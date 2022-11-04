Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
Alabama witness says UFO may have reset vehicle radio to Christian stationRoger MarshMobile, AL
Related
Alabama State Senate race pits longtime Democrat incumbent against well-known Conservative
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A political truth in this part of the country is we may not have many surprises on election night. The heavy favorites for the general election are often picked months earlier in the party primaries. This is why political observers are keeping a close eye on Alabama State Senate District 33. […]
utv44.com
Judge reverses Baldwin County Planning Commission's decision on Sherwood Grove subdivision
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — On Friday, Baldwin County Judge Scott Taylor reversed the Baldwin County Planning Commission denial of the Sherwood Grove subdivision and ordered the planning commission to approve to plan. This is the same company, 68 Ventures, that is currently suing the Fairhope Planning Commission over...
Pamela J. Laffitte, Secretary of State
Political experience: Elected in 2018 to the State Democratic Executive Committee; elected Young Democrat County Commission District 2 in 1996; and serves as a member of the Alabama Democratic Party, Alabama Democratic Conference, Mobile County Democratic Executive Committee, and Mobile County Democratic Conference. Professional experience: Has been employed with the...
Mobile County candidates for district attorney tout their backgrounds in effort to win open seat
The two candidates replacing outgoing Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich have sharp contrasts in their legal backgrounds, and they are each touting their experiences ahead of the November 8 election. Republican Keith Blackwood, 41, of Mobile; and Democrat Moshae Donald, 36, of Mobile County, are vying for the top...
In one Alabama city, the struggle continues to get a post office reopened
It’s been 61 years since Harper Lee celebrated the opening of Spanish Fort’s new post office and mingled with visitors. The hoopla occurred in 1961, a little more than a year after her Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, “To Kill a Mockingbird” was released. Steve Huktins, founder of the website, “Save the Post Office,” recalled Lee’s visit to Spanish Fort in a piece he did in 2020 that examined the city’s push to keep its post office open.
rippreport.com
FAIRHOPE TAXPAYERS DELIGHT
In Baldwin County you must pay for the news online to read anything. It explains why so many people in Baldwin County have not a clue what is happening in their municipality. The Ripp Report is free and is unabashed how we explain political shenanigans. Fairhope is regressing back to...
utv44.com
Alabama Power announces power bill increase
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama Power customers will see an an increase in cost beginning on their December bills. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one wants to see rising electric bills. However, the increased cost of fuel to generate electricity has necessitated an adjustment to our rate.
utv44.com
Poarch Creek Indians announce return of annual Pow Wow with 50th anniversary event
ATMORE, Ala. (WPMI) — After a two-year break due to COVID, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians will once again celebrate one of its most unique and enduring Thanksgiving traditions with its Annual Pow Wow. The two-day celebration, which will be held Thursday, November 24th (Thanksgiving Day) and Friday,...
Mobile Airport Authority announces Amazon Air cargo service
Amazon Air has launched daily cargo service from Mobile International Airport, with its first flight Thursday morning.
alabamanews.net
Three Major Alabama Newspapers to Stop Producing Print Editions
Alabama Media Group is moving to all-digital delivery, ending publication of its three major state newspapers next year. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register, as well as the Mississippi Press, will be published through Feb. 26, 2023. Alabama Media Group said it will shift focus to its digital...
Alabama Media Group shifts to all-digital, will stop publishing newspapers in 2023
Alabama Media Group will shift to all-digital delivery, ending publication in 2023 of its four newspapers in Alabama and Mississippi. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register and Mississippi Press will be published through Sunday, February 26, 2023. Subscribers will continue to receive The Lede, a 7-day-a-week e-edition that reports on each city.
WEAR
NAS Pensacola leaders say concerns with Escambia County schools impacting recruitment
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Parents say violence and the quality of education in Escambia County Public Schools has them concerned. The local military community is also sharing concerns, saying it's impacting recruitment at NAS Pensacola. Both the current and former commanding officers at NAS Pensacola say the education system in...
Ivey presides over ribbon cutting for new ICW launch
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The Launch at the ICW in Orange Beach was one of two ribbon cuttings attended by Gov. Kay Ivey celebrating major improvements in boating access. The second was at the Demopolis City Landing. Gov. Ivey joined local leaders and dignitaries on the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fundraiser in Foley helps raise money for murder victim’s family
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been a little over two weeks since Tristan Bohannon’s life was tragically taken when was robbed and murdered in broad daylight. As the family continues to mourn over their loss, Tristan’s father’s girlfriend, Christina Boykin is trying to help ease the pain by raising money for the funeral expenses.
utv44.com
Citronelle Police Department working to gain community's trust back
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Citronelle Police Department is working to gain the community's trust back after two former officers pleaded guilty to criminal charges. Following those two cases, the former chief of police suddenly resigned before being indicted by a federal grand jury. In 2019, former Citronelle Officer...
Family fright after girl not fully secured in Greater Gulf State Fair ride
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A mother claims workers at the Greater Gulf State Fair did not properly strap her daughter to a ride. 9-year-old Isabella Carmichael got on the Mega Drop ride at the fair on Friday night. Video taken by a family member shows the 9-year-old girl as she starts to realize her seatbelt was […]
Vigil for man involved in Government Street standoff to spotlight mental health awareness
The family of the man at the center of an hours-long standoff in downtown Mobile this week are planning on holding a vigil in his honor Monday.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD, MCHD team for community carnival
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department teamed up with the Mobile County Health Department for a community carnival Saturday at James Seals Park. At the free event, residents were able to enjoy games, food and fun as well as find about countless resources available. The carnival was the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Month-long Perdido Pass dredge project creates new beach west of jetty
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - A month-long dredging project at Perdido Pass wrapped up Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Orange Beach. The Army Corps of Engineers dredged the channel every two-to-three years in order to keep the pass navigable for larger vessels. What do you get when a massive dredge...
Tornado count from Saturday storms up to 9 in south Alabama
At least nine tornadoes hit southwest Alabama during a round of severe weather last Saturday, Oct. 29. The National Weather Service in Mobile added two more tornadoes to the count recently after initially confirming seven twisters. The two additional storms were both in Baldwin County. Both were EF-0s on the...
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism is a non-profit, non-partisan organization serving the civic good of Birmingham and Alabama by supporting journalism that makes a difference and citizen engagement with news that is fair, factual, unflinching and focused on important matters.http://birminghamwatch.org/
