Bay Minette, AL

The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Pamela J. Laffitte, Secretary of State

Political experience: Elected in 2018 to the State Democratic Executive Committee; elected Young Democrat County Commission District 2 in 1996; and serves as a member of the Alabama Democratic Party, Alabama Democratic Conference, Mobile County Democratic Executive Committee, and Mobile County Democratic Conference. Professional experience: Has been employed with the...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

In one Alabama city, the struggle continues to get a post office reopened

It’s been 61 years since Harper Lee celebrated the opening of Spanish Fort’s new post office and mingled with visitors. The hoopla occurred in 1961, a little more than a year after her Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, “To Kill a Mockingbird” was released. Steve Huktins, founder of the website, “Save the Post Office,” recalled Lee’s visit to Spanish Fort in a piece he did in 2020 that examined the city’s push to keep its post office open.
SPANISH FORT, AL
rippreport.com

FAIRHOPE TAXPAYERS DELIGHT

In Baldwin County you must pay for the news online to read anything. It explains why so many people in Baldwin County have not a clue what is happening in their municipality. The Ripp Report is free and is unabashed how we explain political shenanigans. Fairhope is regressing back to...
FAIRHOPE, AL
utv44.com

Alabama Power announces power bill increase

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama Power customers will see an an increase in cost beginning on their December bills. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one wants to see rising electric bills. However, the increased cost of fuel to generate electricity has necessitated an adjustment to our rate.
MOBILE, AL
alabamanews.net

Three Major Alabama Newspapers to Stop Producing Print Editions

Alabama Media Group is moving to all-digital delivery, ending publication of its three major state newspapers next year. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register, as well as the Mississippi Press, will be published through Feb. 26, 2023. Alabama Media Group said it will shift focus to its digital...
ALABAMA STATE
OBA

Ivey presides over ribbon cutting for new ICW launch

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The Launch at the ICW in Orange Beach was one of two ribbon cuttings attended by Gov. Kay Ivey celebrating major improvements in boating access. The second was at the Demopolis City Landing. Gov. Ivey joined local leaders and dignitaries on the...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fundraiser in Foley helps raise money for murder victim’s family

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been a little over two weeks since Tristan Bohannon’s life was tragically taken when was robbed and murdered in broad daylight. As the family continues to mourn over their loss, Tristan’s father’s girlfriend, Christina Boykin is trying to help ease the pain by raising money for the funeral expenses.
FOLEY, AL
utv44.com

Citronelle Police Department working to gain community's trust back

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Citronelle Police Department is working to gain the community's trust back after two former officers pleaded guilty to criminal charges. Following those two cases, the former chief of police suddenly resigned before being indicted by a federal grand jury. In 2019, former Citronelle Officer...
CITRONELLE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD, MCHD team for community carnival

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department teamed up with the Mobile County Health Department for a community carnival Saturday at James Seals Park. At the free event, residents were able to enjoy games, food and fun as well as find about countless resources available. The carnival was the...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Tornado count from Saturday storms up to 9 in south Alabama

At least nine tornadoes hit southwest Alabama during a round of severe weather last Saturday, Oct. 29. The National Weather Service in Mobile added two more tornadoes to the count recently after initially confirming seven twisters. The two additional storms were both in Baldwin County. Both were EF-0s on the...
ALABAMA STATE
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism is a non-profit, non-partisan organization serving the civic good of Birmingham and Alabama by supporting journalism that makes a difference and citizen engagement with news that is fair, factual, unflinching and focused on important matters.

