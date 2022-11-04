It’s been 61 years since Harper Lee celebrated the opening of Spanish Fort’s new post office and mingled with visitors. The hoopla occurred in 1961, a little more than a year after her Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, “To Kill a Mockingbird” was released. Steve Huktins, founder of the website, “Save the Post Office,” recalled Lee’s visit to Spanish Fort in a piece he did in 2020 that examined the city’s push to keep its post office open.

SPANISH FORT, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO