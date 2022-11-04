The Boston Bruins signed 20-year-old defenseman Mitchell Miller, who has a controversial past, on Friday, and now his status is up in the air. When asked about the Bruins signing Miller, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said that he was not consulted before the Bruins signed him. Bettman said, “He's not coming into the NHL because he's not eligible at this point to come into the NHL. We're going to have to clear him and determine his eligibility. The Bruins were free to sign him to play somewhere else, with that being another leagues issue. At this point, no one should think he is or may ever be NHL eligible.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO