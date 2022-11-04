ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
prepskc.com

Cats on the loose

On a night where offenses default to finding success on the ground, the Blue Valley West Jaguars did just that and then some. Thanks to the quarterback play of Zach Darche, West tallied three passing touchdowns and 191 passing yards in a 28-14 victory over the Olathe North Eagles in a wet and rainy 6A regional title game Friday night at CBAC.
STILWELL, KS
prepskc.com

KS/MO Playoff Roundup

Gardner-Edgerton and Blue Valley Northwest locked up in a tight one Friday for their Kansas Class 6A Regional playoff with the Trailblazers coming away with the win 28-19 and advancing to next week’s quarterfinals. They were able to stave off two fourth-quarter drives that ended empty-handed for the Huskies.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
prepskc.com

Weathering the storm

After outlasting Eudora for a 15-point win in the sectional round of the 2021 Class 4A playoffs, the Bishop Miege football team knew it would get all it wanted and them some from the Cardinals in Friday’s second-round matchup. That was certainly the case again on Friday, but the Stags were able weather the storm figuratively and literally to edge Eudora, 33-26.
EUDORA, KS
prepskc.com

Sure handed win

Sometimes factors beyond a team’s control can play as big of a role in a game as anything, and that was the weather Friday night. Fort Osage and North Kansas City were dealing with it like every other team in the area, and the question was the same: which team can handle the conditions – in this case, a steady rain that never let up – best?
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
prepskc.com

Liberty North runs past Blue Springs South 37-6

A first-quarter deficit combined with weather conditions that delayed kickoff by one hour did very little to slow Liberty North, which cruised to a 37-6 win over Blue Springs South. The win sets up a district championship game between the No. 1 Eagles and Park Hill South (6-5) next week.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
prepskc.com

Finishing kick

With the season on the line, Oak Park kept its cool and delivered when it mattered most. The Northmen staged a spectacular comeback and scored the final three touchdowns of the game on the way to a 33-21 victory against Platte County in the district semifinals. With the win, Oak Park advanced to the Class 5 District 8 title game and a rematch against Fort Osage.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
prepskc.com

Mill Valley blanks Shawnee Heights 24-0

When you’ve been to the top of the hill not once, not twice, but three times in a row, everyone is going to be coming at you with their very best. They are waiting for you to make the slightest slip up because success can be fleeting. Because once that opportunity for someone to overtake the champion arises, a challenger will take full advantage.
SHAWNEE, KS
prepskc.com

Grain Valley roughs up Belton 37-6

Despite the high winds and a heavy downpour of rain at Moody Murray Memorial Field, Grain Valley didn’t have to adjust their game plan much. In conditions like those that occurred Friday night usually call for mostly running plays and few passes in any offensive game plan. That fit...
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
WIBW

F-35 flyover planned for KU football game

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A flyover at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium by two U.S. Air Force Pilots is scheduled for the November 5 Salute to Service game between KU and Oklahoma State. Approximately 10 minutes before the 2:30 p.m. kickoff, two F-35s flown by pilots from the 58th Fighter...
LAWRENCE, KS
prepskc.com

HOF Coach Profile: Sumner's Richard Gleichman 11/3

The Kansas City, Kansas native graduated Washington High School. After graduating from the University of Kansas in 1971 he began his coaching and teaching career back in KCK at Argentine High School. Gleichman served as an assistant football coach at Argentine and then Harmon before moving to Sumner in 1980.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self & assistant Norm Roberts on upcoming suspensions (Listen)

Following Kansas’ 94-63, exhibition victory over Pitt State on Thursday night at Allen Fieldhouse, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self and assistant Norm Roberts were made available to media to discuss the game and the self-imposed four-game suspension for Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend for their role in the NCAA infractions case against the program.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Best of Johnson County 2022 Winners: Food and Drink

Today we reveal the winners in the Best of Johnson County categories that attracted the most attention from voters this summer: food and drink. Story is a creative American restaurant from James Beard Foundation nominee Chef Carl Thorne-Thomsen and Susan Thorne-Thomsen. Enjoy seasonal cuisine such as ceviche, braised beef short ribs or Alaskan halibut, in the contemporary dining room, at the intimate bar or on the expansive patio. Pair your meal with a fine wine from their Wine Spectator award-winning wine list or enjoy a craft cocktail. You can also order meals to enjoy at home on their website at storykc.com.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas photojournalists earn Hall of Fame awards by documenting countless moments

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. The distinction of earning a spot in any hall of […] The post Kansas photojournalists earn Hall of Fame awards by documenting countless moments appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy