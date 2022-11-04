Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Russia, China block plans for Antarctic marine protections
WELLINGTON – Russia and China have again blocked plans supported by the European Union, the United States and 23 other nations to protect three vast stretches of ocean around Antarctica from most fishing. But conservationists said there were some positives from a two-week international meeting on the future of...
North Korea’s Simulated Attack Strikes Land Closer Than Ever
North Korea has stepped up its rhetoric surrounding recent military drills between South Korea and the United States, claiming its own missile launches were based on simulating attacks on air bases and aircraft as well as a major city in South Korea. Claiming the retaliation was an attempt to “smash the enemies’ persistent war hysteria,” North Korea said it was fighting against a “dangerous war drill,” according to KCNA. Last week, as South Korea and the U.S. continued their air drills, North Korea fired a record number of missiles, including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that appears to have...
Samsung Electronics Begins Mass Production of 8th-Gen Vertical NAND with Industry’s Highest Bit Density
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the world leader in advanced memory technology, as promised at Flash Memory Summit 2022 and Samsung Memory Tech Day 2022, announced today that it has begun mass producing a 1-terabit (Tb) triple-level cell (TLC) eighth-generation Vertical NAND (V-NAND) with the industry’s highest bit density. At 1Tb, the new V-NAND also features the highest storage capacity to date, enabling larger storage space in next-generation enterprise server systems worldwide. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005529/en/ Samsung Electronics Begins Mass Production of 8th-Gen Vertical NAND with Industry’s Highest Bit Density (Graphic: Business Wire)
click orlando
Macron welcomes French questions on climate ahead of COP27
PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron released a selfie video on social media platforms Saturday asking the public to send him questions about what France should do about climate change and biodiversity. Thousands of responses quickly poured in. Several were hostile or questioned his sincerity, but they also included...
Kami Vision Unveils World's First Fall Detection & Assistance System with AI to Help 54 Million U.S. Seniors Age-In-Place
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- On the heels of its successful General Availability launch of KamiCare, an artificial intelligence (AI) fall management solution for senior living communities, Kami Vision has announced Fall Detect by KamiCare, the world’s first AI fall detection and assistance system available at home that does not require a wearable or pull alarm. Fall Detect by KamiCare, part of Kami Vision, the computer vision company that provides AI solutions to enterprise, SMB and consumers, helps detect and prevent senior fall risk by using affordable vision AI, two-way audio, private verification of incidents and more. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006302/en/ Fall Detect by KamiCare, helps detect and prevent senior fall risk by utilizing vision AI, private verification of incidents, two-way audio and more. The at-home system helps seniors remain in their homes for as long as possible and empowers caregivers to act quickly should an incident occur. (Photo: Business Wire)
Huge fire races up 35-storey Dubai tower near Burj Khalifa
A massive fire blazed through a 35-storey high-rise building in Dubai next to the Burj Khalifa on Monday morning.Social media videos showed flames engulfing the high-rise, located next to the world’s tallest building.While the fire had been extinguished by dawn, the outer façade of the building could be seen covered with black char marks.In the Downtown area of Dubai, a massive fire broke out in a high-rise building.A high-rise building of Emaar, the largest developer in the Arab world, is on fire.#fire #dubai #emaar #building #arab #news #downtown #massive #highrise pic.twitter.com/2jK8nYXQy8— Amir Ali Nemati (@AmirAliNemati07) November 7, 2022"Strong fire...
Comments / 0