Read full article on original website
Related
The Ring Magazine
Dmitry Bivol outpoints, outclasses game Gilberto Ramirez, retains WBA 175-lb. title
Dmitry Bivol nails Gilberto Ramirez with a right cross during their WBA light heavyweight title bout in Abu Dhabi on November 5, 2022. Photo by Ryan LIM / AFP) (Photo by RYAN LIM/AFP via Getty Images. 05. Nov. Dmitry Bivol outclassed a game and dangerous Gilberto Ramirez over 12 brisk...
The Ring Magazine
Fight Picks: Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez
WBA light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol will face unbeaten mandatory challenger Gilberto Ramirez at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, on Saturday. The showdown will be broadcast in America on DAZN, beginning at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. Bivol, who is rated No....
The Ring Magazine
Shavkatdzhon Rakimov stops Zelfa Barrett in nine, wins vacant IBF 130-lb. title
Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov overcame a rocky start against sharpshooting counterpuncher Zelfa Barrett and wore down the European champ to a ninth-round stoppage on the Dmitry Bivol-Gilberto Ramirez undercard on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, becoming the first pro boxer from Tajikistan to win a major world title. Rakhimov (17-0-1, 14 KOs), The...
The Ring Magazine
David Morrell says beating Aidos Yerbossynuly on Saturday “is of vital importance”
David Morrell has a long, distinguished amateur past from fighting in Cuba. Still, you get the sense that the talented 24-year-old super middleweight southpaw, ranked No. 6 by The Ring, is just getting started. Morrell (7-0, 6 knockouts) will take on Aidos Yerbossynuly (16-0, 11 KOs) this Saturday in the...
The Ring Magazine
David Morrell makes another strong point at 168
He doesn’t mind it. David Morrell knows how good he is. The rangy, 24-year-old Cuban southpaw can bide his time and wait for the Canelo Alvarezs, and David Benavidezs and Caleb Plants of the 168-pound division, while in the meantime chew on roughhewn fighters like Aidos Yerbossynuly. It’s what...
The Ring Magazine
Antonio Moran stops Kendo Castaneda, wins Last Chance tourney on Friday
Fringe junior welterweight contender Antonio Moran, of Mexico City, dropped Kendo Castaneda three times en route to a stoppage win, Friday night, at Whitesands Event Center, in Plant City, Florida. Moran improves to 29-5-1, 20 knockouts, and was the winner of the eight-man ProBox TV “Last Chance” tournament.
The Ring Magazine
Women’s Ratings Update: Scotney joins Top 5, Mercado and Muciño miss their chances
Another eventful week in women’s boxing has given us a handful of terrific fights, but only a few (if any) of them have made a big enough impression in our panelists to generate any movements in our ratings. First up, one of the game’s living legends saw action last...
The Ring Magazine
Antonio Moran and Kendo Castaneda clash in tournament final on ProBoxTV
Two fringe junior welterweight contenders square off in a compelling crossroads bout tonight, with the winner pocketing a $50,000 prize and the possibility of facing the upper echelon of the division. Antonio Moran and Kendo Castaneda will battle it out at the Whitesands (ProBox) Event Center in Plant City, Florida....
The Ring Magazine
Fight Night Program – Week of Nov. 3-9
The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
Comments / 0