NASCAR fans prepare ahead of championship weekend

People have spent hundreds of dollars to make the trip to Phoenix, camp out and watch NASCAR's upcoming championship weekend. Although expensive — especially because of inflation — they say the experience is worth it.

Miles of RVs are surrounding Phoenix International Raceway. Veteran NASCAR fan Pat Zeri is in town from Northern California.

"You know, we've got enough food to hopefully keep us going for a week or so," he says.

Zeri says the grocery list was split between friends as a way to help offset the fuel costs.

"Inflation has kind of hit us. It's a 1,500-mile round trip for us and about seven miles to the gallon... that's about $1,000's worth of fuel to get here," says Zeri.

Jerry Sheftal says it's his first visit to Phoenix Raceway but travels to venues multiple times a year for races.

"NASCAR is like in our budget. We're just fans, you know, it's a car thing," says Sheftal.

For others, it's a family affair that includes camping out all week leading up to the big race this weekend.

"We're here for his 60th birthday and his retirement," says Lisa Hughes, camping with family.

The Hughes family is from New Mexico and has been planning for this for about two years now.

"When we decide we're going to come to a race, then we start planning and I set money aside until it's time to come," says Lisa.

Twelve family members traveled with everything they needed with them.

"The way prices are getting, I don't know if we can afford to go anywhere again," says Mike Hughes.

They have decided to make this trip as special as possible, not by spending on souvenirs but spending quality time together.

"It means the world to me," says Lisa.

