Hill Boulevard on Friday
Police have arrested a 22-year-old man accused of shooting another man in the chest in Yakima’s West Valley on Friday afternoon. The victim, a 23-year-old man, underwent surgery and is recovering, according to a news release from the Yakima Police Department on Saturday. Police said the shooting occurred about...
Yakima Herald Republic
Roslyn artist Will Bow brings back the thrill with work at the PUNCH Project Gallery
THORP — PUNCH member Will Bow has been drawing outlandish, weird stuff since he was young and, in some ways, his current body of work will serve as focus for meditation and daydreaming. The Roslyn artist’s latest paintings are on exhibit this month at the PUNCH Gallery, 10630 North...
