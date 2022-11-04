Read full article on original website
Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. NicholsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic building that housed Kansas City Police Station Number 4 in 1916 has been repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Rieger Hotel with the namesake on top offers a long line of family history and success in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
National Cappuccino Day isn't the only event celebrated on November 8, 2022CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
prepskc.com
Cats on the loose
On a night where offenses default to finding success on the ground, the Blue Valley West Jaguars did just that and then some. Thanks to the quarterback play of Zach Darche, West tallied three passing touchdowns and 191 passing yards in a 28-14 victory over the Olathe North Eagles in a wet and rainy 6A regional title game Friday night at CBAC.
prepskc.com
KS/MO Playoff Roundup
Gardner-Edgerton and Blue Valley Northwest locked up in a tight one Friday for their Kansas Class 6A Regional playoff with the Trailblazers coming away with the win 28-19 and advancing to next week’s quarterfinals. They were able to stave off two fourth-quarter drives that ended empty-handed for the Huskies.
prepskc.com
Weathering the storm
After outlasting Eudora for a 15-point win in the sectional round of the 2021 Class 4A playoffs, the Bishop Miege football team knew it would get all it wanted and them some from the Cardinals in Friday’s second-round matchup. That was certainly the case again on Friday, but the Stags were able weather the storm figuratively and literally to edge Eudora, 33-26.
prepskc.com
Sure handed win
Sometimes factors beyond a team’s control can play as big of a role in a game as anything, and that was the weather Friday night. Fort Osage and North Kansas City were dealing with it like every other team in the area, and the question was the same: which team can handle the conditions – in this case, a steady rain that never let up – best?
prepskc.com
Liberty North runs past Blue Springs South 37-6
A first-quarter deficit combined with weather conditions that delayed kickoff by one hour did very little to slow Liberty North, which cruised to a 37-6 win over Blue Springs South. The win sets up a district championship game between the No. 1 Eagles and Park Hill South (6-5) next week.
prepskc.com
Finishing kick
With the season on the line, Oak Park kept its cool and delivered when it mattered most. The Northmen staged a spectacular comeback and scored the final three touchdowns of the game on the way to a 33-21 victory against Platte County in the district semifinals. With the win, Oak Park advanced to the Class 5 District 8 title game and a rematch against Fort Osage.
KCTV 5
Gardner-Edgerton knocks off defending 6A champions from Blue Valley Northwest
Friday was a true battle between David and Goliath, as the undefeated Liberty North Eagles took on the Blue Springs South Jaguars. Kansas, Missouri high school football playoffs continue. Updated: 6 hours ago. Along with battling each other on the field, high school football teams across the Kansas City metro...
prepskc.com
Mill Valley blanks Shawnee Heights 24-0
When you’ve been to the top of the hill not once, not twice, but three times in a row, everyone is going to be coming at you with their very best. They are waiting for you to make the slightest slip up because success can be fleeting. Because once that opportunity for someone to overtake the champion arises, a challenger will take full advantage.
prepskc.com
Grain Valley roughs up Belton 37-6
Despite the high winds and a heavy downpour of rain at Moody Murray Memorial Field, Grain Valley didn’t have to adjust their game plan much. In conditions like those that occurred Friday night usually call for mostly running plays and few passes in any offensive game plan. That fit...
Kansas Fans Take After Tennessee, Tear Down Goalpost After Win
The Jayhawks made program history on Saturday following an upset win over No. 18 Oklahoma State.
WIBW
F-35 flyover planned for KU football game
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A flyover at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium by two U.S. Air Force Pilots is scheduled for the November 5 Salute to Service game between KU and Oklahoma State. Approximately 10 minutes before the 2:30 p.m. kickoff, two F-35s flown by pilots from the 58th Fighter...
pistolsfiringblog.com
The Rundown: Everything Mike Gundy Said after Oklahoma State’s 37-16 Loss to Kansas
LAWRENCE, Kansas — For the first time in his tenure, Mike Gundy has lost to both Kansas schools in the same season. Oklahoma State fell to Kansas 37-16 on Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Field. Here is everything Gundy said after the game. Opening statement. “We’ve got to...
Recap: Pitt State Traveled up to Lawrence to face the Kansas Jayhawks
Despite a hard fought game, the Gorillas fall to #5 Kansas 63-94. Here’s a recap of the game.
prepskc.com
HOF Coach Profile: Sumner's Richard Gleichman 11/3
The Kansas City, Kansas native graduated Washington High School. After graduating from the University of Kansas in 1971 he began his coaching and teaching career back in KCK at Argentine High School. Gleichman served as an assistant football coach at Argentine and then Harmon before moving to Sumner in 1980.
Three things we learned from the Kansas Jayhawks versus the Pittsburgh State Gorillas
It may have only been an exhibition, but we still learned a lot about this team last night.
Rain impacts Kansas City-area high school football playoffs
Some Kansas City area school districts are making changes to kickoff for football playoff games because of the rain and weather.
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self & assistant Norm Roberts on upcoming suspensions (Listen)
Following Kansas’ 94-63, exhibition victory over Pitt State on Thursday night at Allen Fieldhouse, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self and assistant Norm Roberts were made available to media to discuss the game and the self-imposed four-game suspension for Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend for their role in the NCAA infractions case against the program.
WIBW
2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
bluevalleypost.com
Best of Johnson County 2022 Winners: Food and Drink
Today we reveal the winners in the Best of Johnson County categories that attracted the most attention from voters this summer: food and drink. Story is a creative American restaurant from James Beard Foundation nominee Chef Carl Thorne-Thomsen and Susan Thorne-Thomsen. Enjoy seasonal cuisine such as ceviche, braised beef short ribs or Alaskan halibut, in the contemporary dining room, at the intimate bar or on the expansive patio. Pair your meal with a fine wine from their Wine Spectator award-winning wine list or enjoy a craft cocktail. You can also order meals to enjoy at home on their website at storykc.com.
Kansas photojournalists earn Hall of Fame awards by documenting countless moments
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. The distinction of earning a spot in any hall of […] The post Kansas photojournalists earn Hall of Fame awards by documenting countless moments appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
